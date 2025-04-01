Ancient Magic Meets Modern Science: Researchers Unravel Secrets of Egypt’s Blue Lotus

Online, products marketed as blue lotus claim to offer relaxation and even psychedelic experiences — but they’re a far cry from what ancient Egyptians actually used, according to a UC Berkeley student researcher.
Few plants are more celebrated in Egyptian mythology than the blue lotus, a stunning water lily featured in some of archaeology’s most significant discoveries. Researchers found its petals covering the body of King Tut when they opened his tomb in 1922, and its flowers often appear on ancient papyrus scrolls. Scholars have long hypothesized that the lilies, when soaked in wine, released psychedelic properties used in hallucination- and sex-fueled rituals dating back some 3,000 years.
Perhaps, then, it’s not surprising that a plant resembling the blue lotus is now marketed online as a soothing flower, one that can be smoked in a vape or infused in tea.
There’s just one problem, according to Liam McEvoy: the blue lotus used in ancient Egypt and the water lily advertised online are completely different plants.
McEvoy, a fourth-year UC Berkeley student majoring in anthropology and minoring in Egyptology, has spent much of his time on campus studying Nymphaea caerulea, the vaunted Egyptian blue lotus. He’s dived deep into the wild world of rare plant procurement on Reddit to look for the plant in the present and studied hieroglyphic translation to search for it in the past. In collaboration with the UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics and with the help of chemists, he compared authentic plants now growing at the UC Botanical Garden with samples sold in online marketplaces like Etsy.
Not only are the plants from ancient Egypt an entirely different species from those sold online, McEvoy said, but Egyptologists for decades may have misunderstood how the psychoactive blue lotus that grew on the Nile River banks was consumed thousands of years ago.
“I knew from the very beginning this was going to be my Berkeley thing,” McEvoy said. “I wanted to let the plant tell its story and contribute to a discussion where there’s all this pseudoscience floating around — pseudoscience that makes some people a lot of money.”
A Personal Quest Sparked by a YouTube Documentary
McEvoy’s mission to understand the blue lotus started with a journey down a YouTube rabbit hole. About five years ago, in high school, he stumbled across a BBC series called Sacred Weeds that aired in 1998 and was replete with corny tie-dye scene transitions and an ethically shady study protocol.
In the episode, anthropologists recruited two volunteers to a sprawling manor in the English countryside. The scholars provided them with a goblet of lily-steeped wine and mused about the risk and thrill of conducting what they claimed was the first test of the famed flower’s psychedelic properties.
“We had gathered to investigate an ancient mystery,” the narrator said, with grandiosity fit for cringe-worthy ‘90s documentary TV. “Is the blue water lily a lost drug plant once beloved by the ancient Egyptians? Could it be that today our two volunteers might step through a doorway and see the world as it might once have been seen in the time of the pharaoh?”
The cameras roll as the volunteers imbibe. Within minutes, they become giggly, don coats, and frolic in the rain and through the woods, wondering aloud whether they are under the influence. Meanwhile, the researchers watched from a window and debated whether the participants were high. Ultimately, they decided that they are.
McEvoy couldn’t stop thinking about the show and the flower. He was fascinated by the plant’s lore and a simple question: Were the flowers used in the show the same type of lily as the one used in ancient Egypt, distinct for its spotted sepals and the consistent number of petals?
As he did more research, he learned of the Egyptian blue lotus’s prominence through classes and ancient artifacts kept at Berkeley’s own Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology. As he learned to read hieroglyphs, he came to understand the flower’s importance on ancient scrolls and its role in the Hathoric Festival of Drunkenness, in which ancient people got drunk, passed out and — for a fleeting moment when they awoke — reportedly saw the face of Hathor, the goddess of love, beauty and fertility.
“It’s always depicted with the same petal shape,” McEvoy said. “It’s always depicted with the spots on the bottom of sepals. It’s a very specific plant.”
As his research questions took shape, he wanted to know if the plants used in ancient Egypt were the same as those purportedly available online. He also wanted to see how different processing methods affected the release of the psychoactive alkaloid nuciferine that causes the euphoria.
Procuring the Authentic Egyptian Blue Lotus
Step one was to find a plant. That authentic Egyptian blue lotus has become incredibly rare, with the construction of the Aswan dam on the southern Nile dramatically altering its native environment. The plant is now considered to be threatened and on the verge of being endangered. While the UC Botanical Garden has a vast array of plants for scholars to study, the Egyptian blue lotus was not among them. And other botanical gardens around the world were unable to provide samples for his research, McEvoy said.
So he did what any young researcher might do: He resorted to Reddit.
On a page devoted to the blue lily, he contacted someone in Arizona who claimed to have authentic Nymphaea caerulea. The user was intrigued by McEvoy’s study and overnighted him a living plant that botanists confirmed was legitimate. During its blooming season last summer, he collected its flowers for analysis. It now lives in the recently reopened Virginia Haldan Tropical House at the UC Botanical Garden; McEvoy believes it’s the only university botanical garden in the country with a living Egyptian blue lotus.
He also ordered dried petals of the supposed lotus on Etsy.
With the help of Evan Williams, a Berkeley professor of chemistry, and Anthony Iavarone, a project scientist, McEvoy used mass spectrometry to get a general idea of the chemical composition of both samples.
They found the nuciferine levels were much higher in verified Egyptian blue lotus when compared to the Etsy-sourced flower, leading McEvoy to believe that flowers sold online are actually a visually striking, but otherwise common, non-psychoactive water lily.
“I said, ‘I knew it!’” McEvoy recalled.
An online search for the Egyptian blue lotus turns up dozens of sellers offering all manner of options purporting to be the real deal. A $20 bag of petals that promises to “promote sleep” and “boost immunity.” A $90 bag of petals that can cause “heightened awareness and spiritual connection.” A $154 bottle of essential oil that “may boost sexual health and desire.”
“The stuff being sold online is not the same, and our findings suggest the blue lotus is actually unique in comparison to other water lilies,” McEvoy said. “It’s a very specific plant.”
Ancient Consumption Methods Revisited
Next, McEvoy wanted to know if the authentic plant’s psychedelic elements could be extracted by a soak in red wine. Pure and chemically isolated nuciferine, an alkaloid, is easily dissolved in alcohol, he said. But not a nuciferine-packed flower with a waxy, water-repellent exterior.
Instead, it needed something else to unlock its nuciferine: a substance akin to olive oil, with fats that allowed the slightly fat-soluble alkaloid to fully dissolve in wine.
“We’re beginning to think the ancient Egyptians didn’t just put it into wine,” McEvoy said. “We hypothesize they actually created an infused oil, which was later added into wine.”
McEvoy’s findings add new depth to prevailing understandings about ancient Egypt and about questionable lotus-laced supplements sold online today. In ancient times, the ceremonial beverage du jour may have been a potion of oil and wine steeped with lotus flowers. Today, the promises of what’s marketed online as a miracle wellness elixir appear to be too good to be true.
McEvoy will graduate this fall to pursue a career in intellectual property law. Using his work translating trade secrets encoded in ancient myth, he wants to reconstruct how our ancestors lived thousands of years ago.
“There should be someone at the table who has studied people — not just economics, money or political science,” McEvoy said. “Someone who sees people as human beings and sees communities as interconnected webs of meaning.”
But before he begins that work, he wants to finish his experiments.
In the coming months, McEvoy, Williams, and Veena Avadhani, a Ph.D. candidate in chemistry, plan to use intense pressure to tear apart the flower samples at the chemical level. That process, called liquid chromatography, will separate the complex mixture of compounds into their individual chemical components. Once they rerun the mass spectrometry analysis, they will have applied one of the gold standard tests of analytical chemistry to the plant at the center of those dubious online health claims.
McEvoy also wants to return to the Hearst Museum’s enormous collection of Egyptian artifacts, where he plans to conduct one more round of chemical testing on a 3,000-year-old goblet. Such a test could reveal whether there are any traces of fat molecules from an oil, which could bolster his idea that it wasn’t just wine steeped with lotus flowers during the ancient rituals.
Perhaps there would even be trace amounts of the plants themselves — a discovery that would add a new chapter to the flower’s story and its psychedelic properties.
Together, McEvoy sees his work as “a rare example of how ancient magic and modern science can come together to deepen our understanding of the nature that has always surrounded us.”
An excellent and interesting article, thank you.
I look forward to learning more, wish we didnt have to wait lol
Very nice research! I’ve been living in Egypt for 4 years now working with both the native Nymphaea Caerulea as well as Nouchali from Sri Lanka. I can confirm that Nouchali has wonderful properties as well. Definitely much less potent, however lovely nonetheless. In Dahab, Sinai we are working with it a lot, as unfortunately the true Egyptian variety is rare— no one is cultivating it in sufficient quantity to make it abundantly available. It’s a shame that few modern Egyptians know about such an important part of their ancestral heritage. There are some projects working to reintroduce it to the Nile and cultivate it elsewhere. My friend Mona Rabie in Cairo leads one such initiative.
Drinking the Nouchali tea daily for a few days lightens the mood, opens the channels of creativity, and heightens dream states. Often I will drink the tea all day long as I well. By the end of it I feel a nice mellow buzz. The main issue is you need much more of it to feel the effects, most people don’t know this and try only a little quantity. Yes, it’s also nice in wine. Unfortunately there isn’t any decent wine in modern Egypt either, so we stick to concentrated tinctures and the tea. I’ll try an oil extraction soon as the article mentions. Anyone wanting more info can find me on Instagram Mehta Mayah. Thanks so much Liam for the work you’re doing and if you come by Egypt let’s have some tea!
I’m very, very intrigued Mehta! I’m going to follow you on Insta and I’d love to know more about this! Even if I don’t ever get to physically try these wonderful plants for myself, I find the research and hearing about the experiences of other absolutely fascinating! Thank you for your input on this article and sharing!
You are Wonderful.
I’m curious that neither you nor the man at Berkeley Knew that the flower was made into an absolute.
It, therefore, does NOT get soaked in olive oil ..which would make a sub par infused oil because olive constituents are heavy and because infused oils are also sub par to an absolute.
The Egyptian’s did, indeed soak it in oil first. Animal fat or coconut oil. They often did so between two planes of glass until fully infused, removed the petals, (most likely added fresh petals once or twice more), and used that OR ran that through an essential oil process Also.
Simply study how to make the essential oil via the concrete or the absolute methods.
These plants are soul important and very rare. I’d be so sad to see your science going toward pedantic attempts. Please use coconut or animal fat (as a vegan I implore the coconut oil). This is how the strong jasmines and roses and lotus concentrates were made way back then and still today.
I would love to know what’s going on in the revival front. Thank you so much for the lead, and the work you are doing with this special species.
I’ve read about the Egyptian Blue Lotus before and found it fascinating, but this is even more intriguing and I can’t wait to learn more! I hope I’ll be able to find whatever he’s learned from his research when it’s finished. This is great stuff here! Good luck man! Dude’s doing Myth Busters level stuff on ancient medicine! I love it!
So he figured out that there were botched herbal remedies based on real plants with real benefits, but human beings benefit from not doing their own research? This article was like saying a McDonald’s in China doesn’t taste the same as one in America, especially one of the 200 copying McDonald’s. I’m going to China to yell, “I KNEW IT , I KNEW IT!”
Excellent article. So eager to hear results from future research.
I am not a scientist but I enjoyed this article very much and I learned something new. Good job. Very informative and rich.