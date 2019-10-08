Can Simply Being Neighborly Reduce Depression in Older Adults?

In a Health & Social Care in the Community study published today (October 8, 2019) of 10,105 older adults in China examined in 2011, 2013, and 2015, living in neighborhoods with a higher level of neighborhood social participation was related to lower rates of depression.

Higher level of neighborhood social participation is related to more time spent on physical activities and a higher frequency of contact with neighbors and with own children.

“We highlight the importance of social participation—both at the individual and neighborhood levels—in improving older people’s mental health and discuss ways in which the government could encourage older people to participate in neighborhood affairs in China,” said corresponding author Zhixin Feng, PhD, of the University of Southampton, in the UK.

