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    A Quantum Breakthrough Inside a Diamond Could Help Solve One of Einstein’s Greatest Mysteries

    By Okinawa Institute of Science and TechnologyNo Comments6 Mins Read
    Suspended Diamond With Nitrogen Vacancy Centers Illuminated by Green Laser
    Real-color photo of the lower half of the experimental setup. The diamond with nitrogen-vacancy centers is suspended via a graphite rod above a magnet. When the diamond is illuminated with a green laser, the spin state within the diamond shifts, pushing it down towards the magnet. The diamond glows red due to electrons in the nitrogen-vacancy centers being excited to a higher energy state by the laser. Credit: Cassondra George (OIST)

    Electrons inside a diamond have given a floating, centimeter-sized device a quantum nudge, opening a new path toward testing how quantum physics and gravity fit together.

    Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) have used electron spin inside a diamond to drive the motion of a centimeter-scale (roughly 0.4-inch-scale) levitating device. Published in Science Advances, the experiment offers a new way to explore quantum effects in objects massive enough to matter in future investigations of gravity.

    Quantum mechanics already makes lasers, MRI scanners, semiconductors, and quantum computers possible. But testing its stranger predictions in larger objects is difficult because heat, vibration, and other environmental disturbances can overwhelm delicate quantum behavior.

    A Quantum Push on a Larger Scale

    “There have been many efforts to test whether quantum mechanics holds for anything larger than a few tens of nanometers, so far without success. Now, we have observed a classical mechanical response to a quantum force on an object that is eight to nine orders of magnitude more massive than the current state-of-the-art spin-mechanical experiments,” said Professor Jason Twamley of OIST’s Quantum Machines Unit.

    Laser Controlled Electron Spins Push a Diamond Downward
    A graphical representation of the observed movements. a) When the laser is off, the diamond slab has a small magnetic moment (blue arrow) induced by the latent spin state inside the nitrogen-vacancy centers of the diamond. b) When the green laser is on, the spin state is polarized, causing the magnetic moment to fluctuate weakly, pushing the diamond down towards the magnetic field (red arrows). The amount of movement is labeled as displacement (Δz). Credit: Nayak et al., 2026

    The device is roughly 100 million to a billion times more massive than the objects used in the spin-mechanical experiments Twamley describes.

    The team’s long-term goal is to test whether gravity follows quantum rules by placing a sufficiently massive object in a superposition of different locations. So far, positional superposition has only been demonstrated in microscopic systems, whose gravitational effects are extremely weak.

    “To test the quantum nature of gravity, we ultimately need to put objects with large enough masses into quantum superposition. And these objects need to be levitated in a vacuum to minimize the influence of environmental noise,” said first author Anshuman Nayak, a PhD student in the unit.

    Starting Big Instead Of Scaling Up

    Many researchers approach the problem by levitating tiny objects and attempting to increase their size. The OIST team is working from the other direction, using magnetic levitation to support a larger device before developing finer quantum control.

    “The typical approach has been to start with extremely small, levitated objects and gradually increase their mass until the effects of gravity become relevant. But levitating macroscale objects using conventional techniques, such as optical traps, has proven extremely challenging. That’s why we’re in the opposite camp — going from large to small. Just as diamagnetic levitation can lift maglev trains, it can also be used to levitate centimeter-wide objects holding diamonds, where the effect of gravity can be extremely strong, but quantum effects have not been observed,” Nayak said.

    Spin Force Moves NV Diamond After Illumination With Green Laser
    By shining a green, 50-milliwatt laser on a diamond with nitrogen-vacancy centers in pulses and measuring its movements with an interferometer, the researchers detected up-and-downward movements (blue line) driven by changes in spin force alone. These movements were much larger than those observed when the laser was off (orange line). Credit: Nayak et al., 2026

    The apparatus combined components the group had previously developed. A diamagnetically levitated graphite plate held a small mirror and supported a diamond through a carbon rod. The rod passed through magnetic shielding, with the diamond hanging above a magnet.

    The diamond contained billions of nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers, defects that hold unpaired electrons. Their quantum property called spin allows these centers to act as tiny magnets whose behavior the researchers can control.

    Laser Pulses Turn Spin Into Motion

    Green laser pulses prepared the NV centers in a selected spin state. This altered the diamond’s magnetic response, generating a small downward force that moved the suspended device.

    A separate laser reflected off the mirror on the graphite plate into an interferometer. This instrument measured changes in position with picometer precision, a scale corresponding to trillionths of a meter.

    Setup Used to Detect Movement Driven by Quantum Spin
    The setup used to detect movement driven by quantum spin. A diamond sample containing nitrogen-vacancy defects in its atomic structure (inset) is suspended above a magnet by a carbon fiber rod, which runs up through magnetic shielding to prevent interference, then through another magnet assembly to a levitating graphite plate, slotted to minimize movement caused by the magnetic array. A mirror on top of the graphite plate reflects a laser beam from an interferometer, which measures distance changes with picometer precision. Credit: Nayak et al., 2026 & Pavel Puchenkov (OIST)

    “NV diamonds are well understood and easy to control. That, and the fact that NV centers have some of the longest known coherence times, allowing them to maintain quantum superposition at room temperature much longer than other systems, makes them particularly attractive for generating macroscopic superposition of the motion or object in future research,” said co-author Daehee Kim, a PhD student in the unit.

    Diamond’s durable quantum states could give researchers a way to control motion at much larger scales. The next challenge is to extend that control from producing ordinary motion to preparing genuinely quantum states of the device’s motion.

    Toward Quantum Gravity And Sharper Sensors

    Einstein wrestled with the foundations of quantum mechanics late in his life, and its relationship with gravity remains unresolved. Questions about gravity’s quantum nature, information in black holes, dark matter, and dark energy continue to expose gaps in our understanding of the universe.

    Exploring those gaps requires experiments that can put theoretical predictions to the test. The new apparatus could help researchers develop such tests while also paving the way for exceptionally precise sensors to search for dark matter, gravitational waves, and other elusive phenomena.

    “We’ve shown a large classical response from a small quantum effect. It’s no longer a question of whether such technology is possible, but of how we can refine experimental conditions to achieve quantum superposition within the regime of Einstein’s general relativity. And on the way, we’re developing a new class of extremely precise sensors. We’re pushing the bar from nanometers to centimeters. All we need is another order of magnitude, and we can finally observe Schrödinger’s cat in real life,” Twamley said.

    Reference: “Spin force from a nitrogen-vacancy ensemble drives a 100-mg levitated resonator” by Anshuman Nayak, Daehee Kim, Shilu Tian and Jason Twamley, 7 October 2026, Science Advances.
    DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aeh0566

    This study was funded by Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University, Japan Science and Technology Agency.

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