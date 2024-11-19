A Step Toward the Moon: NASA Gears Up for Artemis II Rocket Integration

Preparations for the next NASA SLS Moon rocket launch are underway at Kennedy Space Center, involving detailed system checkouts and installations. This sets the stage for moving booster segments to the launch assembly building, paving the way for the Artemis II mission.

Since the mobile launcher returned in October from Launch Pad 39B to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, preparations are underway for stacking operations of the Space Launch System (SLS) Moon rocket.

To prepare for launch, the mobile launcher is undergoing optical scans, system checkouts, and umbilical refurbishment, including installation of the aft skirt electrical umbilicals.

Soon, booster segments will be transported from the Rotation, Processing, and Surge Facility to the VAB. There, the aft assemblies — the bottom sections of the five-segment boosters — will be positioned in the transfer aisle before being lifted onto the mobile launcher in High Bay 3.

The examinations and preparations of the mobile launcher and rocket elements lay the groundwork for Artemis II crewed test flight around the Moon.

