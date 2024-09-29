1.5 Billion Objects: Astronomers Unveil Unprecedented Infrared Map of Our Milky Way

In a monumental achievement, astronomers using the European Southern Observatory’s VISTA telescope have created the most comprehensive infrared map of the Milky Way, featuring over 1.5 billion cosmic objects.

This map, derived from 500 terabytes of data collected over 13 years, reveals hidden stars, moving celestial bodies, and distant clusters, transforming our understanding of the galaxy.

A Milestone in Astronomy

Astronomers have published an immense infrared map of the Milky Way featuring over 1.5 billion objects ― the most detailed one ever made. Using the European Southern Observatory’s VISTA telescope over a span of more than 13 years, the team monitored the central regions of our galaxy. At 500 terabytes of data, this is the largest observational endeavor ever carried out with an ESO telescope.

“We made so many discoveries, we have changed the view of our galaxy forever,” says Dante Minniti, an astrophysicist at Universidad Andrés Bello in Chile who led the overall project.

Unveiling Hidden Cosmic Features

This record-breaking map comprises 200,000 images taken by ESO’s VISTA ― the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy. Located at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile, the telescope’s main purpose is to map large areas of the sky. The team used VISTA’s infrared camera VIRCAM, which can peer through the dust and gas that permeates our galaxy. It is therefore able to see the radiation from the Milky Way’s most hidden places, opening a unique window onto our galactic surroundings.

This gigantic dataset[1] covers an area of the sky equivalent to 8600 full moons, and contains about 10 times more objects than a previous map released by the same team back in 2012. It includes newborn stars, which are often embedded in dusty cocoons, and globular clusters – dense groups of millions of the oldest stars in the Milky Way. Observing infrared light means VISTA can also spot very cold objects, which glow at these wavelengths, like brown dwarfs (‘failed’ stars that do not have sustained nuclear fusion) or free-floating planets that don’t orbit a star.

This video sequence compares infrared and visible light views of the Lobster Nebula (NGC 6357). The visible light image created from the Digitized Sky Survey 2 and, for the central part, the ESO VLT. The new infrared image was taken with the VISTA telescope at the Paranal Observatory in Chile. In the infrared, the dust that obscures many stars becomes nearly transparent, revealing a whole host of new stars that are otherwise invisible. Credit: ESO/VVV Survey/Digitized Sky Survey 2/D. Minniti. Acknowledgment: Ignacio Toledo. Music: movetwo

A New Dimension to Galactic Understanding

The observations began in 2010 and ended in the first half of 2023, spanning a total of 420 nights. By observing each patch of the sky many times, the team was able to not only determine the locations of these objects, but also track how they move and whether their brightness changes. They charted stars whose luminosity changes periodically that can be used as cosmic rulers for measuring distances.[2]

This has given us an accurate 3D view of the inner regions of the Milky Way, which were previously hidden by dust. The researchers also tracked hypervelocity stars — fast-moving stars catapulted from the central region of the Milky Way after a close encounter with the supermassive black hole lurking there.

Legacy and Future Prospects

The new map contains data gathered as part of the VISTA Variables in the Vía Láctea (VVV) survey[3] and its companion project, the VVV eXtended (VVVX) survey. “The project was a monumental effort, made possible because we were surrounded by a great team,” says Roberto Saito, an astrophysicist at the Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina in Brazil and lead author of the paper published today in Astronomy & Astrophysics on the completion of the project.

The VVV and VVVX surveys have already led to more than 300 scientific articles. With the surveys now complete, the scientific exploration of the gathered data will continue for decades to come. Meanwhile, ESO’s Paranal Observatory is being prepared for the future: VISTA will be updated with its new instrument 4MOST and ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) will receive its MOONS instrument. Together, they will provide spectra of millions of the objects surveyed here, with countless discoveries to be expected.

Notes

The dataset is too large to release as a single image, but the processed data and objects catalog can be accessed in the ESO Science Portal. One way to measure the distance to a star is by comparing how bright it appears as seen from Earth to how intrinsically bright it is; but the latter is often unknown. Certain types of stars change their brightness periodically, and there is a very strong connection between how quickly they do this and how intrinsically luminous they are. Measuring these fluctuations allows astronomers to work out how luminous these stars are, and therefore how far away they lie. Vía Láctea is the Latin name for the Milky Way.

Reference: “The VISTA Variables in the Vía Láctea extended (VVVX) ESO public survey: Completion of the observations and legacy” by R. K. Saito, M. Hempel, J. Alonso-García, P. W. Lucas, D. Minniti, S. Alonso, L. Baravalle, J. Borissova, C. Caceres, A. N. Chené, N. J. G. Cross, F. Duplancic, E. R. Garro, M. Gómez, V. D. Ivanov, R. Kurtev, A. Luna, D. Majaess, M. G. Navarro, J. B. Pullen, M. Rejkuba, J. L. Sanders, L. C. Smith, P. H. C. Albino, M. V. Alonso, E. B. Amôres, R. Angeloni, J. I. Arias, M. Arnaboldi, B. Barbuy, A. Bayo, J. C. Beamin, L. R. Bedin, A. Bellini, R. A. Benjamin, E. Bica, C. J. Bonatto, E. Botan, V. F. Braga, D. A. Brown, J. B. Cabral, D. Camargo, A. Caratti o Garatti, J. A. Carballo-Bello, M. Catelan, C. Chavero, M. A. Chijani, J. J. Clariá, G. V. Coldwell, C. Contreras Peña, R. Contreras Ramos, J. M. Corral-Santana, C. C. Cortés, M. Cortés-Contreras, P. Cruz, I. V. Daza-Perilla, V. P. Debattista, B. Dias, L. Donoso, R. D’Souza, J. P. Emerson, S. Federle, V. Fermiano, J. Fernandez, J. G. Fernández-Trincado, T. Ferreira, C. E. Ferreira Lopes, V. Firpo, C. Flores-Quintana, L. Fraga, D. Froebrich, D. Galdeano, I. Gavignaud, D. Geisler, O. E. Gerhard, W. Gieren, O. A. Gonzalez, L. V. Gramajo, F. Gran, P. M. Granitto, M. Griggio, Z. Guo, S. Gurovich, M. Hilker, H. R. A. Jones, R. Kammers, M. A. Kuhn, M. S. N. Kumar, R. Kundu, M. Lares, M. Libralato, E. Lima, T. J. Maccarone, P. Marchant Cortés, E. L. Martin, N. Masetti, N. Matsunaga, F. Mauro, I. McDonald, A. Mejías, V. Mesa, F. P. Milla-Castro, J. H. Minniti, C. Moni Bidin, K. Montenegro, C. Morris, V. Motta, F. Navarete, C. Navarro Molina, F. Nikzat, J. L. Nilo Castellón, C. Obasi, M. Ortigoza-Urdaneta, T. Palma, C. Parisi, K. Pena Ramírez, L. Pereyra, N. Perez, I. Petralia, A. Pichel, G. Pignata, S. Ramírez Alegría, A. F. Rojas, D. Rojas, A. Roman-Lopes, A. C. Rovero, S. Saroon, E. O. Schmidt, A. C. Schröder, M. Schultheis, M. A. Sgró, E. Solano, M. Soto, B. Stecklum, D. Steeghs, M. Tamura, P. Tissera, A. A. R. Valcarce, C. A. Valotto, S. Vasquez, C. Villalon, S. Villanova, F. Vivanco Cádiz, R. Zelada Bacigalupo, A. Zijlstra and M. Zoccali, 26 September 2024, Astronomy & Astrophysics.

DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/202450584

