A Simple Eye Test Could Predict Mental Illness

Genetic risk for schizophrenia is tied to thinner retinas, suggesting retinal scans could aid early detection and treatment.

The retina is part of the central nervous system and functions as a direct extension of the brain. This anatomical connection means that changes occurring in the brain may also be reflected in the eyes. A team of international researchers, led by the University of Zurich and the University Hospital of Psychiatry Zurich, set out to explore this connection more closely.

Their study investigated whether alterations in neural connectivity are associated with genetic risk factors for schizophrenia, a disorder marked by disrupted processing of neural information.

Earlier research has indicated that schizophrenia may reduce gray matter volume in the brain and lead to thinning of retinal tissue. However, it remains unclear whether these changes are a cause of the disorder or a result of it. Retinal alterations could also be influenced by factors related to schizophrenia itself, including antipsychotic medications, lifestyle choices, or coexisting conditions such as diabetes.

Extensive use of data from healthy individuals

“To investigate whether the risk of developing schizophrenia has an effect on the central nervous system, we examined tens of thousands of healthy individuals,” says Finn Rabe, first author of the study and postdoc at the University of Zurich. “We then calculated polygenic risk scores for each individual.”

The researchers were able to use extensive genetic and retinal data taken from the UK Biobank, a large biomedical database containing data from over half a million people. “You could say that the scale of the UK Biobank’s data has revolutionized biomedical research,” the researcher adds.

Thin retina, elevated risk

The study shows that higher genetic susceptibility to schizophrenia is indeed associated with thinner retinas. However, the effects are small and can only be reliably demonstrated in large-scale studies. One of the study’s findings is that, unlike changes in the brain, changes in the retina are easy to detect using non-invasive and inexpensive retinal measurements. Thanks to optical coherence tomography, which can be described as a kind of ultrasound for the eye, retinal thickness can be measured within a matter of minutes.

This offers a promising outlook for prevention. “Our study shows the potential of using optical coherence tomography in clinical practice. But large-scale longitudinal studies are needed to examine how useful it will be for prevention,” says Finn Rabe.

Perspectives for new therapies

Another key finding of the study concerns genetic variants associated with inflammatory processes in the brain. These may also contribute to structural changes in the retina. The study thus offers further support for the inflammation hypothesis of schizophrenia, i.e., the idea that inflammatory processes contribute to the development or progression of the disorder.

“If this hypothesis is confirmed, inflammation could be interrupted by medication, potentially enabling us to improve treatment possibilities in the future,” says Rabe.

Reference: “Genetic susceptibility to schizophrenia through neuroinflammatory pathways associated with retinal thinness” by Finn Rabe, Lukasz Smigielski, Foivos Georgiadis, Nils Kallen, Wolfgang Omlor, Victoria Edkins, Matthias Kirschner, Flurin Cathomas, Edna Grünblatt, Steven Silverstein, Brittany Blose, Daniel Barthelmes, Karen Schaal, Jose Rubio, Todd Lencz and Philipp Homan, 21 April 2025, Nature Mental Health.

DOI: 10.1038/s44220-025-00414-6

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