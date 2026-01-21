2.8 Days to Disaster: Low Earth Orbit Could Collapse Without Warning

A new analysis suggests modern satellite networks could suffer catastrophic collisions within days of losing control during a major solar storm.
The phrase “House of Cards” is often associated today with a Netflix political drama, but its original meaning refers to a structure that is inherently unstable. That idea is exactly how Sarah Thiele, who began this work as a PhD student at the University of British Columbia and is now at Princeton, and her co-authors describe today’s satellite mega constellation system in a new study released as a preprint on arXiv.
Their choice of words is supported by the numbers. Across all Low-Earth Orbit mega constellations, calculations show that a “close approach”, defined as two satellites passing within less than 1 kilometer of each other, happens about once every 22 seconds. For Starlink alone, such encounters occur roughly every 11 minutes. In addition, each of Starlink’s thousands of satellites must carry out an average of 41 maneuvers each year to avoid collisions with other objects in orbit.
At first glance, this may look like a carefully managed system functioning as intended. But engineers know that “edge cases”, events that fall outside normal operating conditions, are often what trigger major failures. According to the paper, solar storms represent one such edge case for satellite mega constellations. Under typical conditions, solar storms disrupt satellite operations in two main ways.
Solar storms as a systemic threat
First, they warm Earth’s upper atmosphere. That extra heating makes the air expand, which increases atmospheric drag on satellites and can also make it harder to predict their exact positions. With more drag, satellites must burn additional fuel to hold their planned orbits.
They may also need to spend fuel on avoidance maneuvers when projections suggest their trajectories could intersect with other satellites. During the “Gannon Storm” of May 2024 (which, unfortunately, appears not to be named after the Zelda villain) over half of all satellites in LEO have to use up at least some of their fuel on these repositioning maneuvers.
A second effect can be even more serious: solar storms can disable a satellite’s own navigation and communications systems. If that happens, the satellite may be unable to steer away from danger. When you combine that loss of control with the higher drag and greater positional uncertainty created by a heated atmosphere, it could lead to an immediate catastrophe.
Kessler syndrome is the most famous embodiment of this catastrophe, where a debris cloud around Earth makes it impossible for humans to launch anything into orbit (or beyond) without it being destroyed. But Kessler syndrome takes decades to fully develop. To showcase the immediacy of the problem these solar storms can cause, the authors came up with a new metric – the Collision Realization and Significant Harm (CRASH) Clock.
Days away from irreversible collisions
According to their calculations, as of June 2025, if satellite operators were to lose their ability to send commands for avoidance maneuvers, there would be a catastrophic collision in around 2.8 days. Compare that to the 121 days that they calculated would have been the case in 2018, before the megaconstellation era, and you can see why they are concerned. Perhaps even more disturbingly, if operators lose control for even just 24 hours, there’s a 30% chance of a catastrophic collision that could act as the seed case for the decades-long process of Kessler syndrome.
Fraser discusses current methods to avoid satellites crashing into each other.
Unfortunately, solar storms don’t come with much warning – maybe only a day or two at most. And even when they do, we can’t necessarily do anything about them other than trying to safeguard the satellites they could affect.
But the dynamic environment they introduce into the atmosphere necessitates real-time feedback and control to effectively manage those satellites. If that real-time control goes down, according to the paper, we only have a few days to get it back up before the entire house of cards comes crumbling down.
A known danger with lasting consequences
This isn’t idle speculation either. The 2024 Gannon storm was the strongest in decades, but we already know of a stronger one – the Carrington Event of 1859. That was the strongest solar storm on record, and if a similar event happened today, it would wipe out our ability to control our satellites for much longer than 3 days.
Paper author Sarah Thiele discusses the legal frameworks around orbital debris.
Essentially, a single event, of which there has already been precedence in historical memory, could wipe out our satellite infrastructure and leave us Earth-bound for the foreseeable future of humanity.
That doesn’t sound like a future that readers of this article would like to live in. And while there are trade-offs between utilizing the technical capabilities LEO mega-constellations give us and the risk that they pose to future space endeavors, it’s best to have a realistic assessment of those risks. When it comes to the potential of losing access to space for generations because of one particularly bad solar storm, it’s best to at least make informed decisions, and this paper certainly helps to create those.
Reference: “An orbital house of cards: Frequent megaconstellation close conjunctions” by Sarah Thiele, Skye R. Heiland, Aaron C. Boley and Samantha M. Lawler, 10 December 2025, arXiv.
DOI: 10.48550/arXiv.2512.09643
Adapted from an article originally published on Universe Today.
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I think the sun and moon are in our space, and i believe their is firmament thst we can’t get past,
Think of Haileys comet…it looks like a flash light shinning through the water…now take a flash light..and have someone take under water..its exactly identical to wat comet look like …they wanted us believe all the outlandish lies…sun 90 million. Miles away?. Come on…
This is a science website, not a conspiracy site. Lay off the crack pipe.
Logic be damned I know the cause of this mess the disaster known as the untrue God was worships for all its glory and now we worship the almighty Elon who will clean it up with the almighty thing that we know what I’m talking about and he’s the master of all reality wait a minute no I just realized I’m the master of reality and I say I don’t see any debris anywhere and I don’t see anything there’s nothing going on right now ever in the history of all mankind except for what goes on my very two eyes and I see a beautiful rainbow of magic and just put that up there and yep and it’s equally as ridiculous and yep I’m going to keep going up I forgot to turn off the voice thing and I’m not turning anything off nor am I making this edited for any reason because why would I care and yes I am the greatest smartest funniest thing that’s a call to person on this and my name is Andrew Lawrence Farrington at 526 South main Street unit 309 Los Angeles California send mail I would love it
Got to add to my area code also know the ZIP code so zip code is 90013 just to make sure you guys got it to send me mail of any variety doesn’t have to be money but money would be cool could be just a sticker or something I just want things maybe some of this debris could get cleaned up and mailed to me alone then all the free would be in my localized entirely in my bedroom which is 526 south main st unit 309 los Angeles California 90013
Bruh, im sending you all the $ i got plus my goldfish. Luv u see u next time I hit LA godbless u whatever god u want
There isoonly one God and this is the beginning of the end.
Facts
Is his name Allah? Or Vishnu? Or one of the the thousands of other gods humans have invented that have zero evidence of any effect on our daily lives?
I can think of a few Gods wouldn’t want to offend any of them so close to the end so best hedge your bets and go for several, but more importantly this article is 2 days old bye everyone!
I can think of a few Gods wouldn’t want to offend any of them so close to the end so best hedge your bets but more importantly this article is 2 days old bye everyone!
This is believe too💞
This is believe
You go ahead and spread your God theories – but please do so on another website. This one is for science related topics that have to do with facts.
What about the industrial magnet feild test cause?
“Periods” and “commas” are free, and there is an unlimited supply.
Please start using them, and you will appear at least 30% more intelligent than you do now.
Well Wesley you would appear as though you could actually read since he specifically explained he wasn’t going to be editing and he was talk texting hence the reason why there was no periods or commas. If you’re going to get on here and start talking your mess at least have something to stand.
Absolutely! Punctuation is becoming way to optional to some people. I was just thinking that it was too hard to understand a lot of these posts because of it…
Is that a joke? I didn’t think anybody could possibly have their head that far up there never mind just wanted to let you know you’re right it’s not 90 million miles away it’s 96 Million Miles Away it’s been measured more than once my people slightly smarter than you go back to soap operas
Please never comment on anything again.
You are woefully ill prepared to have a single rational thought.
Go b a ck to the pipe your almost OUT THERE!
Uh excuse me Andrew. Come again? Uh excuse me Andrew one more time. On second thought please don’t. I still haven’t recovered from your last comment. And I doubt I ever will
There’s nothing more depressing than trying to read a comment where the author has no idea about script not grammar…or so I thought…..someone who hasn’t a clue about the topic being discussed and trying to understand how they even exist at all
Sorry I read the article a little late. So we are T +2 days now? 😂
Bro you’re hyperventilating. Learn how to use a period. So you can catch your breath.
Agree. Alarmist BS. Spacex has 9000 active sats and work like any aircraft avoiding collisions. They have 5 yrs fuel to do this, then they deprbit. At 530k altitude friction brings them down even if dead in 5 yrs. Chinese launched blind and nearly hit one. Spacex is lowering 4400 sats to 480km. A fail will come to earth in 1 year there. 100 percent burns up in the atmosphere. Zero danger. Also a major Keppler effect only effects one orbital band at one altitude band and only for a few years or less at Spacex altitudes. Decade longer at OneWeb altitudes.
Your some dumb mother fu kers
“You’re”
Go b a ck to the pipe your almost OUT THERE!
Bugonia…. You see we don’t deserve to survive as a human species on this beautiful planet we live on. We mock each other kill each other and kill the the things we don’t try to understand in one another. Rude comments are so unscientific! Did you forget from where you come from?
This is probably the most practical, logical and made more sense than any of the other post. Because this comment is the only neutral ground for both believers of science and religion.
Why is it when someone makes a comment about something does it always have to stem from drug use I think you the one mentioning a Crack pipe is actually on Crack and your the one hitting the Crack pipe America is a country where freedom of speech is emphasized so whatever she says on here is her right to freedom of speech and if anyone is hitting the Crack pipe Its your negative mouth that needs to go the hell on in your bathroom and fire up your CrackPipe Crack Head Stfu every chance you get weirdo
She’s right how about you do some research instead of believing everything your spoon fed
Crack? What is “Crack?”
crack is America’s cup of coffee
When you combine that loss of control with the higher drag and greater positional uncertainty created by a heated atmosphere, it could least to an immediate catastrophe.
Spellcheck: it could *lead* to an immediate catastrophe. Not it could least to an immediate catastrophe. Did whoever write this go to the Minnesota Learing School? Lol
Don’t you mean “Minnesota Learning School”? Not “Minnesota Learing School”? If you’re going to call someone out for making a mistake, don’t then go and make one yourself WHILE you’re doing it! That makes you look like a hypocrite!
It’s “learning” school. Local-ish news. Funny joke.
You just look so dumb now. He was taking the piss. You know having a lend of the convo. A JOKE der brain. Read it again.
Kounzodez , learing center was the way it was spelled on the sign outside the Minneapolis preschool
After day care, not preschool. FYI.
Sun moon stars. Local. Im with you.
So what do “they” benefit from lying about all that gibberish you posted? Just like flat earthers. What’s the benefit to lying about the shape of the earth? If you look through a telescope at all the other planets in our solar system, they look like spheres (because they are). So why would the earth be flat when everything else is round, and why would “they” lie about it if it wasn’t round?
When you spin a wet paint brush you just cleaned, doesn’t the water spin away from the brush? So then how would spinning a ball of water at
66, 600 mph, make it stay together in the center? Water will always sit level. All physics show the earth is flat. 666 is the devil’s number so why is that the speed of the planet? You have to be willing to ask questions and willing to be wrong if wish to learn anything.
Gravity, the same thing that makes the sunshine and planets orbit.
Please pick up a non fiction book once in your life.
Absolutely, this is the 2nd comment that makes perfect sense, keep hitting with the truth and if that doesn’t work just throw a encyclopedia at their head, love your comment great to know that there are people who still use their common sense.
Matthew , you have got to be a Demorat because only a Demorat could be as effing stupid as you , if we were spinning at 66,600 miles an hour our days would be like 5 minutes long 🖕🤡
Matthew , you have got to be a Demorat because only a Demorat could be as effing stupid as you , if we were spinning at 66,600 miles an hour our days would be like 5 minutes long 🖕🤡
So i guess that makes you a republican. Only a republican would act like a 5 year old. Sticks and stones. By the way he wasn’t referencing time, gravity is the correct response. Lmao over you thinking you are insulting my political affiliation. Insecurity and low self esteem are the issues you need to worry about.
Gravity lol. Not all physics. Besides if the earth was flat cats would’ve pushed everything off by now.
I love you
The Kessler effect is already happening albeit , very slowly it has since the 1960’s. There are millions of not billions of flecks of paint travelling 6000 mph,at that speed even a fleck of paint becomes a bullet. If we keep sending stuff up without the responsibility of getting junk down. It won’t be long before it impossible to even TRY to clean it up. Thankfully I am 53 ,so hopefully after my lifetime,if not sorted,but all these mini satellites being released,will only speed the problem up exponentially.
The US has a disposal requirement that what goes up either must come down safely or be put in a graveyard orbit way way way out.
And this article is nonsense at least with regards to starlink. At the level they are flying with no maneuvers they burn up in the atmosphere within a few years and that happens whether they are in one piece or a million pieces.
It is literally physically impossible for starlink to cause a decades long kessler issue. Amazon’s kuiper on the other hand is going to orbit noticeably higher and has a much slower rate of degredation as a result.
This isn’t true. At Starlink altitudes debris always de-orbits within 5-10 years due to atmospheric drag. Paint flecks, due to their tiny mass and appreciable surface area, likely de-orbit within weeks or months. To stay up years requires a dense metallic object with smaller surface area in proportion to its mass.
The future of Wormwood, the book of Revaluation in the Bible should clarify this end time event.
Did you hit your head? Seek help.
I’m an example of why the dark ages lasted so long with such a huge, narrow-minded simplicity of thought. When we have all this proof satellite swans, mars landings et cetera
Did you drop out of school in 3rd grade because you thought you knew everything there is to know? Newsflash, feelings of beliefs do NOT constitute facts, and give or take 90 million miles is approx distance to the sun from earth, 1AU. It’s too far for you to walk , amd too far a stretch for your limited capacity of understanding, your tin foil firmament could in fact qualify you for mental disability, it’s the bright side , minus the solar winds blowing thru your two ears.
Demonstrate that your assertions have evidential and mathematical support. Show all your work, particularly the calculations and any assumptions that went into your conclusion. Scripture does not count as evidence in science, nor does personal, subjective doubt.
Tell us you’re uneducated without telling us.
It’s,obvious that all of you are very educated and intelligent individuals. Could it be possible that all of you could work together on what is fact, by eliminating what is proved to be false…and consider everything in-between, for a better outcome threw debate and unrelentlessly working together as one with the same intent and purpose for the better of all including myself. I mean I would have to agree that all of you are truly intelligent beyond my own capacity, and it’s what lower educated individuals look up to for answers and guidance. We as human can do things that are extremely intelligent,but are we to smart to destroys ourselves and not save ourselves, for everything we hold dear and love,family, friends,nature,the earth,other humans,animals,and so on? Just asking don’t mean to interrupt this very important topic,just want to know were we are at as human beings and if, anyone is trying to fix things together in cooperation or is everyone to proud to be a part of it? Thanks
Please never comment on anything again.
You are woefully ill prepared to have a single rational thought.
And it appears this is the only thought you’re capable of having
Please do not reproduce.
Please do not reproduce
What would be the motivation to lie about something like that? Is there a secret cabal of scientists somewhere who’s mission it is to give out incorrect basic facts that are easily disprovable? To what end? I believe it’s actually 93 million miles away. If you take the thousands of years of scientific study up against a flashlight in a fish tank. I’m going with science on this one.
I suggest the ‘fish-tank’ theorists clean their fish tank before publishing their dissertation…!!
That’s ridiculous. First off, you probably don’t know how we calculate distances of anything, much less objects in our solar system. We know how, and maybe you should start there and lose your ignorance.
We’ve sent numerous spacecraft to land on mars and many more that have done fly-bys of all the distant planets and even planetoid Pluto. You don’t belong on a science website. Go back to your crazy conspiracy websites and leave science alone.
Did we not just have what was to be the worst solar storm in decades on Monday night? It was on local & national news, stating that people as far south as Alabama were supposed to possibly witness the Aurora Borealis early Tuesday morning.
So, according to this, the catastrophic satellite effect should have happened by now (Friday 12:16pm EST).
So far, these discoveries are real. Earth is the only known planet where humans live peacefully alongside other living creatures and habitats. That alone makes you wonder—who is the Creator?
I think you are correct. The truth defends itself like a lion and our numbers are growing!
Is that a joke? I didn’t think anybody could possibly have their head that far up there never mind just wanted to let you know you’re right it’s not 90 million miles away it’s 96 Million Miles Away it’s been measured more than once my people slightly smarter than you go back to soap operas
You probably don’t even understand what this article is about.
No god here
Just dry, emotionless science.
Enough with this misinformation about the “firmament” and so on.
Does quantinum entanglement perhaps a cortex reversed polarities, with photons and neurons that change into what’s sustainability viable moving forward, but backwards, nuckin futz. Lolzz bending fabric like newton theory?
Sun moon stars. Local. Im with you.
Scientists practice exclusions. Whenever something doesn’t fit their bogus claims they exclude it. Our world is level. Water is level. Surrounded by a wall of ice covered by a dome. The Vapor Canopy also returns in 2040. The last time we had the VC was from 3895BC-2239BC(The Great Anunnaki Flood) people are brain washed by governments. Indoctrinated into stupidity.
If an event like that were to occur, it wouldn’t be “generations” to clean-up. All resources would focused on cleaning up the debris, and would find a way to make it happen.
Would be too late to clean up . That’s the reason of the article
“If an event like that were to occur”, as in an event causing the Kessler syndrome, I agree that it wouldn’t be “generations” to clean it up, it would be within the same generation. Sats are simply too important for modern welfare and warfare. There are things up there that we don’t want to ever come crashing back to Earth and that simply will not burn up on re-entry. The syndrome has been openly discussed for about 50 years now, it’s been on the minds of many people. This is only a new concept/idea/threat to the otherwise uneducated.
Nope, any collisions at Starlink’s low earth orbital altitudes would de-orbit most debris within hours or days naturally due to the high atmospheric drag. Any debris that loses momentum, instantly de-orbits. Any debris will low mass to surface area, quickly de-orbits. The only debris that can maintain orbit has to a) not lose momentum in a collision (unlikely), and b) have a high mass to surface area to resist atmospheric drag (rare), and even then will de-orbit within 5 years or so.
Was it even nesscesary that Elon Musk put a car on a rocket and blasted it into space with a astronaut in the drivers seat?
In the case of elon’s roadster to certify the falcon 9. For commercial payloads, they had to show that the ship could lift x amount of weight and deploy the payload in low earth orbit. He did one better employed it past low earth orbit so in actuality his roadster is not in law orbit. It is floating around between Mars and the moon right now. To certify his rocket, it had to carry a certain amount of weight to low earth. Orbit show that it could deploy that payload before it could be certified for commercial service.
Billionaires are not content to screw up this planet but they feel the need to screw up space all other planets.
This
No, dude. H recreated the opening scene to the movie Heavy Metal from the 80s. That’s it. Go watch it again with fresh eyes.
“You can tell it’s real because it looks so fake. We have way better CGI at SpaceX.”
“nesscesary” ? No. It’s also not “nesscesary” that anyone post on this site or ever be involved with it, yet look at all the people. “nesscesary” is not the correct word to be used.
The car in question is also not part of this overall issue and it’s definitely not in any kind of Earth orbit.
Traditionally a new rocket on its first launch has a dummy payload to demonstrate it can lift an actual payload to orbit, without risking a new satellite worth millions or even hundreds of millions. It doesn’t matter what the payload is, in one case they used a massive cheese wheel weighing hundreds of pounds for fun. In the Falcon Heavy’s example, Elon thought it would be fun to use an original Tesla Roadster with a space suited dummy in the drivers seat, it didn’t hurt anyone or anything, so not sure why you care?
Because he has an irrational hatred of Elon.
Agreed,their peddling fear ,the sky is falling!
With the example of our planet and the inability to control the garbage in the Seas and Land I doubt there will ever be a meaningful clean up in space. Why do we need to be in Space we had a beautiful planet once upon a time. Use the funds to fix what is broken here if that is even possible. Good Day and Good Life.
There is a group/authority that currently exists and helps plan/approve launches for sats… they also basically approve the placement of the sats. There is no such global entity for waste dumped into the oceans. Your comparison simply isn’t valid, but I understand what I think you are trying to convey.
Starlink has brought internet access to millions not as fortunate as you, its actively improving life on this planet. And it’s at such low altitudes that any collisions will naturally be cleaned up by atmospheric drag within a months or a few years at most.
Absolutely agree, and I don’t know why I even came to this site, because I don’t even have any kind of social media, If in fact “Man” went to the moon, wouldn’t you think that all the high fluenten money makers would want to go themselves.? I’m not talking about going outside of earth for 30secs. If you tell someone the same thing over and over for a period of time and change the dialect of the same concept then a person starts to believe what they are being told. And when astronauts return to Earth after being in space for the time they have been said to be, how come they are able to have the strength to hangglider themselves to land in the ocean, as before they had to be held for so many days for observation, blah blah blah. But each to there own. And NASA probably has a place for the astronaut to stay. Smoke and mirrors , Hollywood does it every day. Like one of the people on this chat said “Freedom of Speech” you don’t have to agree with me I’m just saying why wonder boy Elon hasn’t wondered himself about going to the moon, he has the money..
Spacex has already taken action. Automated position reporting and evasion. Lower orbits that clear in 1 to 5 years through drag. Sats that burn up 100 percent. Fuel 4 evasion 4 life of satellite. We handled air traffic. This is easier. Large junk could be cleared by drone swarms launched in scores from a single Starship.
People have been thinking about this problem (by this name) for about 50 years now… the title/name will be 50 years old in 2028. It’s difficult to express this sufficiently to someone who doesn’t remember ever hearing of it before or has no practical idea of what’s involved.
There are still serious issues with so many sats. There are many that we don’t ever want to return to Earth OR to burn up in the atmosphere.
Well, at least you know that it isn’t AI slop. Though, most of the comments might as well be, given their low value.
I think they ran their article through an AI helper to “make it look more human”. If they didn’t, yet the various mistakes made it through, then they somehow aren’t using any of the modern tools to aid in authorship, which would be statistically very improbable.
We could probably look at the internet archive, analyze the articles over time and see the change take place… where they go from using tools to make sure simple spelling mistakes don’t happen… to obvious AI slop… to the current day.
If anyone had any sense they would be on there knees praying to our one and only creator…. Not to mention that the prince of darkness the ruler of this world is who’s running the show down here u til GOD returns!!! God is about to show everyone how real he is amen to that!!! Plp better repent and wake up spiritually before it’s too late amen!!!! Much love and God bless;)
There is no God in Heaven. God is dead. Long live God. I believe in Spinoza’s God, who reveals himself in the harmony of what exists. God is the indwelling and not the transient cause of all things. God is a metaphor for that which transcends all levels of intellectual thought.
Im unclear why you are on this site.
So you believe in a God that would put Satan in charge of earth? That’s so silly that it basically proves the bible was written by superstitious early iron age shepherds who had no idea how the world worked and were desperately creating myths to both explain it and get others to tithe to them.
The same Bible thumping speech the ignorant spew. Yuck.
Amen, now this is the number 1 post hands down.. Only telling you what God loves and that’s the truth ” When people see Christ return on a White Horse it’s going to be to late for most… Can’t ride 2 horses with one ass, So remember what your knees were made for … Praying to the Lord and Savior and our Sovereign God. Repent because the only thing that has been proven is the great book, and it was written before AI and the prideful who wanted to be something that no other than a sciencephile…
If you read the bible,you would think it was written by Ai. It constantly repeats itself and takes forever to get to the point as well of all the fake info.
How come these scientific articles attract so many yahoos? The issue is pretty darn simple as science goes. Y’all let us know if the one true God’s firmament can help out with this, though, would be appreciated!
If you believe in the firmament you can’t believe in satellites. The firmament is a hard dome above a flat earth according to the Bible and all jewish texts from the time, where God lives. So no satellites could ever be launched as they’d collide with the firmament.
Well said
Elon musk is developing faster than light travel. That’s gonna be knackered if he can’t get the ship into space because of a Kessler thing. So much for broadening our horizons and starting to explore exoplanets… TBH, I think we’ve accumulated enough spacejunk in our stratosphere to begin thinking, “when is the sky gonna fall and what’s gonna fall outta it…” As for the CREATOR, if there is one, s/he is probably laughing his/her tits off at all the naysayers and harbingers. Welcome to Armageddon everyone!
“Elon musk is developing faster than light travel.” That’s debunked B.S. Show us all your “truth”.
Clearly there is no creator, at least none that cares about us enough to demonstrate their existence. And its impossible to travel faster than light, Elon develops based on first principles using known physics, so obviously you are lying about him wasting even a seconds thought on FTL travel,
Much thanks to Elon, it’s only a matter of time. It would be karma for him if he spent billions on his rocket, but only to have it destroyed by space debris before leaving Earth orbit.
Nope, Starlink is at such low atitudes that the Kessler effect is impossible, any collisions will deorbit most of the debris within hours or days due to high atmospheric drag. And any remaining debris with a high enough mass to drag ratio to resist drag for longer will still deorbit naturally within months or a few years.
The fact that this is making the rounds is good news. We need to be better prepared. We need to have plans for how to resolve the inevitable accidents of sat collisions.
No need to prepare since at these low altitudes the debris will de-orbit very quickly naturally from atmospheric drag.
Don’t have a conscience tell people this bs and freaking people out with this ɓs. And you know some belive this nonsense! And ķnoŵ people get their news from internet but can’t believe broadcast news either … next your be telling me trump is man of year. HAHA!
Wasn’t this done on a stupid American TV show? 911?
I kind of hope this collapse comes to pass so we can regain our skies from these corrupt corporate billionaires and their whims and fantasies.
Starlink has brought internet access to millions, and single handedly kept Ukraine connected while under devastating Russian attacks. I kind of hope you’ll develop a better understanding of the world and more empathy for others.
While I understand your point, Elon can just shut it off or prioritize it for whoever he wants to succeed (or more likely to the highest bidder). Cables worked just fine for a hundred years and they don’t pollute the night sky with bright flashes of light, leaking radio waves that creep into radio astronomy frequencies. Cables also don’t use rockets burning kerosene in the uppermost (and most fragile) layers of the atmosphere, and they don’t drop debris on people who happen to live in the rocket’s path. Here’s a little song I wrote (and yes, I used AI) to explain my pov.
Electric Lies
:https://aimusicgen.ai/share/ba1c2077-ebc9-4ef5-ac76-e28e2b6fe345
Who cares? I won’t get invited to visit the moon, Mars and other interesting places, and nor will most of us, if we survive the modern political stupidities on display in the USA, Russia and PR China.
The sky is falling.
50% is generally not considered “unlikely”. If you really have no intention of either reading the source material or understanding the first three laws of physics, at a minimum, opining on orbital mechanics is simply egotistical and counterproductive. It’s overall astounding how many commenters here seem to feel aggrieved they weren’t given a chance to peer review the journal article.
This article mispresprents the paper. There is no calulcation nor data that states 2.8 days. It is in fact 5.5 days.
Thanks for you attention to this matter
The phrase Catastrophic collision in an article about objects in our atmosphere would be more appropriate if the objects were giant asteroids, not satellites. Thank you all for clarifying what already seemed to be hyperbolic language intended to scare people.
I am unclear as to why any of them are in this site! All y’all need to put the meth down and step away from the pipe!
Doesn’t ever get to comment again after the cell phones no longer have service anymore. Everyone can only talk in person no Internet just books. Lol 🤣 I would still be reading the only book I ever read the Bible the plan right?
Did we not just have what was to be the worst solar storm in decades on Monday night? It was on local & national news, stating that people as far south as Alabama were supposed to possibly witness the Aurora Borealis early Tuesday morning.
So, according to this, the catastrophic satellite effect should have happened by now (Friday 12:16pm EST).
The brain dead skydaddy godwads and antiscience whiners in here are hilarious:
If you don’t think overcrowded orbits can lead to a cascade effect of debris and inaccessibility, then by all means lay out your technical synopsis on what will happen when satellites are not controlled for an extended period.
Your hand-waving this to be untrue is the equivalent of a child trying to whine hard enough to change reality
The future of Wormwood, the book of Revaluation in the Bible should clarify this end time event.
Spelling counts.
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There may be a great need to build a space elevator ring around earth mounted on 6 space elevator’s and do away with satellites, the trillions of bb size metal fragments will be hard to clean up
What fearmongering. If satellites are at such low altitude that they are experiencing atmospheric drag, they won’t stay up there for long enough to be a problem. And if there’s another Carrington Event, satellites will be the least of our problems!
Lets HOPE so! Crash the whole fuxking thing
Just another topic of the week…. Forgive my previous misspelled word, it should be weak. Thanks for the several minutes of comedic entertainment.
Nothing to do with space, everything to do with satellite surveillance, always a coincidence when wars about to kick off, especially when Iran and China make a declaration of space warfare as part of their future focus, looks to me like another coverup
Agree, kinda like the United States using ICE getting them all jacked up like freaking GI JOE’S RUNNING AROUND ON STEROIDS, while Trump is invading countries, releasing Ex-president who was a big drug trafficking culito, then not only making our enemies who hate us, but are laughing at the USA and the worst of the worst trying to invade and take over one of our allies. Then make derogatory comments about their soldiers.. well everyone, I sure hope they’re no future wars on the Horizon because if so we won’t need to worry about what is falling from space, we will be looking at what way the nukes are coming from. I serve a Sovereign Holy God and all I need is the Bible for the answer. But all you people who don’t believe in God, must have a huge void within… Instead of worrying about something that chances are won’t happen how bout focusing on being kind to one another, help stop the nonsense that America is doing it’s a disgrace. There won’t be a future if ICE DHS KEEP RUNNING AROUND acting like no other than…. The radicals from the middle east. I DON’T CARE IF YOU’RE A ICE OFFICER, YES I’M WELL AWARE OF ICE AGENTS, LIAISON WANNA BE ASSHOLES, but any man who man handles a woman is not a man.. he’s either a product of his raising, a wife beater or just a down right inbicile. I couldn’t be proud to be a wife or a child or parent of any of those ICE officers. If my 2 children who serve in the United States military ever acted or treated anyone I don’t care what nationality I would let them know real quick they are never to old for a good ass whooping, but I’m grateful for the integrity and dignity my children do have for a country I used to be proud of. Yes I’m American born white citizen, let’s get that question out of the way. But I like everybody but assholes and idiots. If you’re a child of God then you can’t be racist against someone who doesn’t look or speak the same language as you. Because God said when he created us, all his children and creation was perfect. And there are a lot of criminals who are Americans most of them are in our government, if we can deport people to countries other than their native countries why not the asshole sideways politicians and the GI JOE ICE MELTS
Forgive me if I don’t give much credence to someone’s paper that somehow has only happened 6 times so far in history and didn’t cause catastrophe.
Remember, most orbital things are junk and can’t manoeuver. Make this make sense?
Click bait.
Ofc the elongated muskrat stans are out in force, including the muskrat himself on an alt named “Randy”.
You do realize that a collision at high speeds can send thousands of pieces in all directions. It’s entirely possible these pieces keep 90% of their velocity at masses of up to 10% of original. Where do you think these pieces are gonna go? These rogue pieces of debris absolutely have the possibility to leave LEO and wreak havock.
Now you say these pieces will “only” be up there for up to 5 years. That is also up to 5 years of UNTRACEABLE and UNCONTROLLABLE debris flying around who knows where. You act like this debris flying around is a nothing burger but that is 5 YEARS of possibility that could lead to hitting and destroying another satellite sending MORE debris on for another possible 5 years, or more if it has escaped LEO and hit something further out.
Starlink, and any other LEO constellations, absolutely has the possibility to lead to Kessler Syndrome and needs to be deorbited immediately!
If the Kesslar syndrome were to happen, leaving millions of pieces of debris around our LEO (low earth orbit) – how long will it take for those parts and pieces to be gripped by the gravity from earth and fall into the atmosphere? Obviously most of the debris should burn up as they re-enter the atmosphere and should be unnoticeable by us on the ground (other than some spectacular light displays across the skies).
What would be the potential of any larger pieces actually surviving re-entry and causing damage on the ground?
If the Kesslar syndrome were to happen, leaving millions of pieces of debris around our LEO (low earth orbit) – how long will it take for those parts and pieces to be gripped by the gravity from earth and fall into the atmosphere? Obviously most of the debris should burn up as they re-enter the atmosphere and should be unnoticeable by us on the ground (other than some spectacular light displays across the skies).
What would be the potential of any larger pieces actually surviving re-entry and causing damage on the ground?
Surely with gravity pulling anything without propulsion towards the ground and through the atmosphere, would the Kesslar syndrome ultimately right itself eventually? How long will it take to become passable again?
The Kessler Syndrome where an entire orbit is filled with debris that keeps crashing and multiplying WILL occur. China is DESPERATE to knock out Starlink because a dictatorship only survives if it controls all information to and from its citizen/serfs.
They have twice destroyed satellites, creating more than a thousand pieces in a test, but lately they are getting serious and are putting satellites in the exact Starlink altitude and forcing SpaceX to lower the orbit. Next will be to “accidentally” cause all Starlink orbits to become unusable — why do you think they have announced 200,000 satellites that they have no way of launching?
The Kessler Storm will make orbits unusable by space stations, etc. but if you are a Leader For Life desperate to hold on to that position no matter what you will use the “fill the orbit with debris” weapon.