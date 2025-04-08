Dark Matter Decoded? New Quantum Gravity Theory Reimagines Einstein’s Spacetime

A new theory links gravity to quantum entropy and introduces the G-field, possibly explaining dark matter and cosmic expansion.

In a recent study published in Physical Review D, Professor Ginestra Bianconi, a Professor of Applied Mathematics at Queen Mary University of London, presents a groundbreaking framework that may transform our understanding of gravity and its connection to quantum mechanics. The study introduces a new approach that derives gravity from quantum relative entropy, offering a potential bridge between two foundational but historically incompatible theories: quantum mechanics and Einstein’s general relativity.

The challenge of quantum gravity

For decades, physicists have grappled with the challenge of unifying quantum mechanics and general relativity, two foundational theories that operate on vastly different scales. Quantum mechanics explains the behavior of particles at the subatomic level, while general relativity describes gravity and the structure of spacetime on cosmic scales. Bridging the gap between these frameworks remains one of the most difficult and important problems in theoretical physics.

Professor Bianconi’s research introduces a novel approach by reinterpreting the spacetime metric, a central element of general relativity, as a quantum operator. By applying quantum relative entropy, a concept from quantum information theory, her framework captures the interaction between spacetime geometry and matter in a fundamentally new way.

The role of entropy and the G-field

The study introduces a new entropic action, which quantifies the difference between the metric of spacetime and the metric induced by matter fields. This approach leads to modified Einstein equations that, in the low coupling regime i.e. low energies and small curvature, reduce to the classical equations of general relativity.

However, the theory goes further, predicting the emergence of a small, positive cosmological constant – a value that aligns with experimental observations of the universe’s accelerated expansion much better than for other pre-existing theories.

A key feature of the theory is the introduction of the G-field, an auxiliary field that acts as a Lagrangian multiplier. The G-field not only plays a crucial role in the modified equations of gravity but also opens the door to new interpretations of dark matter – a mysterious substance that makes up a significant portion of the universe’s mass but has yet to be directly observed.

The implications of this research are profound. By linking gravity to quantum information theory, the study provides a potential pathway to a unified theory of quantum gravity. Moreover, the G-field could offer new insights into the nature of dark matter, a long-standing puzzle in cosmology.

“This work proposes that quantum gravity has an entropic origin and suggests that the G-field might be a candidate for dark matter,” explains Professor Bianconi. “Additionally, the emergent cosmological constant predicted by our model could help resolve the discrepancy between theoretical predictions and experimental observations of the universe’s expansion.”

While further research is needed to fully explore the implications of this theory, the study represents a significant step forward in the quest to understand the fundamental nature of the universe.

Professor Bianconi’s work challenges conventional wisdom and opens up exciting new avenues for exploration. By treating spacetime as a quantum entity and leveraging the power of entropy associated to the spacetime metrics, this research could pave the way for a deeper understanding of gravity, quantum mechanics, and the cosmos itself.

Reference: “Gravity from entropy” by Ginestra Bianconi, 3 March 2025, Physical Review D.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.111.066001

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.