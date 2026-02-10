A State Gave Everyone Money Every Year. Here’s What the Data Found

A major new study challenges the idea that giving people cash leads to chaos.

Programs that provide money directly to individuals are becoming more common across the United States. Despite their growth, these cash transfer initiatives remain controversial, with critics questioning whether they are effective or even safe. Some opponents argue that recipients may quickly spend the money on alcohol or drugs, potentially increasing the risk of injury or death.

Long-Term Alaska Study Finds No Increased Risk

A new study that followed a major cash transfer program in Alaska for 11 years challenges those concerns. The research found no evidence that direct cash payments raise the risk of traumatic injury or death.

The study was conducted by researchers from New York University, the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine, and Alaska’s former chief medical officer. Their findings were published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

“Past research has shown that cash transfers are an effective tool for reducing poverty, but their implementation is often limited by critics who worry about irresponsible spending that can lead to tragedy,” says NYU sociologist Sarah Cowan, founder and executive director of the university’s Cash Transfer Lab, which conducted the study. “Those fears are unfounded. Our long-term study of a state’s population shows no connection between cash transfers and serious injury or death.”

Examining Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend

The research focused on Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), a long-running program that provides annual payments to residents.

“As a practicing emergency physician I worried about yearly PFD leading to immediate harm, but as Alaska’s chief medical officer and public health official, I know how important it is to review the data objectively,” adds Anne Zink, chief medical officer for the State of Alaska from 2019 to 2024 and now a senior fellow at the Yale School of Public Health. “This study provides the kind of population-level evidence that public health officials and policymakers need when evaluating guaranteed income programs. When looking across the entire state’s population over 11 years, there was no evidence of increased trauma or mortality temporally associated with the PFD cash transfer.”

How This Study Differs From Earlier Research

Previous studies on cash transfers have produced mixed results. Some found no link to injury or death, while others suggested a possible connection. According to the authors, this new research stands out because it covers all traumatic injuries and deaths statewide and spans a much longer time period than earlier studies. It also evaluates a universal program affecting an entire state, capturing a broader and more diverse population than most guaranteed income research.

Additional contributors to the study include Ruby Steedle, a researcher at the Cash Transfer Lab and the paper’s lead author, and Tasce Bongiovanni, an associate professor of surgery at UCSF’s School of Medicine.

A Natural Experiment in Universal Cash Payments

Since 1982, Alaska has distributed an annual payment to every resident. The size of the payment changes each year but usually falls between $1,000 and $2,000 per person. This long-standing program provides researchers with a rare opportunity to observe how a universal basic income-style payment, along with other cash transfer programs, operates in real-world conditions.

What the Data Showed Over 11 Years

For this study, the researchers analyzed data from 2009 to 2019. They reviewed all traumatic injuries treated in Alaska hospitals using the state’s trauma registry, along with all reported deaths recorded in vital statistics.

The results showed that Alaska’s annual cash payments did not lead to an increase in serious injuries or deaths from unnatural causes in the short term. This conclusion remained consistent across multiple robustness checks. Injury and death rates did not rise in the weeks immediately following payments, which are usually distributed in the fall.

Importantly, the same pattern was seen in Alaska’s urban areas, which resemble small and mid-sized cities in the continental US. This suggests the findings may apply beyond Alaska.

“Together, these findings provide strong evidence that narratives about short-term harm from cash payments are unfounded,” the authors conclude.

Reference: “Cash transfers do not increase traumatic injury and mortality: evidence from Alaska” by Ruby Steedle, Robert E M Pickett, Tasce Bongiovanni, Hailie Dono, Byungkyu Lee, Erica Hobby, Anne Zink and Sarah K Cowan, 29 January 2026, American Journal of Epidemiology.

DOI: 10.1093/aje/kwag007

The paper’s other authors were NYU Cash Transfer Lab researchers Robert Pickett, Hailie Dono, and Erica Hobby and Byungkyu Lee, an assistant professor in NYU’s Department of Sociology.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.