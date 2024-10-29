15 Billion Miles Away, NASA’s Voyager 1 Breaks Its Silence

NASA reconnected with Voyager 1 after a fault protection system prompted the spacecraft to turn off a transmitter.
Engineers at JPL are investigating the incident, facing the challenge of managing commands and data over a 15 billion-mile distance. The team aims to stabilize communications and address the technical difficulties of the aging spacecraft in interstellar space.
Reestablishing Contact With Voyager 1
On October 24, NASA successfully reestablished contact with the Voyager 1 spacecraft after a brief communication pause. Recently, Voyager 1 shut off one of its two radio transmitters, and NASA’s team is now working to identify the cause.
The shutdown appears to have been triggered by the spacecraft’s fault protection system, which automatically manages onboard issues. This system conserves power by disabling non-essential systems if the spacecraft’s power supply is overstretched. However, it could take days to weeks for the team to pinpoint what exactly activated the fault protection system.
Troubleshooting and Command Response
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California manages communications with Voyager 1 via the Deep Space Network. When the JPL team sends instructions, Voyager 1 responds by transmitting engineering data, which helps the team assess its reaction to the command. This back-and-forth takes around two days—nearly 23 hours for the command to travel over 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) to Voyager 1 and another 23 hours for the data to return to Earth.
On October 16, the flight team sent a command to turn on one of the spacecraft’s heaters. While Voyager 1 should have had ample power to operate the heater, the command triggered the fault protection system. The team learned of the issue when the Deep Space Network couldn’t detect Voyager 1’s signal on October 18.
Communication Challenges and Solutions
The spacecraft typically communicates with Earth using what’s called an X-band radio transmitter, named for the specific frequency it uses. The flight team correctly hypothesized that the fault protection system had lowered the rate at which the transmitter was sending back data. This mode requires less power from the spacecraft, but it also changes the X-band signal that the Deep Space Network needs to listen for. Engineers found the signal later that day, and Voyager 1 otherwise seemed to be in a stable state as the team began to investigate what had happened.
Then, on October 19, communication appeared to stop entirely. The flight team suspected that Voyager 1’s fault protection system was triggered twice more and that it turned off the X-band transmitter and switched to a second radio transmitter called the S-band. While the S-band uses less power, Voyager 1 had not used it to communicate with Earth since 1981. It uses a different frequency than the X-band transmitters signal is significantly fainter. The flight team was not certain the S-band could be detected at Earth due to the spacecraft’s distance, but engineers with the Deep Space Network were able to find it.
Mission Continuity and Challenges
Rather than risk turning the X-band back on before determining what triggered the fault protection system, the team sent a command on Oct. 22 to confirm the S-band transmitter is working. The team is now working to gather information that will help them figure out what happened and return Voyager 1 to normal operations.
Voyagers 1 and 2 have been flying for more than 47 years and are the only two spacecraft to operate in interstellar space. Their advanced age has meant an increase in the frequency and complexity of technical issues and new challenges for the mission engineering team.
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Absolutely stunning 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦
or maybe a special signal relay station is made like the base transceiver station on earth, a kind of communication satellite
Yes. They shoukd launch a relay station to support future missions.
Agreed
Yes
About time for an oil change and service
Yes, i was thinking the same thing. It wouldn’t speed up the signal, but it would almost surely make it stronger.
Wow
Beautiful pictures
😇🙏😇
Never, ever give away earth’s location. It was arrogant and stupid to do so. It should never be done again!
Yes. The Dark Forest hypothesis. Best to stay hidden. I’m currently reading Cixin Liu’s novel of the same name, part of his Three Body Problem trilogy. Disturbing. And a valid hypothesis. There’s no reason to automatically assume that distant advanced alien cultures (assuming they exist) are cute ETs!
In which direction the relay station should be positioned? They are sending spacecrafts in different directions to explore the Universe and to find other life forms.
How does the lack of atmosphere affect aging of metal?
Absolutely stellar!
👍
What a Adventure
Beautiful photos!
Nasa We Have Contact…
maybe sone one shuold talk to Captian Kirk?
VGER
⁰couldn’t we upgrade they fixed the hubble telescope I’ll volunteer for that mission but I must have corn nuts and snapple
If you could do that then it would not be the farthest man made object from earth would it.
Wonderful accomplishment and the journey continues. 👍
Star trek Voyager sounds perfect:)
Get real. Captain Kirk no longer commands the enterprisel
ZZZZZZZZ……… Outstanding work!
Or Spock
Does anyone really believe this crap? We can’t figure out how to fix a pot hole let alone transmit to a 47 year old space craft 15 billion miles away! We SUPPOSEDLY went to the moon and back 40 plus year’s ago and now with all this new technology we haven’t been back but we send unmanned spacecraft back?
Get real!
Ret@rded magat detected
You sure are a smart cookie
Your condition is called, projection.
If you don’t believe “all this crap”, then why are you reading this page?
And the earth is flat, right
USA had itsact together back then.
Buzz Aldrin just tacitly admitted that we have indeed been to the Moon. Look at his statement earlier this week endorsing Trump. That’s the guy that the lunar-landing deniers frequently cite to support their claims.
There’s always that one…and you’re it.
Yet no one in all this time has come forward to say it was faked and collected a kings ransom.
Yes, I’ve read your post and agree. Your remark is indeed crap.
Absolutely 🤯 blowing “ They found “ Heaven “ yet!
When humans or their equipment have traveled a light year then I will be impressed.
I remember my daughter was born that year great day for us all and now it’s still going strong yes it will be a sad day when the last power is used an keeps heading out bound silently for the ages an know that we existed an it’s our message for who ever looks at our accomplishment thank you NASA it’s our only chance
I agree. But it is the highest priority to find out what will be the cause the final failure so new equipment can deal with it. We can already get there faster. And have better communications. The other problem is we need an economy with deep pockets.
What is “an economy with deep pockets?”
A Republican economy?
Which would be another failure on their part
Of course, and no illegal aliens.
An economy with little DEBT! PEOPLE WANT TO WORK FOR THEIR MONEY. And credit borrowing ratings are low.
Yeah we have lots of illegal aliens and they are not from Earth.
It should be explored
One that does not include Bidenomics
Let’s stop with politics
Now I understand! The one shaman that I saw, was wearing a bufalo antenna headset. Must of been for the faster than light delta brainwave transmisions.
That’s Lots of “Mullah “ from NASA 🤑
BAAAHAHAHAHAHA. Indeed.
There are voyager 1 and 2, why doesn’t voyager 2 relay the signal sent by voyager 1? The problem is that the signal transmitted by voyager 1 is too weak to be received on earth because the distance is so far, while voyager 2 is not too far from earth and the communication is still normal, so the signal transmitted by voyager 1 is relayed to earth by voyager 2.
Voyager 2 is traveling away from Voysger 1, at the opposite end of our solar system
Extraordinary engineering 47 years old plus. Congratulations and many more years of knowledge to come! I was 26 then. Now almost 75. Thank you.
If they come back, will I grow young again? Please say yes.
apakah jarak V1 dan V2 lebih jauh d banding jarak V1 ke bumi
Is the distance between V1 and V2 further than the distance between V1 and the earth?
Two reasons:
First, Voyager 2 is further from Voyager 1 than Voyager 1 is from Earth because the two probes are not following the same course out of the solar system. As of 2018, Voyager 2 was 166 AU from Voyager 1, a separation that has grown in the 6 years since then. As of October 30th, 2024, Voyager 1 is 165 AU from Earth.
Second, Voyager 2’s receivers are much, much less capable than Earth’s giant Deep Space Network antennae. Voyager 1 and 2 have 3.66m (12-foot) dish antenna for their 22-watt radios. In comparison, DSN uses its 70-meter (230-foot) dishes with large banks of signal amplifiers to hear the faint Voyager signals, while it is able blast tightly focused signals back to the probes at 21,000 watts.
Short version: Voyager 2 cannot hear or talk to Voyager 1.
References to watts address the original design and a measurement at the spacecraft. The receivers on Earth measure a received signal strength of less than one millionth of a watt. Our communication is a tribute to line of sight and our engineers’ ability to track the spacecraft.
How could they be so smart yet so dumb to not proactively see this coming? They should have known this to send series of crafts strategically at a distance after one another for the sole purpose of relaying data back to earth either than that what’s the point of sending something if it won’t be able to send feed back and data from the unknown universe????
NASA had no clue that the Voyager probes would last any where near this long. If they had, then they would have done all that and more. Including more powerful radios, and longer lasting power systems
They had a limited window to send them out while the planets aligned in an optimal way. Using a gravity assist from each planet put them far ahead of what any other spacecraft sent after would have been able to cover.
With unlimited funds this is a possibility. Unfortunately NASA runs on a limited budget.
“Series of crafts” costs money.
And would have more than doubled the cost of the mission.
Plus, there’s that whole issue of “increasing the number of moving parts increases the possible points of failure” thing, that figures into every engineering undertaking.
Deep space travel was only a side mission it was meant to study all the planets I believe Jupiter was a focus
They did not plan on communicating with it all at this point, the mission was supposed to end a long time ago, so every day after that that it continued to communicate was a bonus, they’re just continuing with it until it finally stops working, there’s only so much time and money unfortunately, they can’t devote infinite resources to anything at any time
I agree with you my friend, our thoughts travel much faster, how about prayer for example…
What is AU
astronomical unit
Roughly the distance of 93 million miles between the Earth and our sun, is one AU.
AI at 270 degrees
So much $ is spent on crap.
It’s a terrible shame that NASA cannot get better funding….
Thank you Mike. That’s a ‘wow’ explanation.. how’d you get to it? Work on them?
Wow what an accomplishment for human kind. Thank you NASA.
But Ishtar is a woman!
Its not built for that. Remember these probes where made in the 70s. Its technology is archaic and have been through decades of radiation. Its a miracle they still are communicating…
Physics never change ,philidelphia is in the same place it was 300 years ago .you Modern oeople keep htrying to pretend We, ( ,the Whole human Races History) never discovered anything : and Your going to Discover “New Truths” Voyager Had / Has it Right because .Everything was perfectly set up .when space X goes to supply a 24/7 base on the moon ,ill be impressed ,But ,looks like China ,going to Beat U.S. there ,Go ask Elon Musk about it
If I was to go and ask Elon Musk anything it would be why does he keep acting like a total bell-end.
elon musk your lithium is under TX,LA.,AR.MS.,AL…build your trucks,etc.there(west of biloxi?)
A billion Salutes to minds on Earth and technology on Voyagers…
Nothing less, that miracles in every way.. Science, Engineering, Technology, Management…..
V1 and V2 are traveling away from each other. They are farther apart from each other than from earth.
God already knows. He is our best chance.
15 Billion miles away ! Nothing comes close ! And Still Comm .!
From my part of the world here in the Pacific, I just say WOW, and I mean WOW. This is awesome, I have been following the events of the 2 space probes, and am excited to know what’s beyond, out there. Keep up the good work NASA..
I’ve always been fascinated by the Islands in the middle of the Pacific much like the Voyager crafts out in space but I will probably never travel to those islands.
It’s been operating longer than I have been alive. Just amazing. Now imagine if we funded NASA with 2 X what we do now? We would be constructing a Moon rail gun and base to shoot down space threats and launch advanced missions to Titan.
I do wonder though, if we sent a new Voyager SpaceCraft out and we gave it modern equipment but also the same equipment as Voyager 1 and 2 but bigger and a few extra ways to power itself, could we then have something on its way for when we do eventually lose Voyager 1?
Good idea in principle but the two Voyagers used a once in 200 years lineup of the planets to boost their speed to what they use now, but your idea of using modern computer chips and better nuclear power options and communication system makes a compelling case imo maybe use newer propulsion systems! Wonder what the JPL and Vogager team have any thoughts about this!
Does it mean that these interstellar space crafts are going to infinity till they fail to communicate with earth
Communicating with earth has no bearing on how long or far they travel. They will continue to travel until they collide with something or burn up in some planets atmosphere. Theoretically they could travel for millions of years.
Have they realized that we are alone yet?
Maybe they should send another space craft deeper into space to boost the signal of the voyagers so the signal stronger
I was a space enthusiast since elementary school (I won a class competition about space in 1967) .
Remember when this spaceships were lunched and I am following the story as much as I can.
15 Billion miles away ! Nothing comes close ! And Still Comm .!
Fantastic achievement. And still going.
It makes me sad and angry that all the major powers in the world won’t work together for a common goal to in improving things for a better life on earth and in space.
Instead they waste billions of dollars and lives trying to destroy life as we know it.
Hopefully the two space craft will continue for the betterment of man kind.
I agree completely.
I totally agree
I agree completely with your assessment.
Just think they have engineers that have actually retired from this project it’s been going on so long!
I would not classify communications a “non-essential” system.
Essential for the vessel to preserve itself is what it means.
won’t we be able to send a much faster spacecraft(s) with more modern & faster propulsion that ca; catch up with the Voyager and perhaps be programmed to replace the power sources with better more redundant ones? or better yet rebuild or upgrade the Voyager w/newer technologies ?
I mean if we can attach a craft to them that powers both crafts they can be accelerated even faster.
sort of like building a space station off the original Voyager .
I mean eventually we should have spacecraft that can pass Voyager in a couple of years from launch right?
eventually it should be routine to pass these probes
Article says ‘…could take days to weeks to identify…’
Lol yup can’t beat physics it’s far away!
Always will unless voyager 1 comes around the curve in the universe and comes at our planet from other side…then we have other problems 🙂
A remarkable scientific breakthrough. The intricate innovations of mankind—reflected in our accomplishments and scientific achievements—reveal the incredible potential within us. Yet, the way our mind, body, and soul work together hints at a design far beyond what we could create on our own. We simply couldn’t create this suprtcomplex mind and body. Just as no invention can bring itself into existence, we, too, couldn’t have formed such complexity from within. Can you imaginr the engine thay claimed it made itself because it is so good and perfect, an engine? Could it be that our very existence points to a creator beyond what we can see or fully comprehend? There is God, fact. Finding and relating to Him is very fulfilling. So far after much research and study, the Christian faith connection is the way to knowing Him, thr creator.
This is some crazy over engineering going on at NASA. These probes were not meant to live so long. Big up to JPL
Holamegustaleerloqueablan.Ysonbrelalunaesmuybuenalaideaymiopiniondevivirqueseanpersonasjovensyeintelijentesdecomosobrevivirentrelaedad12añosenadelanteyquenopesenmaxde160librasipesamenosmuchomejorparaelcontroldelasmaquinasybestimenta😇grasiaattAGP
Welsh? Icelandic? alien? unidentifiedunidentified unidentified earth lingo?
Are the voyagers going in the direction depicted (in the same direction as our sun or opposite or at right angles to the sun?)
I think, one day we will be able to find, meet, or see that superpower that controls everything.
You just GOTTA love …….. V-GER !!!!!!!!!!!!!
I think it’s safe to say it’s far.
I would think they would have a golden anniversary or a 50th anniversary for this accomplishment of launching Voyager.
It would also be nice to have the old documentaries and newsreels of the launch and the people involved on that day. Just sayin
Amazing!
Damn you people are way too smart!
NASA lies more than a rug
These Voyagers accomplished their original mission when they got clear close-up photos of the outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune). in the 1970s and 80s. Everything they have explored since is just a pleasant bonus.
There are some conspiracy theorists that believe we’ve shot down alien spaceships. The chances are if V1 or V2 discover aliens they’re probably going to be hostile if that’s how we react to them. Anyone seen the film species lol.
It’s possible with AI, we could attempt to try theories on bending time and or space, also maybe at least give speed of light travel a try. But we need a “computer” that can relearn how to operate when you’re traveling that fast.
I think we could if we humans would give up killing each other and being dummies controlled by sick and evil individuals.
I have no idea the total cost of this “Space Fiasco” the world has been caught up in since the 1950’s. We’ve been successful at putting a very few men and women on the moon and beyond that, nothing! No Mars (other than the scrumptious candies), no Venus, no Saturn… just squat!
Agreed, we have many discoveries that have been made out of this space exploration. Theflip side… we have an earth that is rapidly deteriorating away to uninhabitability… air that we should not be breathing, water that is unfit to drink and diseases that are virtually innumerable! This is the best we can do?
So…. you want us to land on a 800f surface (Venus)… or an intangible gas surface (Saturn)? I’m unsure what this would accomplish other than murdering highly trained astronauts.
Wy do all marcens look the same big eyes long faces are they inbred
Carl, would be proud .
So what did we miss while it was out of action, it’s a lot of miles without information, does it have a memory that can be accessed,
FOR KARL!!
This is literally the story behind “Star Trek: the Motion Picture. Those girls will never see Earth again unless that happens. And no one currently alive will know what they find. Only wish I could. Live long and prosper “V’ger I & II.”