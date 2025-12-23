5,000-Year-Old Wolves Found on Remote Island Challenge Conventional Views of Domestication

Ancient wolves found on a human-occupied Baltic island reveal unexpected and complex forms of prehistoric human-animal interaction.

Researchers have uncovered wolf remains dating back thousands of years on a small and remote island in the Baltic Sea. Because the island is naturally isolated, the animals could only have arrived there with human involvement.

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by scientists from the Francis Crick Institute, Stockholm University, the University of Aberdeen, and the University of East Anglia, suggests that gray wolves may have been deliberately managed or controlled by prehistoric communities.

The remains, estimated to be between 3,000 and 5,000 years old, were discovered in the Stora Förvar cave on the Swedish island of Stora Karlsö. This site was heavily used by seal hunters and fishers during the Neolithic and Bronze Ages. The island spans just 2.5 square kilometers and has no native land mammals, indicating that any large terrestrial animals found there must have been brought by people.

Detailed genomic analysis of two canid specimens confirmed that they were wolves rather than dogs, with no trace of dog ancestry. Despite this, the animals showed characteristics commonly linked to close proximity with humans. Isotope analysis of the bones revealed a diet rich in marine foods, including seals and fish, closely matching what people on the island consumed and suggesting that the wolves were fed by humans.

The animals were also smaller than most mainland wolves, and one individual displayed notably low genetic diversity, which is often seen in isolated populations or in cases of controlled breeding.

Wolves living alongside humans

“The discovery of these wolves on a remote island is completely unexpected,” said Dr. Linus Girdland-Flink of the University of Aberdeen, a lead author of the study. “Not only did they have ancestry indistinguishable from other Eurasian wolves, but they seemed to be living alongside humans, eating their food, and in a place they could only have reached by boat. This paints a complex picture of the relationship between humans and wolves in the past.”

The findings challenge traditional views of how humans and wolves interacted and how dog domestication unfolded. Although it is still unclear whether the animals were tamed, kept in captivity, or managed in another way, their long-term presence on a human-inhabited and isolated island points to intentional and ongoing interaction between people and wolves.

“It was a complete surprise to see that it was a wolf and not a dog,” said Pontus Skoglund of the Ancient Genomics Laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute and senior author. “This is a provocative case that raises the possibility that in certain environments, humans were able to keep wolves in their settlements, and found value in doing so.”

Anders Bergström of the University of East Anglia and co-lead author, commented: “The genetic data is fascinating. We found that the wolf with the most complete genome had low genetic diversity, lower than any other ancient wolf we’ve seen. This is similar to what you see in isolated or bottlenecked populations, or in domesticated organisms. While we can’t rule out that these wolves had low genetic diversity for natural reasons, it suggests that humans were interacting with and managing wolves in ways we hadn’t previously considered.”

May have been cared for

One of the wolf specimens, dated to the Bronze Age, also showed advanced pathology in a limb bone, which would have limited its mobility. This suggests it may have been cared for or was able to survive in an environment where it did not need to hunt large prey.

Rethinking prehistoric human–wolf relationships

The combination of osteology and genetic analyses has provided unique information not available separately. “The combination of data has revealed new and very unexpected perspectives on Stone Age and Bronze Age human-animal interactions in general and specifically concerning wolves and also dogs,” says Jan Storå, Professor of Osteoarchaeology at Stockholm University.

The study suggests that human-wolf interactions in prehistory were more diverse than previously thought, extending beyond simple hunting or avoidance to include complex relations and interactions that, in this case, mirror new aspects of domestication without leading to the canines we know as dogs today.

Reference: “Gray wolves in an anthropogenic context on a small island in prehistoric Scandinavia” by Linus Girdland-Flink, Anders Bergström, Jan Storå, Erik Ersmark, Jan Apel, Maja Krzewińska, Love Dalén, Anders Götherström and Pontus Skoglund, 24 November 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2421759122

Ancient genome sequencing was supported by SciLifeLab National Projects and the Erik Philip Sörensen Foundation (to P.S.). P.S. was supported by the UKRI Horizon guarantee (APP45780), the European Molecular Biology Organisation, the Vallee Foundation, the European Research Council (Grant no. 852558), the Wellcome Trust (217223/Z/19/Z), and Francis Crick Institute core funding (FC001595) from Cancer Research UK, the UK Medical Research Council, and the Wellcome Trust.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.