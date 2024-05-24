Another Setback for Boeing’s Starliner: NASA’s Crew Flight Test Launch Delayed Again

By NASA May 24, 2024

Boeing CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft Atop United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen on May 4, 2024, as it is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test is the first launch with astronauts aboard the Starliner spacecraft and Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA, Boeing, and ULA are assessing a path forward for the upcoming Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station, targeting June 1 for the launch. This follows detailed evaluations of a small helium leak in the Starliner service module, with additional readiness reviews and crew preparations underway.

Mission managers from NASA, Boeing, and ULA (United Launch Alliance) continue to evaluate a path forward toward launching the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test to the International Space Station. The teams are now working toward a launch opportunity at 12:25 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 1, with additional opportunities on Sunday, June 2, Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6.

The Boeing Crew Flight Test was scheduled for May 6, but that launch was scrubbed due to a faulty oxygen relief valve. Subsequent issues changed the targeted launch date to May 17, May 21, and May 25, before this current target of no earlier than June 1.

Assessing Starliner’s Performance

Ongoing work continues to assess Starliner performance and redundancy following the discovery of a small helium leak in the spacecraft’s service module. As part of this work, and unrelated to the current leak which remains stable, teams are in the process of completing a follow-on propulsion system assessment to understand potential helium system impacts on some Starliner return scenarios.

NASA also will conduct a Delta-Agency Flight Test Readiness Review to discuss the work that was performed since the last CFT launch attempt on May 6, and to evaluate issue closure and flight rationale ahead of the next attempt, as part of NASA’s process for assessing readiness. The date of the upcoming Flight Test Readiness Review is under consideration and will be announced once selected.

Boeing CST-100 Starliner Spacecraft Aboard United Launch Alliance Atlas V Rocket

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test, Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

Addressing Technical Challenges

“There has been a great deal of exceptional analysis and testing over the last two weeks by the joint NASA, Boeing, and ULA teams to replace the Centaur Self Regulating Valve and troubleshoot the Starliner Service Module helium manifold leak,” said Steve Stich, manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program.

“It has been important that we take our time to understand all the complexities of each issue including the redundant capabilities of the Starliner propulsion system and any implications to our Interim Human Rating Certification. We will launch Butch and Suni on this test mission after the entire community has reviewed the teams’ progress and flight rationale at the upcoming Delta Agency Flight Test Readiness Review.”

Preparing the Crew

Meanwhile, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams continue practicing in Starliner simulators to prepare for flight. The crew remains quarantined and will fly back to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida closer to the new launch date.

