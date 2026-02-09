A Jaw-Dropping Space View of Italy Hosting the Winter Olympics

As the 2026 Winter Olympics get underway, imagery from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission offers a striking satellite view of northern Italy, bringing several Olympic locations into focus from orbit.

Known as the Milano Cortina Games, this edition of the Winter Olympics spans a wide area rather than a single host city. Competitions are taking place at multiple sites across northern Italy, including Milan, Bormio, Livigno, Anterselva, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Predazzo, Tesero, and Verona, with events happening at the same time in different regions.

Alpine Landscapes and Mountain Venues

The top portion of the cloud-free satellite image is dominated by the peaks and valleys of the Alps, where most of the Olympic competitions are being held. These mountainous areas form the backdrop for many of the Games’ outdoor events. Click on the circles to find the individual venues marked on the image.

In the northeast sits Cortina d’Ampezzo, the town that gives the Milano Cortina Games their name. Often referred to as the Pearl of the Dolomites, Cortina is surrounded by towering mountains that are part of a UNESCO World Heritage site. Long known as a premier winter sports destination, Cortina previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956.

Milan and the Olympic Ceremonies

The opening ceremony will take place at San Siro Stadium in Milan, which appears in the lower left portion of the image as a gray area just below the Alps. Milan is Italy’s second-largest city after Rome, and its metropolitan region stretches across much of Lombardy and into eastern Piedmont.

Lake Garda and Verona’s Historic Setting

Toward the center of the image, the deep blue waters of Lake Garda are clearly visible. With a surface area of 370 sq km, Lake Garda is Italy’s largest lake and ranks as the third largest in the Alpine region.

Just east of Lake Garda lies the city of Verona, which will host the closing ceremony and mark the conclusion of two weeks of Olympic competition. Verona is known for its well-preserved historic cityscape, including the famous Arena – its circular Roman amphitheatre ̶ have earned it UNESCO World Heritage Site status. On March 6, the Arena will also host the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Winter Games, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first Paralympic Winter Games.

Venice and the Adriatic Coast

Farther east, in the bottom right of the image, another iconic Italian landmark comes into view. The crescent-shaped Venetian lagoon appears in vivid turquoise tones, along with the islands that form the floating city of Venice along the Adriatic coast.

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