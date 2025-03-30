Close Menu
    NASA’s Heat-Seeking Space Telescope Is Almost Ready to Spot Killer Asteroids

    By NASA1 Comment4 Mins Read
    NEO Surveyor
    Illustration of NEO Surveyor, which is a mission designed to discover and characterize most of the potentially hazardous asteroids that are near the Earth. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    NASA’s NEO Surveyor, a spacecraft specifically designed to detect asteroids that could threaten Earth, is on track for a 2027 launch.

    After passing environmental testing, its instrument enclosure returned to JPL for final assembly. The mission will use infrared technology to spot hard-to-see near-Earth objects, including those with dark surfaces. Once assembly at JPL is complete, the spacecraft’s core components will be united in Utah for final integration.

    NEO Surveyor Targets 2027 Launch

    NASA’s asteroid-hunting mission, the Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor, is on track for a planned launch in late 2027. In early March, a key piece of the spacecraft, the instrument enclosure, returned to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California after completing environmental testing at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

    The 12-foot-long (3.7-meter) enclosure, built at JPL, is designed to protect the spacecraft’s infrared telescope and help keep it cool during operations in space. Because infrared telescopes detect heat, they must stay cold to prevent their own systems from interfering with observations.

    NASA NEO Surveyor Components in Clean Room
    In March, components for NASA’s NEO Surveyor, left, and the agency’s ASTHROS mission are seen sharing the same clean room at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory while work continues on both missions. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    Spotting Hidden Asteroids

    NEO Surveyor is NASA’s first space-based mission dedicated specifically to planetary defense. It will use infrared sensors to detect the heat given off by near-Earth objects that have been warmed by the Sun. This allows it to spot even dark, hard-to-see asteroids and comets that could potentially pose a threat to Earth.

    Over the course of several weeks at JPL, engineers and technicians will reinstall cables and finish taping the edges of the instrument enclosure’s composite panels in the historic High Bay 1 clean room of the lab’s Spacecraft Assembly Facility. The work is viewable via a live camera feed. Sharing the room with NEO Surveyor’s hardware is the telescope for NASA’s ASTHROS (Astrophysics Stratospheric Telescope for High Spectral Resolution Observations at Submillimeter-wavelengths), an atmospheric balloon mission.

    NEO Surveyor Instrument Enclosure Inside Historic Chamber A
    The instrument enclosure of NASA’s Near-Earth Object Surveyor is prepared for critical environmental tests inside the historic Chamber A at the Space Environment Simulation Laboratory at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston in December 2024. Wrapped in silver thermal blanketing, the 12-foot-long (3.7-meter-long) angular structure was subjected to the frigid, airless conditions that the spacecraft will experience when in deep space. The cavernous thermal-vacuum test facility is famous for testing the Apollo spacecraft that traveled to the Moon in the 1960s and ’70s. Credit: NASA

    Telescope Assembly in Utah

    Once work wraps up on NEO Surveyor’s instrument enclosure, it’ll be sent to the Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL) in Logan, Utah, where it will be joined together with another piece of key hardware: the telescope’s aluminum body, called the optical telescope assembly, which JPL also built. The telescope itself already left JPL earlier in the month, arriving at SDL on March 13.

    NEO Surveyor's Mirrors Undergo Inspection at JPL
    A mirror set to be installed inside the telescope for NASA’s Near-Earth Object Surveyor (NEO Surveyor) is seen during an inspection of the mirror’s surface at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California on July 17, 2024. Being built in a JPL clean room, the infrared telescope is the spacecraft’s only instrument and it will be used to seek out some of the hardest-to-find near-Earth objects that may pose a hazard to our planet. The reflection of principal optical engineer Brian Monacelli can be seen in the mirror. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

    NEO Surveyor: Mission Overview

    NEO Surveyor is NASA’s next-generation space telescope designed to detect and track near-Earth objects (NEOs) that could pose a threat to our planet. Led by Professor Amy Mainzer at UCLA for NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, the mission is managed by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) under the Planetary Missions Program Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

    The spacecraft is being developed with contributions from key industry partners including BAE Systems, the Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL), and Teledyne, who are building critical components and instrumentation. Once in space, mission operations will be supported by the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder. Caltech’s Infrared Processing and Analysis Center (IPAC) in Pasadena will generate and manage a portion of the mission’s data products. JPL, which is managed by Caltech for NASA, is leading the spacecraft’s development.

