Will Asteroid 2024 YR4 Strike Earth? NASA Revises Impact Probability

Astronomers are closely monitoring asteroid 2024 YR4, which once had the highest recorded impact probability for its size. Current estimates place its chance of hitting Earth at 1.5% in 2032, with a smaller risk for the Moon.

With the full moon now past, the skies have darkened, allowing astronomers to resume observations of asteroid 2024 YR4. Ground-based telescopes need minimal light pollution to detect asteroids, which are often faint and difficult to spot. During a full moon, the sky is too bright, making observations nearly impossible.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California has analyzed new data reported to the Minor Planet Center. On February 18, updated calculations placed the asteroid’s impact probability for December 22, 2032, at 3.1% — the highest ever recorded for an object of this size or larger. However, by February 19, new overnight observations refined the estimate, lowering the impact probability to 1.5%.

Refining the Asteroid’s Path

Each additional night of observations helps scientists narrow down the asteroid’s possible trajectory and better assess any potential risk to Earth. NASA expects these probability estimates to continue changing as more data is collected in the coming days and weeks.

These recent observations have further constrained the uncertainty around the asteroid’s trajectory, and the yellow dots in the above graphics represent possible locations of the asteroid on December 22, 2032. As we continue to observe the asteroid’s motion over time, the region of possible locations will shrink even further. For the impact probability to drop to zero, the Earth would need to fall outside of the range of potential locations of asteroid 2024 YR4 on December 22, 2032.

Potential Impact on the Moon

Additionally, there is also a – much lower — chance this asteroid could impact the Moon. Current calculations estimate this impact probability to be 0.8%.

NASA’s Near-Earth Object Surveyor mission, set to launch no earlier than September 2027, will accelerate NASA’s ability to discover unknown asteroids by hunting for them in the infrared. While dark in visible light, asteroids and comets glow in the infrared as they’re heated by sunlight. In addition, NEO Surveyor will add an in-space vantage point that complements ground-based observatories.

