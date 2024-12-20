AI Reveals the Toxic Secrets Lurking in Rivers

Researchers have developed a new method using AI to identify harmful chemical mixtures in rivers, focusing on their effects on Daphnia, a sensitive aquatic organism.

The study, which includes international collaboration, could significantly improve environmental monitoring and protection by providing insights into the combined toxicity of chemical pollutants.

AI in Environmental Protection

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how scientists understand the effects of chemical mixtures in rivers, offering new tools for environmental protection.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have developed an AI-based method to detect harmful chemicals in rivers by analyzing their impact on tiny aquatic creatures called water fleas (Daphnia). These organisms are highly sensitive to changes in water quality, making them ideal indicators of environmental health.

The research team collaborated with experts from the Research Centre for Eco-Environmental Sciences (RCEES) in China and the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ) in Germany. Together, they studied water samples from the Chaobai River system near Beijing, which is contaminated by pollutants from agricultural, domestic, and industrial sources. This joint effort highlights the potential of AI to uncover environmental hazards and improve water safety.

Advancing Monitoring Techniques

Professor John Colbourne is the director of the University of Birmingham’s Centre for Environmental Research and Justice and one of the senior authors on the paper. He expressed optimism that, by building upon these early findings, such technology can one day be deployed to routinely monitor water for toxic substances that would otherwise be undetected.

He said: “There is a vast array of chemicals in the environment. Water safety cannot be assessed one substance at a time. Now we have the means to monitor the totality of chemicals in sampled water from the environment to uncover what unknown substances act together to produce toxicity to animals, including humans.”

The results, published in Environmental Science and Technology, reveal that certain mixtures of chemicals can work together to affect important biological processes in aquatic organisms, which are measured by their genes. The combinations of these chemicals create environmental hazards that are potentially greater than when chemicals are present individually.

Harnessing Biological Indicators

The research team used water fleas (Daphnia) as test organisms in the study because these tiny crustaceans are highly sensitive to water quality changes and share many genes with other species, making them excellent indicators of potential environmental hazards.

“Our innovative approach leverages Daphnia as the sentinel species to uncover potential toxic substances in the environment,” explains Dr. Xiaojing Li, of the University of Birmingham (UoB) and the lead author of this study. “By using AI methods, we can identify which subsets of chemicals might be particularly harmful to aquatic life, even at low concentrations that wouldn’t normally raise concerns.”

Dr. Jiarui Zhou, also at the University of Birmingham and co-first author of the paper, who led the development of the AI algorithms, said: “Our approach demonstrates how advanced computational methods can help solve pressing environmental challenges. By analyzing vast amounts of biological and chemical data simultaneously, we can better understand and predict environmental risks.”

Pioneering Ecotoxicology Approaches

Professor Luisa Orsini, another senior author of the study, added: “The study’s key innovation lies in our data-driven, unbiased approach to uncovering how environmentally relevant concentrations of chemical mixtures can cause harm. This challenges conventional ecotoxicology and paves the way to regulatory adoption of the sentinel species Daphnia, alongside new approach methodologies.”

Dr. Timothy Williams of the University of Birmingham and co-author of the paper also noted that: “Typically, aquatic toxicology studies either use a high concentration of an individual chemical to determine detailed biological responses or only determine apical effects like mortality and altered reproduction after exposure to an environmental sample. However, this study breaks new ground by allowing us to identify key classes of chemicals that affect living organisms within a genuine environmental mixture at relatively low concentration while simultaneously characterizing the biomolecular changes elicited.”

The findings could help improve environmental protection by:

Identifying previously unknown chemical combinations that pose risks to aquatic life

Enabling more comprehensive environmental monitoring

Supporting better-informed regulations for chemical discharge into waterways

Reference: “Bioactivity Profiling of Chemical Mixtures for Hazard Characterization” by Xiaojing Li, Jiarui Zhou, Yaohui Bai, Meng Qiao, Wei Xiong, Tobias Schulze, Martin Krauss, Timothy D. Williams, Ben Brown, Luisa Orsini, Liang-Hong Guo and John K. Colbourne, 20 December 2024, Environmental Science & Technology.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.4c11095

This research was funded by the Royal Society International Collaboration Award, the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, and the Natural Environmental Research Council Innovation People program.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.