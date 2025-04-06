A Century-Old Cosmic Mystery Solved – Four Hidden Planets Found Near Earth

Astronomers have confirmed the existence of four rocky planets orbiting Barnard’s Star, our nearest solitary stellar neighbor just six light-years away.
Using ultra-sensitive instruments, scientists detected subtle wobbles in the star’s light caused by the gravitational pull of these tiny worlds, each far smaller than Earth. These signals were buried under a noisy background of stellar jitters, but through advanced modeling and precise data analysis, researchers were able to separate the planet from the star.
A New Planetary Family Next Door
Astronomers have discovered four rocky planets, all significantly smaller than Earth, orbiting Barnard’s Star — the closest single star to our Sun and second closest overall, after the Alpha Centauri system.
Barnard’s Star is located just six light-years away and has a long history of false alarms when it comes to planet detection. But this time, the evidence looks solid. Thanks to advanced, high-precision instruments, researchers have confirmed the presence of four tiny planets. Finding such small worlds is no easy task, especially at this distance, and makes the discovery all the more impressive.
How Small Worlds Reveal Themselves
Scientists used a technique called radial velocity, which looks for tiny wobbles in a star’s light caused by the gravitational pull of orbiting planets. The smaller the planet, the weaker the signal, and these four planets are only about one-fifth to one-third the mass of Earth.
Complicating matters, stars like Barnard’s naturally shake and shimmer, creating “noise” that can drown out the faint signals from small planets. In this case, the planetary signals were extremely subtle, causing shifts of just 0.2 to 0.5 meters per second, slower than a human walking pace. Meanwhile, the background noise from the star’s activity was nearly 10 times greater, around 2 meters per second.
Separating those faint planetary whispers from the stellar noise took advanced modeling and cutting-edge technology, a quiet triumph in the ongoing search for worlds beyond our solar system.
Sharpening the Cosmic Picture
How do we separate planet signals from stellar noise? The astronomers made detailed mathematical models of Barnard’s Star’s quakes and jitters, allowing them to recognize and remove those signals from the data collected from the star.
The new paper confirming the four tiny worlds — labeled b, c, d, and e — relies on data from MAROON-X, an “extreme precision” radial velocity instrument attached to the Gemini Telescope on the Maunakea mountaintop in Hawaii. It confirms the detection of the “b” planet, made with previous data from ESPRESSO, a radial velocity instrument attached to the Very Large Telescope in Chile. And the new work reveals three new sibling planets in the same system.
Too Hot to Host Life, but Full of Promise
These planets orbit their red dwarf star much too closely to be habitable. The closest planet’s “year” lasts a little more than two days; for the farthest planet, it’s is just shy of seven days. That likely makes them too hot to support life. Yet their detection bodes well in the search for life beyond Earth. Scientists say small, rocky planets like ours are probably the best places to look for evidence of life as we know it. But so far they’ve been the most difficult to detect and characterize. High-precision radial velocity measurements, combined with more sharply focused techniques for extracting data, could open new windows into habitable, potentially life-bearing worlds.
Barnard’s star was discovered in 1916 by Edward Emerson Barnard, a pioneering astrophotographer.
Behind the Discovery
An international team of scientists led by Ritvik Basant of the University of Chicago published their paper on the discovery, “Four Sub-Earth Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star from MAROON-X and ESPRESSO,” in the science journal, The Astrophysical Journal Letters, in March 2025. The planets were entered into the NASA Exoplanet Archive on March 13, 2025.
Explore Further: After 100 Years of Searching, Astronomers Confirm Four Planets at Barnard’s Star
Reference: “Four Sub-Earth Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star from MAROON-X and ESPRESSO” by Ritvik Basant, Rafael Luque, Jacob L. Bean, Andreas Seifahrt, Madison Brady, Lily L. Zhao, Nina Brown, Tanya Das, Julian Stürmer, David Kasper, Rohan Gupta and Guđmundur Stefánsson, 11 March 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/adb8d5
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
Hope we do find evidence of life out there
There is enough of lives on earth that needs support and yet we are trying to find lives on other planet. Strange isn’t it?
No, not really. We are lucky enough to have gone this long without an Extinction Level Event, yet it is bound to happen eventually. It is imperative for the survival of our species as a whole to find another world to inhabit.
The reason some of us are desperate to find another world to inhabit is because we pretty much singlehandedly destroyed the one we have. Find us another planet and we’ll just destroy that too. Humans are irredeemably stupid. If there’s another habitable planet out there that’s already inhabited I hope we never find it. Getting hit by an asteroidof the right size would be more merciful because the way it’s going now we’re going to die slowly and painfully along with the home that we are killing. Strange how destructive we are and at the same time so desperate to survive.
Life beyond earth exterestial amazing
There is evidence, it’s just covered up. The ancient astronaut theory is a discovery journey you have to take. You’ll see that you don’t have to look far for evidence. If you haven’t heard of Enoch, Noah’s grandfather, go look it up. Also disregard what they say about it, it’s no more absurd than the rapture if you think about it.
What do you mean by “our nearest solitary stellar neighbor”? Alpha Centauri is closer than that.
Enoch? The fish and chips guy?
What do you mean by “our nearest solitary stellar neighbor”? Alpha Centauri is closer than that.
Alpha centauri is a triple-star system. Banards is the closest single star system to ours.
Why?
6 light years is not exactly near.
On a cosmic scale, it’s near.