Close Menu
    Earth

    A Jaw-Dropping Space View of Italy Hosting the Winter Olympics

    By European Space Agency (ESA)No Comments3 Mins Read
    2026 Winter Olympics From Space
    As the 2026 Winter Olympics kick off, a stunning satellite view reveals northern Italy as a dramatic stage for the Milano Cortina Games. Credit: Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2025), processed by ESA

    As the 2026 Winter Olympics get underway, imagery from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission offers a striking satellite view of northern Italy, bringing several Olympic locations into focus from orbit.

    Known as the Milano Cortina Games, this edition of the Winter Olympics spans a wide area rather than a single host city. Competitions are taking place at multiple sites across northern Italy, including Milan, Bormio, Livigno, Anterselva, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Predazzo, Tesero, and Verona, with events happening at the same time in different regions.

    Alpine Landscapes and Mountain Venues

    The top portion of the cloud-free satellite image is dominated by the peaks and valleys of the Alps, where most of the Olympic competitions are being held. These mountainous areas form the backdrop for many of the Games’ outdoor events. Click on the circles to find the individual venues marked on the image.

    In the northeast sits Cortina d’Ampezzo, the town that gives the Milano Cortina Games their name. Often referred to as the Pearl of the Dolomites, Cortina is surrounded by towering mountains that are part of a UNESCO World Heritage site. Long known as a premier winter sports destination, Cortina previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956.

    San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy
    The San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is featured in this close-up view captured in December 2025 by the WorldView-3 satellite. The Stadium hosted the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, also known as the Milano Cortina Games, which are taking place simultaneously in different regions and venues across northern Italy. Credit: Vantor, Inc. (2025)/EUSI, processed by ESA

    Milan and the Olympic Ceremonies

    The opening ceremony will take place at San Siro Stadium in Milan, which appears in the lower left portion of the image as a gray area just below the Alps. Milan is Italy’s second-largest city after Rome, and its metropolitan region stretches across much of Lombardy and into eastern Piedmont.

    Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, From Space
    This image, acquired by IRIDE’s Hawk for Earth Observation (HEO) constellation on February 1, 2026, captures Cortina d’Ampezzo, a renowned winter sports resort nestled in the Italian Alps. Often called the Pearl of the Dolomites, Cortina sits at the heart of these dramatic mountains, also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Credit: IRIDE

    Lake Garda and Verona’s Historic Setting

    Toward the center of the image, the deep blue waters of Lake Garda are clearly visible. With a surface area of 370 sq km, Lake Garda is Italy’s largest lake and ranks as the third largest in the Alpine region.

    Just east of Lake Garda lies the city of Verona, which will host the closing ceremony and mark the conclusion of two weeks of Olympic competition. Verona is known for its well-preserved historic cityscape, including the famous Arena – its circular Roman amphitheatre ̶ have earned it UNESCO World Heritage Site status. On March 6, the Arena will also host the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Winter Games, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first Paralympic Winter Games.

    Venice and the Adriatic Coast

    Farther east, in the bottom right of the image, another iconic Italian landmark comes into view. The crescent-shaped Venetian lagoon appears in vivid turquoise tones, along with the islands that form the floating city of Venice along the Adriatic coast.

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
    Follow us on Google and Google News.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    Leave A Reply