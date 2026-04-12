A 100x Faster Breakthrough Could Fix Quantum Computers’ Biggest Problem

A 100x faster way to track vanishing quantum data could help stabilize the future of computing.

Quantum computers promise extraordinary computing power, but they remain unreliable due to a fundamental issue: instability. Information inside these systems can vanish quickly, making it difficult to perform consistent calculations. Scientists around the world are working to address this challenge, including researchers in Norway.

“In quantum computers, information is transmitted and stored using so-called qubits (quantum bits). But quantum information can quickly be lost,” said Jeroen Danon, a professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) Department of Physics.

The Challenge of Measuring Quantum Data Loss

One of the biggest obstacles has been determining how fast this information disappears. Without a precise way to measure it, improving quantum systems becomes much harder.

“In the widely used superconducting qubits, the time it takes for information to disappear is, on average, reasonable. But it seems to vary randomly over time,” explained Danon.

This unpredictability makes things even more difficult. Scientists have lacked a fast and reliable method to track how long qubits retain information. Solving this measurement problem is essential for making quantum computers more stable and practical.

A New High-Speed Measurement Method

Danon and his team have now developed a promising solution.

“In collaboration with an international team led by the Niels Bohr Institute in Copenhagen, we have developed a new measurement method. It enables us to measure the time it takes to lose information with unparalleled speed and accuracy,” Danon said.

100 Times Faster Tracking of Qubit Decay

Previously, measuring how long quantum information lasted took about one second, which is extremely slow in the quantum world.

“We managed to do it in approximately 10 milliseconds, i.e. more than 100 times faster. And more or less in real time,” Danon said.

This dramatic speed increase allows researchers to follow the loss of information as it happens. It also reveals tiny, rapid fluctuations that were previously impossible to detect.

“This will in turn make it easier to identify the underlying causes that make the information disappear,” he said.

What This Means for Quantum Computing

The new method could change how scientists test and fine-tune quantum processors. By gaining a clearer picture of the microscopic processes that limit performance, researchers can work toward more stable quantum systems.

That progress could help move quantum computers closer to reliable, real-world applications.

Reference: “Real-Time Adaptive Tracking of Fluctuating Relaxation Rates in Superconducting Qubits” by Fabrizio Berritta, Jacob Benestad, Jan A. Krzywda, Oswin Krause, Malthe A. Marciniak, Svend Krøjer, Christopher W. Warren, Emil Hogedal, Andreas Nylander, Irshad Ahmad, Amr Osman, Janka Biznárová, Marcus Rommel, Anita Fadavi Roudsari, Jonas Bylander, Giovanna Tancredi, Jeroen Danon, Jacob Hastrup, Ferdinand Kuemmeth and Morten Kjaergaard, 13 February 2026, Physical Review X.

DOI: 10.1103/gk1b-stl3

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