    A Step Toward the Moon: NASA Gears Up for Artemis II Rocket Integration

    Artemis II SLS Solid Rocket Booster Aft Assembly
    Engineers and technicians with the Exploration Ground Systems Program prepare to transfer one of the aft assemblies of the SLS (Space Launch System) solid rocket boosters for the Artemis II mission with an overhead crane inside the Rotation, Processing and Surge Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

    Preparations for the next NASA SLS Moon rocket launch are underway at Kennedy Space Center, involving detailed system checkouts and installations. This sets the stage for moving booster segments to the launch assembly building, paving the way for the Artemis II mission.

    Since the mobile launcher returned in October from Launch Pad 39B to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, preparations are underway for stacking operations of the Space Launch System (SLS) Moon rocket.

    To prepare for launch, the mobile launcher is undergoing optical scans, system checkouts, and umbilical refurbishment, including installation of the aft skirt electrical umbilicals.

    Stacking SLS Boosters
    Two 177-foot-tall solid rocket boosters help launch NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on the Artemis missions to the Moon. Each booster is made up of several large structures that are assembled and prepared for launch by the Exploration Ground Systems team at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Credit: NASA/Kevin O’Brien

    Soon, booster segments will be transported from the Rotation, Processing, and Surge Facility to the VAB. There, the aft assemblies — the bottom sections of the five-segment boosters — will be positioned in the transfer aisle before being lifted onto the mobile launcher in High Bay 3.

    The examinations and preparations of the mobile launcher and rocket elements lay the groundwork for Artemis II crewed test flight around the Moon.

