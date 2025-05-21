Weight Loss Breakthrough: Scientists Discover Key to Fat-Burning Power in Human Cells

Blocking Mitch, a protein that regulates energy control, prevents fat from accumulating in human cells.
About a decade ago, a new generation of weight-loss drugs promised a slimmer, healthier future. But there was a catch: while these medications helped shed fat, they also led to a loss of muscle mass.
Now, scientists may be on the verge of a breakthrough. In a serendipitous discovery, Professor Atan Gross from the Weizmann Institute of Science and his team identified a protein in muscle cells called MTCH2, or “Mitch” for short, that plays a key role in metabolism. When they turned off the Mitch gene in mice, something amazing happened. The animals not only became resistant to obesity, but their endurance soared, all thanks to a significant boost in metabolic activity.
Building on that success, Gross’s team recently took the research a step further. In a new study published in The EMBO Journal, they found that switching off Mitch in human cells also sped up the burning of fats and carbohydrates. Even more exciting, it stopped new fat cells from forming altogether.
Back in the mouse studies, the results were just as impressive. The mice didn’t just avoid gaining weight. They actually developed more muscle fibers, which are known to consume lots of oxygen and improve stamina.
These welcome changes led to improved performance in stress tests and heart function but left researchers facing a mystery: How does silencing the expression of a single protein “inoculate” the body against obesity and, at the same time, improve muscular endurance? The search for an answer led them to the power plants of the cell, the tiny mitochondria organelles responsible for producing energy and driving cellular metabolism.
The Role of Mitochondria in Metabolism
We can learn a lot about the mitochondria simply by observing their shape and distribution within the cell. These organelles can fuse together, forming an extensive network of power plants that are highly efficient producers of energy, or they can exist as separate organelles that are less efficient at generating energy. To overcome the decrease in efficiency, these separate organelles must use a variety of energy resources – such as fat, carbohydrates, and proteins – at a higher rate.
Over the years, Gross’s team in Weizmann’s Immunology and Regenerative Biology Department discovered that in addition to regulating metabolism, Mitch is one of the key regulators governing mitochondrial fusion, which helps us to understand the findings in mice. But would silencing Mitch have similar results in humans?
In the new study, the researchers, led by doctoral student Sabita Chourasia, examined what happens to human cells when the Mitch protein is deleted by means of genetic engineering. The scientists found that the mitochondrial network then collapses, the organelles separate, the efficiency of energy production declines – and the cell goes into a permanent state of energy deprivation. This might sound like a nightmare scenario, but sometimes the lack of energy and its inefficient production can be beneficial – as, for example, when the goal is to offset overeating or to stimulate the use of fat deposits and prevent the accumulation of fat.
“After deleting Mitch, we examined, every few hours, the effect that had on more than 100 substances taking part in metabolism in human cells,” Chourasia explains. “We saw an increase in cellular respiration, the process in which the cell produces energy from nutrients, such as carbohydrates and fats, using oxygen. This explains the increase in muscular endurance in previous experiments using mice.”
Burning Fat, Not Just Calories
To increase the rate of their respiration, cells need more nutrients, which serve as fuel in the energy production process. The researchers saw that the high demand for fuel caused the human cells from which they had deleted Mitch to “burn” more deposits of substances like fats, carbohydrates, and amino acids. Moreover, while regular cells use more carbohydrates and proteins, rather than fats, to produce energy, cells without Mitch rely largely on fat to produce energy and to grow. “We discovered that deleting Mitch led to a major drop in fats in membranes,” Gross explains. “At the same time, we saw an increase in fatty substances used to produce energy, and we realized that the fat was being broken down from the membrane to be used as fuel. In other words, we showed that Mitch determines the fate of fat in human cells.”
During the next stage of the study, the researchers discovered that Mitch’s involvement in the accumulation of fat in the body goes even further. Since it was known that women with obesity have elevated levels of Mitch, the researchers postulated that this protein is vital not only for mitochondrial fusion but also for fat cell differentiation, in which progenitor cells accumulate fat and turn into mature fat cells.
“When we deleted Mitch from the progenitor cells, we discovered that the environment created in these cells was not conducive to the synthesis of new fats,” Gross explains. “Reducing the ability to synthesize membranes prevents the cells from growing, developing, and reaching the point where differentiation is possible. The process of fat accumulation requires a large amount of available energy, but in cells without Mitch, there is a shortage of energy. In addition, the expression of genes necessary for differentiation is suppressed, and there is a shortage of the substances vital for this process to occur. As a result, differentiation of new fat cells is reduced, along with fat accumulation.”
In light of these promising findings, Gross’s lab is currently working, in collaboration with Bina – the Weizmann Institute’s translational research unit that identifies early-stage projects with applicative potential – on a comprehensive program to develop a novel small molecule that inhibits Mitch and may serve as an effective treatment for obesity. The program is being carried out in partnership with Yeda Research and Development Company, Weizmann’s technology transfer arm.
Reference: “MTCH2 controls energy demand and expenditure to fuel anabolism during adipogenesis” by Sabita Chourasia, Christopher Petucci, Clarissa Shoffler, Dina Abbasian, Hu Wang, Xianlin Han, Ehud Sivan, Alexander Brandis, Tevie Mehlman, Sergey Malitsky, Maxim Itkin, Ayala Sharp, Ron Rotkopf, Bareket Dassa, Limor Regev, Yehudit Zaltsman and Atan Gross, 3 January 2025, The EMBO Journal.
DOI: 10.1038/s44318-024-00335-7
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Would like to be a trial for your new weight loss discovery
Yes
Fascinating alternative to usual obesity ‘solutions’! Would happily participate in human trials.
I would like to participate in hu.an trials.
I would like to participate in human trials.
I would gladly be a human participant in the trials.
If you want to try it on an older person, I’m willing. The problem with testing on the elder is all the diagnosis of obesity. Probably no different than a middle aged obese adult now.
I will like to participate in human trials
Me too
Yes I’d love to participate in human trials
Yes I’d like to try it ! From Ireland iv tried everything to lose my weight iv put on please keep me in mind thanks so much
I would like to participate in a trial group, if you still have open slots. Thank you!
Yes, I’d like to try it!
Yes please 100 % Im keen as
Would like to try ur new weight loss discovery
Watch happen to body positivity?!?!
Embrace your obese-ness. Lmfao.
I would like to participate in the Mitch trial.
Please reach out with any trial opportunities.
I would love to participate in a trial. Can’t seem to get off any of this weight. I’m stuck and can’t get off anymore 😭
Hello from Cleveland , Interested in trial. I’m 72 need to loose 30lbs. Two years ago 135lbs. Now with hypothyroid issues it hard to loose weight. I read article
Let me know
I would like to be in a study
I would like to test it I’m 64 and obese
Fascinating ! Would like to know more about the process and participation in trials.
I would like to be in the mitch trail in the Charlotte NC area
Yes I’d like to try it ! From Ireland
How can i get the it
More drugs? Just do Carnivore or Keto. 100% natural.
I would love to participate in this trail I tride every thing and can’t drop these kg I feel so over full and have no energy
I would love to be in yr trials. I’ve got 25lbs to loose.
Yes
Yes definitely. I watch what I eat but battle to loose weight
Not sure, so many cons and lies about weight loss , don’t know what to believe anymore
I want to be in the human trials please l need help desperately
This you will do, but excercise? No thanks…im sure half of you are unvaccinated out of principle too..dolts.
Yes please
At 74, I want to enroll in your trial. In February, my cardiologist ordered me to change my diet, exercise and lose weight. I weighed 239.
I cut down on sugar, bettered my diet, and am recovering from some bad falls. I am working in my yard doing heavier lifting, digging, and much needed yard work. I now weigh 221 pounds.
My goal is to be down to 190 pounds for the first time in 45 years.
I need to learn about your program.
I would like to participate in weight loss trial
I would like to participate in your human trials. Im 61 yrs and in reasonably good health
Yes i would like to participate in a trial, i lost 40 lbs then gained back 55
Yes
Not sure you would be willing to take a close to 75 year old male If you do, that would be appreciated. Need to loose around 25 pounds or a little more. In decent shape. Thank you for considering me!
I would like to participate in your human trials
I would like to try it . Just had open heart surgery 2 and a half months ago. Having major problems losing 50 plus pounds
. Iam 52yrs and would like test and loss weight and belly fat by 12kgs fom 87kgs
I would love to be chosen. I also have a fatty liver. I have no energy and metabolism puts me in my 90s when I’m 63. Have changed my diet bu still need to exercise but have no energy to do it.
Thanks for considering me.
I would like to be in a trial for weight loss discovery
Yes
Me too
I would like to experiment in this trial
Would like a trial please
Yes please
I would love to try trial
Yes
Yes, please
Yes please
Having obesity is the least treated problem I have ever faced. My doctors treat everything except the 1 thing that could result in death sooner and cut my life expectancy tremendously. I am upset that the disease is looked at to be by ” lazy” people rather than deal with the real cause. I have no doubt scientists have had a cure for obesity for decades.
Yes
Yes
What is the first step?
Yes I would be interested. Raymond Roberts 5759424918
Yes please, I would like to participate in one of your human trials for weight loss, 💜
Yes I would like to know more about the mtch2 weight loss.
I would like to participate in a human trial
Yes I would like to be part of a trial. Please let me know the next steps.
I would love too.. Battled weight loss my entire life.
Same haha
Good news: New weight loss find touted to be game changer, 100% effectiveness, stops weight gain in it’s tracks.
Bad news: It’s only in a new mRNA shot, similar to the Covid vax. What’s the worst that could happen?
Would like to know when this is available!
I would like to be included in the mitch trial.
I would gladly participate in any human trials for you.
Humans are incredibly diverse and TikTok is WRONG, not every solution can work for everyone. This ALL OR NOTHING mentality ruins minds and breaks people because they think if it works for this person, then it’s going to work for me.
Now more than ever there needs to be patience and understanding, but more importantly better resources because social media is not a healthy source of information, only a massive epicenter or opinions that do not always come with enough reasoning or thought.
I Want to participate in this study trial pleayes. [email protected]
Would like to participate
My wife and I would like to know how to participate in the mitch2 trials? Could you please send us an application. Thank you.
I want to participate
I would like to know how to go about this trial of loosing weight
What a disgrace of an article. Not able to disable this Mitch thing useless. Why do talk for and 1 hour then say it is all theory we are not sure yet of how to do it.
If y’all want to exchange the energy produced by your mitochondria that allows for your very existence, you may as well off yourself.
Mitochondrial depletion is a death sentence.
Does this include the fat cells accumulated In a fatty liver?? Please let me now more. Thank you for your dedicated research.
I would participate in human trials.
I would like to participate in human trials.
I would participate in human trials.
I want to participate in the human trials
I want to participate in the human trials .How long do these trials go for
How long do these trials go for
Would love to be part of your trial please
I would like to participate in the human trials!
I want to parcipitate in the trial
I would love to participate in any type of trials with this breakthrough discovery. I have tried every kind of diet and products out there including the tirzepatide shots. When I was younger I lost weight but always gained it back and now that I’m over 50 yrs nothing seems to work. Being obese really affects my everyday life both mentally and physically. Please help me.
yes interested
Takes a dolt to call out another as your kind, Bb!
This is not the comeback you think it is
Please consider me as one of the participants. I’ve wasted time and money. I would follow the directions to the tee.
Yes please
I I am overweight more like obesity and major health problems I’ve got heart problems high blood pressure high cholesterol and now I have lymphedema I would like to do your trial test on this product I am 45 years old I have always been energetic and very athletic but since I became sick I just can’t do the things I used to do like walking outside doing my garden going shopping just in enjoying the outdoors I was always on the go and now I can’t do that I’m like stuck in the house sitting down because I can’t be on my feet for too long this would be a great opportunity for me to try this product please consider me
I would like to be in a trial for weight loss discovery. Thank you!
How can I be a human trial I’m broke and can’t afford anything else but would love to change my life I drink water and gain 30 lbs it would be nice to fix that.i exercise like a made man for 8months to lose 70lbs then gain it all back in less than 3.
And add weight.
I would definitely like to participate in the human trial.
Not only would I like to participate in a weight loss trial, I NEED to! After a back injury during COVID not only did I gain weight but my ability to exercise is now limited. Please HELP! Thanks.
Would like to be in trial
I would like to participate in this weight loss program💯
yes interested
I would not try your product. In this day and age their should be no need to test on animals.
Even if it is a 100 percent effective I would not try it and would not recommend it.
Yes I do
All for it! I’ll partake in this.
I would gladly be a part of this study!!
Would like to participate. I’m turning 51, hypothyroidism and meri-menopause. Can’t seem to loose weight almost 50lbs over weight
Im ready to be in the research in hmans
I will like to participate in human trial. I stay in Nigeria. Will that be possible?
Yes indeed I need help