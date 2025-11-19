New research shows that the magnetic part of light actively shapes how light interacts with matter, challenging a 180-year-old belief.
The team demonstrated that this magnetic component significantly contributes to the Faraday Effect, even accounting for up to 70% of the rotation in the infrared range. By proving that light can magnetically torque materials, the findings open unexpected pathways for advanced optical and magnetic technologies.
Revealing Light’s Hidden Magnetic Power
Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have uncovered new evidence that the magnetic portion of light, not only its electric component, plays a meaningful and direct part in the way light interacts with materials. Their results, published today (November 19) in Scientific Reports, call into question a long-held explanation of the Faraday Effect, a key physics phenomenon first described nearly two centuries ago.
The work, led by Dr. Amir Capua and Benjamin Assouline of the university’s Institute of Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics, provides the first theoretical demonstration that the oscillating magnetic field within light actively shapes the Faraday Effect. This effect occurs when the polarization of light rotates as it moves through a substance placed in a steady magnetic field.
Challenging 180 Years of Faraday Effect Assumptions
“In simple terms, it’s an interaction between light and magnetism,” explains Dr. Capua. “The static magnetic field ‘twists’ the light, and the light, in turn, reveals the magnetic properties of the material. What we’ve found is that the magnetic part of light has a first-order effect, it’s surprisingly active in this process.”
Since Michael Faraday first identified the effect in 1845, scientists have largely attributed it to the electric field of light interacting with electric charges inside matter. The new findings show that the magnetic field of light also plays a direct and measurable part in the process through its influence on spins, a contribution that had long been considered negligible.
Magnetic Field of Light Takes Center Stage
Through advanced calculations using the Landau–Lifshitz–Gilbert (LLG) equation, which models how spins behave in magnetic materials, the researchers demonstrated that light’s magnetic field can create magnetic torque within a material in the same way a static magnetic field can. “In other words,” Capua explains, “light doesn’t just illuminate matter, it magnetically influences it.”
To measure the strength of this influence, the team applied their theory to Terbium Gallium Garnet (TGG), a crystal commonly used to study the Faraday Effect. Their results indicate that the magnetic field of light contributes roughly 17% of the rotation seen in the visible spectrum and as much as 70% in the infrared.
“Our results show that light ‘talks’ to matter not only through its electric field, but also through its magnetic field, a component that has been largely overlooked until now,” says Benjamin Assouline.
Light–Matter “Conversation” Redefined
This discovery points to new opportunities in areas such as optics and magnetism, with potential applications in spintronics, optical data storage, and magnetic control using light. It may also play a role in the development of future spin-based quantum computing technologies.
Reference: “Faraday effects emerging from the optical magnetic field” by Benjamin Assouline, and Amir Capua, 19 November 2025, Scientific Reports.
DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-24492-9
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Scientists have discovered that the magnetic field of light plays a surprisingly strong role in twisting light as it passes through materials. This insight reshapes fundamental physics and could spark new breakthroughs in spin-based and optical technologies.
VERY VERY GOOD!
Please ask researchers to think deeply:
Why are the spin-based related to the optical technologies?
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), spin creates all things and shapes the world. The development of the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reflects a progression from concrete physical phenomena to abstract mathematical modeling and, ultimately, to interdisciplinary unification. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-909171.
When we pursue the ultimate truth of all things, the space in which our bodies and all things exist may itself be the final and deepest puzzle we need to explore. This is not only the pursuit of physics, but also the most magnificent exploration of the origin of the universe by human reason.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), space is an uniformly incompressible physical entity. Space-time vortices are the products of topological phase transitions of the tipping points in space, are the point defects in spacetime. Point defects do not only impact the thermodynamic properties, but are also central to kinetic processes. They create all things and shape the world through spin and self-organization.
In today’s physics, some so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
and go on.
Is this the counterintuitive science they widely promote? Compromising with pseudo academic publications and peer review by pseudo scholars is an insult to science and public intelligence. Some so-called scholars no longer understand what shame is. The study of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reminds us that the most profound problems in physics often lie at the intersection of different theories. By exploring these border regions, we can not only resolve contradictions in existing theories but also discover new physical phenomena and application possibilities.
Under the topological vortex architecture, it is highly challenging for even two hydrogen atoms or two quarks to be perfectly symmetrical, let alone counter-rotating two sets of cobalt-60. Contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Science, Nature, etc.) stubbornly believe that two sets of counter rotating cobalt-60 are two mirror images of each other, constructing a more shocking pseudoscientific theoretical framework in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. This pseudo scientific framework and system have seriously hindered scientific progress and social development.
For nearly a century, physics has been manipulated by this pseudo scientific theoretical system and the interest groups behind it, wasting a lot of manpower, funds, and time. A large amount of pseudo scientific research has been conducted, and countless pseudo scientific papers have been published, causing serious negative impacts on scientific and social progress, as well as humanistic development.
Complexity does not necessarily mean that there is no logical and architectural framework to follow. Mathematics is the language and tool that reveals the motion of spacetime, rather than the motion itself. Although the physical form of spacetime vortices is extremely simple, their interaction patterns are highly complex, and we must develop more and richer mathematical languages to describe and understand them.
Topological structures, such as vortices, are prevalent in nature and science across a wide range of length scales, ranging from macroscopic cosmic strings (1), mesoscale liquid crystals (2, 3) and ferromagnets (4), nanoscale ferroelectrics and superconductor/superfluid Bose-Einstein condensate states (5, 6), down to the atomic nucleus (7).
——Excerpted from https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adu6223.
The state of modern science is so bad that this has been overlooked for 180 years.
Give you a big thumbs up.
Why does this site have a comment section? Do we really need to hear from people on absolutely everything.
You don’t have to read everything, and I choose to ignore the ZHANGers. Also, no one is compelled to respond, so you could reduce the number of comments by choosing to not comment.
Thank you for your comment. Actually, there are far more ostriches like you than just one. You all simply hide your most thoughtful selves and present your ugliest aspects to the audience.
This new result is an important step, and it confirms something deeper: light does not have fixed momentum or behavior across different media. My own work on the LaMarche Linear Factor (LLF) predicted this same effect that photon momentum and effective mass are conditional and medium-dependent.
When light travels through a medium, its “speed-of-light band” shifts and its mass polarity changes, which naturally alters its momentum. This study verifies the first layer of that behavior. The next step is exploring the gravitational and temporal implications of these medium-dependent transitions, which LLF describes in full. Exciting times for photonics.
light does not have fixed momentum or behavior across Different Media. VERY GOOD!
Different Media have Different Spins.
I agree completely. That is a very insightful observation. If different media impose different internal structures on propagating light, then the effective properties we measure, including momentum and phase behavior, can change accordingly. In the LLF framework, this is exactly what one would expect: the medium modifies the local temporal environment, and the photon responds to that underlying structure rather than carrying one immutable set of properties everywhere.
How is the momentum of a photon measured when it is considered to not have mass?
When a photon is absorbed by at atom, or when an atom emits one, the atom shows a change in momentum which by Newtonian mechanics must be equal to that lost or gained by the photon.
Excellent question. A photon does not need rest mass to carry momentum. In conventional physics, photon momentum is given by p = E/c = h/λ, and this momentum is measured through recoil. When an atom emits or absorbs a photon, the atom experiences an equal and opposite change in momentum, exactly as you described.
In the LLF framework, that same phenomenon is interpreted as evidence that energy and momentum are real physical quantities associated with the photon’s oscillatory structure, even when its rest mass is zero.
Cheers.
Thank you for browsing. Do you want to understand the interactions between low dimensional spacetime matter？
The key difference between Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) and traditional physics (e.g., Newtonian mechanics, relativity, quantum mechanics) lies in its perspective on describing the universe. TVT emphasizes the ideal fluid properties and topological structure of space, rather than focusing solely on the direct interactions of particles and forces. This perspective offers a new paradigm for understanding the structure of the universe. Its core predictions (e.g., cosmic-scale vortex networks) have been confirmed across multiple disciplines.
For example: Vortex structures are prevalent in nature and science across a wide range of length scales, ranging from macroscopic cosmic strings (1), mesoscale liquid crystals (2, 3) and ferromagnets (4), nanoscale ferroelectrics and superconductor/superfluid Bose-Einstein condensate states (5, 6), down to the atomic nucleus (7).
——Excerpted from https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adu6223.
Topological vortices are mathematical tools for describing physical phenomena, whereas Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) is a foundational theory that regards topological vortices as the primordial essence of the universe. The former is analogous to the concept of “particles,” while the latter is comparable to the “Standard Model”—encompassing not only fundamental components but also defining interactions and spacetime itself. The revolutionary aspects of TVT lie in:
1. Geometrization of Physical Laws: Unifying gravity and quantum effects into the dynamics of vortex networks.
2. Philosophical Reconstruction: Bridging the philosophical divides between discrete and continuous, as well as determinism and randomness, through topological invariants.
The development of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) will profoundly impact both fundamental science and technological paradigms. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system.