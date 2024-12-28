151 Million People Affected: New Study Reveals That Leaded Gas Permanently Damaged American Mental Health

Childhood lead exposure from leaded gasoline has caused widespread mental health issues, particularly in Generation X, highlighting the dangers of delayed environmental regulation.

A recent study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry reveals that childhood exposure to lead, which reached its highest levels between 1960 and 1990 in many industrialized nations due to leaded gasoline use, has adversely affected mental health. This exposure is likely linked to numerous cases of mental illness and changes in personality.

For the study, investigators combined blood–lead level data from National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys with historic leaded gasoline data. (Leaded gas was phased out in United States by 1996.) They estimated US childhood blood–lead levels from 1940 to 2015 and assessed mental-health symptoms that have been linked to lead exposure.

Alarming Findings on Mental Health Disorders

Assuming that published associations of lead with illnesses are causal and not purely correlational, the team estimated that by 2015, there were 151 million excess mental disorders attributable to lead exposure. Lead-associated mental health and personality differences were most pronounced for people born from 1966 through 1986 (Generation X).

“Society frequently operates under the presumption that environmental exposures are safe until proven otherwise. Leaded gasoline wasn’t needed as an anti-knock agent—there were alternatives available. It was profitable. An abundance of incontrovertible evidence occurring across decades was required to ban it,” said corresponding author Michael McFarland, PhD, of Florida State University. “By documenting the widespread consequences of exposure, this study underscores the folly of such thinking and highlights the long-lasting health consequences of exposure to the population.”

Reference: “Contribution of childhood lead exposure to psychopathology in the US population over the past 75 years” by Michael J. McFarland, Aaron Reuben and Matt Hauer, 4 December 2024, Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1111/jcpp.14072

