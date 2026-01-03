Anti-Aging Injection Regrows Knee Cartilage and Prevents Arthritis

A treatment that blocks an age-related protein restored cartilage in aging and injured joints by reprogramming existing cells rather than using stem cells.
Researchers at Stanford Medicine report that blocking a protein linked to aging can restore cartilage that naturally wears away in the knees of older mice. In the study, the injectable treatment not only rebuilt cartilage but also stopped arthritis from developing after knee injuries similar to ACL tears, which are common among athletes and active adults. A pill-based version of the same therapy is already being tested in clinical trials aimed at treating muscle weakness associated with aging.
Human knee tissue collected during joint replacement surgeries also responded positively to the treatment. These samples, which include both the joint’s supporting extracellular scaffolding, or matrix, and cartilage-producing chondrocyte cells, began forming new cartilage that functioned normally.
Together, these findings point to the possibility that cartilage lost through aging or arthritis could one day be restored using a localized injection or an oral medication, potentially eliminating the need for knee or hip replacement surgery.
Targeting the Root Cause of Osteoarthritis
Rather than easing symptoms, the treatment works by addressing the underlying driver of osteoarthritis. This degenerative joint condition affects roughly one in five adults in the United States and generates an estimated $65 billion in direct health care costs each year. At present, no available medication can halt or reverse the disease, leaving pain management and joint replacement as the primary treatment options.
The therapy targets a protein called 15-PGDH, which becomes more abundant as the body ages and is classified as a gerozyme. Gerozymes, first described by the same research team in 2023, play a central role in aging by contributing to the gradual decline of tissue function. In mice, rising levels of 15-PGDH are a key factor in the loss of muscle strength that occurs with age. When scientists block this protein using a small molecule, older mice show gains in muscle mass and endurance. In contrast, forcing young mice to produce 15-PGDH causes their muscles to weaken and shrink. The protein has also been linked to the regeneration of bone, nerve, and blood cells.
In those tissues, repair depends on the activation and specialization of tissue-specific stem cells. Cartilage behaves differently. Instead of relying on stem cells, chondrocytes alter their gene activity in ways that restore a more youthful state, allowing regeneration to occur without stem cell involvement.
“This is a new way of regenerating adult tissue, and it has significant clinical promise for treating arthritis due to aging or injury,” said Helen Blau, PhD, professor of microbiology and immunology. “We were looking for stem cells, but they are clearly not involved. It’s very exciting.”
Blau, who directs the Baxter Laboratory for Stem Cell Biology and is the Donald E. and Delia B. Baxter Foundation Professor, and Nidhi Bhutani, PhD, associate professor of orthopaedic surgery, are the senior authors of the research, which was in Science. Instructor of orthopaedic surgery Mamta Singla, PhD, and former postdoctoral scholar Yu Xin (Will) Wang, PhD, are the lead authors of the study. Wang is now an assistant professor at the Sanford Burnham Institute in San Diego.
‘Dramatic regeneration’
“Millions of people suffer from joint pain and swelling as they age,” Bhutani said. “It is a huge unmet medical need. Until now, there has been no drug that directly treats the cause of cartilage loss. But this gerozyme inhibitor causes a dramatic regeneration of cartilage beyond that reported in response to any other drug or intervention.”
There are three main types of cartilage in the human body. One, elastic cartilage, is soft and flexible and forms structures like the outer ear. A second, fibrocartilage, is dense and tough, absorbing shock in areas such as between the spinal vertebrae. The third, hyaline cartilage, is smooth and glossy, providing a low-friction surface for lubrication and flexibility in joints like the ankles, hips, shoulders and parts of the knee. Hyaline cartilage — also known as articular cartilage — is the cartilage most commonly affected by osteoarthritis.
Osteoarthritis occurs when a joint is stressed by aging, injury or obesity. The chondrocytes begin to release pro-inflammatory molecules and to break down collagen, which is the primary structural protein of cartilage. When collagen is lost, the cartilage thins and softens; the accompanying inflammation causes the joint swelling and pain that are hallmarks of the disease. Under normal circumstances, articular cartilage rarely regenerates. Although some populations of putative stem or progenitor cells capable of generating cartilage have been identified in bone, attempts to identify similar populations of cells in the articular cartilage have been unsuccessful.
Previous research from Blau’s lab has shown that a molecule called prostaglandin E2 is essential to muscle stem cell function. 15-PGDH degrades prostaglandin E2. Inhibiting 15-PGDH activity, or increasing levels of prostaglandin E2, supports the regeneration of damaged muscle, nerve, bone, colon, liver and blood cells in young mice.
Blau, Bhutani and their colleagues wondered if 15-PGDH might also play a role in aging cartilage and joints. They wanted to find out if a similar pathway contributes to cartilage loss from aging or in response to injury. When they compared the amount of 15-PGDH in the knee cartilage in young versus old mice, they saw that, as in other tissues, levels of the gerozyme increased about two-fold with age.
They next experimented with injecting old animals with a small molecule drug that inhibits 15-PGDH activity — first into the abdomen, which affects the entire body, then directly into the joint. In each case, the knee cartilage, which was markedly thinner and less functional in older animals as compared with younger mice, thickened across the joint surface. Further experiments confirmed that the chondrocytes in the joint were generating hyaline, or articular, cartilage, rather than less-functional fibrocartilage.
“Cartilage regeneration to such an extent in aged mice took us by surprise,” Bhutani said. “The effect was remarkable.”
Addressing ACL tears
Similar results were observed in animals with knee injuries like the ACL tears that frequently occur in people participating in sports such as soccer, basketball and skiing that require sudden pivoting, stopping or jumping. While the tears can be surgically repaired, about 50% of people develop osteoarthritis in the injured joint within about 15 years.
The researchers found that a series of injections twice a week for four weeks of the gerozyme inhibitor after injury dramatically reduced the chance that osteoarthritis develops in the mice. Animals treated with a control drug had levels of 15-PGDH that were twice as high as in their uninjured peers, and they developed osteoarthritis within four weeks.
The animals treated with the gerozyme inhibitor also moved more typically and put more weight on the paw of the affected leg than did untreated animals.
“Interestingly, prostaglandin E2 has been implicated in inflammation and pain,” Blau said. “But this research shows that, at normal biological levels, small increases in prostaglandin E2 can promote regeneration.”
A closer investigation of the chondrocytes in the joints of old mice and young mice showed that old chondrocytes expressed more detrimental genes involved in inflammation and the conversion of hyaline cartilage to unwanted bone, and fewer genes involved in cartilage development.
Reprogramming Cartilage Cells Without Stem Cells
The researchers were also able to pinpoint subcategories of old chondrocytes that change their patterns of gene expression after treatment. One, which expresses 15-PGDH and genes involved in cartilage degradation, decreased in prevalence from 8% to 3% after treatment. Another, which does not express 15-PGDH but does express genes involved in the production of fibrocartilage, also decreased in prevalence: from 16% to 8% after treatment.
A third population, which does not make 15-PGDH and which expresses genes involved in hyaline cartilage formation and the maintenance of the extracellular matrix necessary for its function, increased in prevalence after treatment from 22% to 42%. The findings indicate an overall shift in gene expression after treatment to a more youthful cartilage composition — without the involvement of stem or progenitor cells.
Finally, the researchers studied human cartilage tissue removed from patients with osteoarthritis undergoing total knee replacements. Tissue treated with the 15-PGDH inhibitor for one week exhibited lower levels of 15-PGDH-expressing chondrocytes and lowered cartilage degradation and fibrocartilage genes than control tissue and began to regenerate articular cartilage.
“The mechanism is quite striking and really shifted our perspective about how tissue regeneration can occur,” Bhutani said. “It’s clear that a large pool of already existing cells in cartilage are changing their gene expression patterns. And by targeting these cells for regeneration, we may have an opportunity to have a bigger overall impact clinically.”
Blau added, “Phase 1 clinical trials of a 15-PGDH inhibitor for muscle weakness have shown that it is safe and active in healthy volunteers. Our hope is that a similar trial will be launched soon to test its effect in cartilage regeneration. We are very excited about this potential breakthrough. Imagine regrowing existing cartilage and avoiding joint replacement.”
Reference: “Inhibition of 15-hydroxy prostaglandin dehydrogenase promotes cartilage regeneration” by Mamta Singla, Yu Xin Wang, Elena Monti, Yudhishtar Bedi, Pranay Agarwal, Shiqi Su, Sara Ancel, Maiko Hermsmeier, Nitya Devisetti, Akshay Pandey, Mohsen Afshar Bakooshli, Adelaida R. Palla, Stuart Goodman, Helen M Blau and Nidhi Bhutani, 27 November 2025, Science.
DOI: 10.1126/science.adx6649
Researchers from the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute contributed to the work.
The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (grants R01AR070864, R01AR077530, R01AG069858 and R00NS120278), the Baxter Foundation for Stem Cell Biology, the Li Ka Shing Foundation, the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, the Milky Way Research Foundation, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, a Stanford Translational Research and Applied Medicine Pilot grant, a GlaxoSmithKline Sir James Black Postdoctoral Fellowship, and a Stanford Dean’s Postdoctoral Fellowship.
Blau, Bhutani and other co-authors are inventors on patent applications held by Stanford University regarding 15-PGDH inhibition in cartilage and the rejuvenation of tissues and organs licensed to Epirium Bio. Blau is a co-founder of Myoforte/Epirium, and she holds equity and stock options in the company.
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Those interested in clinical trials should contact the researchers! You can find their email with this link or by googling them: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adx6649
I live in Massachusetts I also would love to go for this treatment where can I go for this treatment
Have already gotten two new knees. Just had two vertebrae fused. Now I need both shoulders replaced. I would like to avoid shoulder surgery very much. If there is any chance of a fix, I would be interested. This is a miserable disease and I’ve been waiting a long time to hear of any new science regarding a fix.
2 new replacements many disc problems entire spone
Getting reverse shoulder replacement and tears in other shoulder. Is this something I could entertain??
I am a strong candidate for a clinical trial, and would love to participate. I have been putting off knee replacement as I try to educate myself in the quest for a more holistic treatment. I’ll wait to see how this develops.
I do running 🏃♂️ and I do suffer from osteoarthritis on the inside of my knees. If this treatment works, I would love to undergo it. The only thing is I’m from the UK 🇬🇧. Would it be available over here?
Knees were fine until I had a hard fall and landed partially on my R knee. Inflammation and Stiffness set in during the healing process. I’m a good candidate to see if the osteoarthritis onset can be relieved. I am 79 years old and gym active daily.
It happens to me the gel implant for knee cartilage, And now I’m worried because the doctor/othromologist told that I should go back after 7 months to do another inject for my knee which is gel important but I can’t afford it 😔 that was October year 2022 and after past few years, I’m in pain now about my knee problem. What can I do or what should I have to do to I increase my knee cartilage? Is there anything could help me about it so I don’t need to do the gel implant? And which medicine is it?😔
why dont they ever reply ? How Rude.
denise
Does it work for hands too?
I’ve needed new knees for many years. I am 75 years old, and have food allergies, but would love to try, oral meds for knees, shoulders, and fingers that might help with constant pain and possibly regenerate cartiledge.
I have a problem with both my knees. Please assist with more information on how to replace worn out cartilage.
Please contact me if you need trial individuals in Louisians at [email protected] . I have chronic knee pain @76
Suffer with knees shoulders
I would love to participate in these clinical trials.
I see you can buy Prostaglandin E2 online. Caveat emptor.
Be careful with self dosing of prostaglandin E2 … It can increase pain sensing in the joints. This could dramatically increase the amount of pain you have from simple activities in your joints!!! Beware!!!
Be careful with self dosing of prostaglandin E2 … It can increase pain sensing in the joints. This could dramatically increase the amount of pain you have from simple activities in your joints!!! Beware!!!!!!
I would be interested in these trials for any regeneration therapy related to soft tissue, nerve damage, old injuries. etc.etc. my job and quality of life depends on these treatments being successful.
I have knee pain due to chondromalacia..and patella degeneration. Pls help me find a solution
My mrs has both knee pain.pls suggest me.
Be careful with self dosing of prostaglandin E2 … It can increase pain sensing in the joints. This could dramatically increase the amount of pain you have from simple activities in your joints!!! Beware!!!
great news , does this development hold positive possibilities for rheumatoid arthritis sufferers as well ?
Istesso have been developing something similar for rheumatoid arthritis.
I have osteoarthritis in my knees and receive Gelsyn injections in both knees every six months. I would like to participate in your research.
I’ve had multiple surgeries on my veterbrates and two disc’s. Is it to late for this treatment. All the damage was from an injury at 11 years old. I am 59 now.
My mother is 85 years old & both her knee joints are in worse, bcoz of cartilage,can she be part of this treatmeny
Doctors & research team, Twenty years back in car accident and had a tear in meniscus as per scan. Had surgery to be told it was arthritis went home two days later, admitted for clot in left leg. Been in pain on and off for fear of clot, Loss many years and would like some healthy knees back to be a part of grandkids life’s , ages 9,8
&5 . My mind is young but my knees are 75years, I need help please. Happy new 2026
I have had knee pain for many years I have tried to avoid going for a opposition I try to take my little dog for a work but can be to pain full it would be wonderfull to walk with no pain
Hi! I am 63. I would like to have treatment rather than surgery
I have arthritis in my left knee cartridge tear inside,I’ll be happy to join your system, had lots of gel shots,it’s only temporary
Hi I’m 75 live in Gilroy, Ca and have ouchy knees would like to find a treatment rather than surgery –
I had reconstruction on left knee from ACL tear with miniscule cartilage removal at 31. Right knee has cartilage repair and remova at 42. All from soccer injuries. I am currently 67 and am interested in being part of your clinical trials. All previous surgery was performed at Fondren Orthopedic Clinic by G William Wood.
Im 52 and my knees are bone on bone have tried stem cell inj and gel inj in both knees and didnt help In extruciating pain ..Too young to feel this old!!! I would love to participate in any trials available to help Please
I am doing a protocol from this company. It is working and I am extremely happy about it. There is a book on their website that talks about the product and how it works. I am 64 and have an old injury from a fall that resulted in my doctor telling me I had to schedule a consult with an orthopedic doc. Nope. I looked for a different answer. I have ZERO affiliation with these people. I just read the book and did the protocol. Went from limping constantly to getting around ok. The knee is getting better. I think it takes a little time. I don’t know if this site lets you post links, so I will just say look up CMOHQ dot com. As I am over 50 and have had the injury for more than 5 years I will be doing the protocol multiple times as per their instruction. Hope this helps.
Hi there, im in South Africa, my mom is a very strong 80 year old with knee problems
We can afford surgery and we are looking for something that relieves pain. Can you kindly tell me more about what you are going through
H Which website for the book?
I would be interested in the trial.face 2 new knees at the age of 55 due arthritis from knocked knees as a kid..UK based though
I had stem cell therapy on both my knees 3 tears ago. Drastically helped my left knee and did improve my right knee somewhat but not as much as the left. I suffer from osteoarthritis in both knees and am a fairly active 70 year old female. I am VERY interested and excited about this new treatment and consider myself an excellent candidate for any clinical trial. Thank you for your consideration.
Seven years ago, I fell on my right arm up to my shoulder and for six months I tried to get through the pain before going to the doctor. Went to an orthopedic surgeon, MRI done, diagnosis was torn rotator cuff with arthritis spurs in the same area. He wanted to do surgery to repair. I did not want surgery so I went through PT and different forms of acupuncture. None of it worked went to a second orthopedic surgeon. He also wanted to do surgery. I said no to that also. So I went home and cried some more because it hurt so bad. Found across the hall from my dentist, a chiropractor who had a low level laser therapy machine that I knew about and so we decided to do 22 – 5 minute visits over three month period. Literally at the end of those three months I had no pain. It has been 5 1/2 years and I still have no pain in that arm. With the near infrared laser it heals the area along with being an anti-inflammatory. I have used the same laser on Extremely injured Twisted ankles and are healed within one-two weeks instead of having to wait 4 to 6 weeks. Many friends are having good results with their visits on wrists, old, arthritic, knees, etc. There was an orthopedic surgeon in Massachusetts that actually used the same machine on 10 persons I believe who had extreme Covid lung injuries, you know the kind with all the glass in the lungs. After five days and 20 minutes therapy each day they went from oxygen levels of less than 85 to above 95 and their lungs had been cleared of the glassiness. He was supposed to have his study peer reviewed. I have not had a chance to look at it. If you can look for the MSL multi system lock, low level laser therapy. There are many chiropractors in orthopedic doctors throughout the United States that have these machines I would try them first and see how they help or do not help But I will say what these doctors in the article found is miraculous and hoping if I need it in my older age, it’ll be there for us. Unfortunately my father ended up with RA and six major joint surgeries in seven years during his time taking care of my mother with dementia. I think it was the stress. He was fine until then. I would love to see if they could do something for patients like my father. Anyway, good luck with it all.
I live in Syracuse N Y. I’m 72 years old. Would love to go for this treatment
Very interesting and hopefully it will become more available. My question / concern would ne the Doctors who generate income of replacement surgery. Why would they recommend something that may negatively affect their income.i have 2bad knees 1 hip replaced, 2 bad shoulders and neck / upper back problems. I would welcome being used as a test subject. Omaha NE is where I reside.
I’ve had multiple surgeries on my veterbrates and two disc’s. Is it to late for this treatment. All the damage was from an injury at 11 years old. I am 59 now.
Plz tell me name of specific injection I’m bone on bone almost 70 and don’t want any surgery.i have anthem blue cross
Please don’t let this be put.on a shelf somewhere. When so may people are suffering and could use this.. So thankful for the people working on these solutions to make people’s life better!
Live in NYC & Dr consistently tell me osteo is reason my knees going bad &pain. 68yrs old male
No allergy.
[email protected]
I Need 2 kniee replacements🙈 as my knees are in a very bad condition as from 2010. I would love to do the trial please. Only allergic to penissilin. I am from south africa. I am a 63years old female. Thx
Interested
Live in east bay
How can I avail myself of this treatment?
[email protected]
Hi an interested for my das.he id not on social media so would never see these adverts.he is is severe pain with his knees and has been the last 2 or 3 years.he is 75,a fit man apart from this.he has tried nearly everything on tge market.we are in Dublin.would love to put forward for trials.
If you hear anything please advise. I live in the UK
I’m 63., Female and healthly. I’ve just started with osteoarthritis im my right knee.
Swollen and painful.
I would be very interested and willing to participate in trails for this new treatment.
I live in Engkand , but prepaired to travel to America if needs be.
Thank you.
I would love to participate in this trial as my knees are very bad. I am 75 yo.
I’m 69 and I injured my right knee many years ago at a job by falling on a rail, I’ve had some serious pain and and at times it’s tolerable,I don’t want to have a knee replacement and I’m constantly looking for an alternative. I’ve had the injections they work but over they can be damaging.
Where on cape town south Africa can I parcepate in clinical trials for my knees
Where to get this treatment, I had knee replacement in 1 knee, now the other is very painful
Interested from NZ.
I read your write up on chondrocytes n am very interested to find out more n where can I do the treatment.
Yes please
Both knees need new cartilage.
X-rays carried out, just need injections.
Amazing news for all people with knee problem. Will this be available in India? And how much will it cost?
Knees were fine until I had a hard fall and landed partially on my R knee. Inflammation and Stiffness set in during the healing process. I’m a good candidate to see if the osteoarthritis onset can be relieved. I am 79 years old and gym active daily.
I have a knee replacement in my left knee and 2 rods one down and one up so far .It’s been there 14 years it’s hurt each day 365 days.I go to pain management I’ve been going for 12 years I take the meds if not I hurt so bad I can’t funtion.They can fix robots but know one can help me.Do you know anyone [email protected] Thank you.
I too am in need of bi lateral knee replacements and having the surgery this year, I just turned 43 last week. I am very interested in the trials! Based in Australia.
If there is any way someone could contact me with any information on this, would be greatly appreciated.
I would like to participate, at the moment I am on injection every 3 months. I live in England though.
900am lp
Would love treatment if ever available in South Africs
I would love to be a candidate for this. I’ve had total knee replacement. I’ve had five surgeries on my right knee and five on my left I have a lot of scar tissue and a lot of adhesions will this help and how long is recovery
My knees are both bad they said I had bone on bone arthritis as well as a baker’s cyst in my right knee I’ve been waiting to get into the doctor it’s been a while so it kind of was on my leg now and plays with my sciatica I’m 70 years of age the entry if it was done it would have been done approximately 33 years maybe 34 years ago can this be taken care of without surgery
I’m in Vallejo nearby Stanford Ca. Off work in need of double knee replacement just turned 57 strong.
Hello Jessica! Im also in Vallejo and interested! Painful knees and shoulders. If a miracle happens, we could drive together ❤️
You need Care and happiness.
Yes it’s sad I’ve already had a knee and hip replacement and I’m 68 , probably never will see it happen
I’ve had a total left knee replacement in 2023 which was a “botched” surgery and it made me where I can’t walk independently I have to use 2 canes or a walker! Then in 2024 I started developing a lot of pain in my right knee which I have to go and get knee injections every 3 months cause I’m very afraid of another bad knee replacement! I also developed severe pain in my left hip and have to have constant hip injections! I suffer with severe osteoarthritis and yes I developed a blood clot back in 2024 which caused me to be hospitalized for 5 days! My life has been a total nightmare! I’m interested in the research study when, where and how? I’m looking for help because I’ve gotten to the point I don’t trust doctors. Please help me! I live in the Western states.
Oh my Im so sorry for your pain. I really hope this is good news for you and something happens. 🙏
I would love to go for this treatment where can I go for this treatment I live in Massachusetts
Will there be any trials in the UK
I had a previous knee injury (soft tissue) and patella problem skiing 43 years ago. Torn my meniscus in the same knee over a year ago. 68 years old now. Loads of physio still not right.
Retired paramedic/firefighter would return to the fight if knees and spine would allow. Aged 72 now but off work since 55. Numerous younger responders also in need of treatment or prevention for public safety careers. My body is to be donated to a medical school in the future, but l volunteer if allowed for this trial, both for current and future evidence of cause/effect of medical advances.
They keep saying carriage regeneration where it appears they were preventing breakdown. Great opportunities for the 20 year olds but not going to turn back the clock on a 70 year old knee
I am very interested in your trails….. 70 years old, I need knee replacement, hip. I have arthritis in all joints, hands are so painful, I’ve suffered with this for years. I would love to be involved with the trails! I live in Allegan, michigan49010
This is great news! Any chance that there will be any trials in the UK? Osteoarthritis in both knees. Thank you.
I would love to get information on how you might be able to help me with arthritis in my knees before I’m forced to get replacement knee’s
How can I get help
I’m interested in trial. I need to replace both of my knees I just wanted to be able to take a walk without all the pain.
I have been diagnosed with severe Osteoathritis, in both knees and right hip, I am 64yrs old.
I am very keen on this discovery and would really want to get incontact with the institution, and find out how I could make contact.
I am 63 have rheumatoid arthritis. Had my rt hip replaced at 38. I have severe pain all over. Can’t work , can’t walk very far. Would love to feel halfway normal and do stuff I really miss my mom have RA severely also is in a wheel chair cause she can’t use her legs because of her back. Is there any help for us Please. Thanks
I live in Elko Nevada and have two knees with most cartilage gone. The result of 50 years of basketball on hard courts. I am not looking for replacements, just renewing my cartilage. I would like participate in your trials.
My mum has a messed up knee and has to wear a brace her dr told her shes too young for a knee replacement when she just turned 60 in Dec
Thank you so much iam so overwhelmed by this wonderful research study. Am having a serious knee problem and have done a replacement of the left one. Am now left with the other one. But still both are paining and inflammation occurs frequently. I need yor assistance.
I am scheduled for hip replacement January 27 at Kaiser in Los Angeles. I have been trying collagen supplements for a year. I am interested in joining you clinical trial for cartridge regrowth I am 77 years old male. Active. Dancer to live bands in Venice Beach several times a week for 30 years. World famous. Can still dance for 3 hours but can’t walk
do we know why the body produces these proteins as we age? is there a reason?
I have one knee replacement but my other knee is in bad shape very interested in this shot I live in VA is there anywhere close too me Thank you
This is not new- just Google Prolo Therapy in you area- the very same thing that is in existence many years
Is there testing being done for neck and back?
I live in Canada and would be interested in this treatment
I would like to participate in the cleinic trail – [email protected]
Thank you for sharing the link, but I still can’t find where or who to contact to get into the trial and be a guinea pig for this. Both of my knees have been evaluated and need to be replaced, and all are in agreement that we’ll do one knee at a time. Would prefer to try this trial study first. If you can find the email addresses to apply, that would be awesome. Thanks! Jay in Portland, OR
I would love to volunteer, I live in Australia
I am interested in undergoing treatment as being done. I am a resident of India and request your help and guidance. My email I’d is: [email protected]
Interested in trial studies on regenerative joint recovery
Sounds encouraging .. any particular trail tests available
I am interested in trial. I am 78 years old and have tried various methods for osteoarthritis, generalized muscle pain and muscle pain.
Sounds great. Need new knee (s) – in UK. Any trials taking place?
This is great news! Any chance that there will be any trials in the UK? Osteoarthritis in both knees. Thank you.
Very interested to try it.
I had an ACL replaced more than 10 years ago I am intrested in partaking in the trials. I also have a hand with a thumb that has terrible osteo. I’d take that shot today.
Bring it. Us oldies need it now
Great news…. We pray this works out real good and to all doctors in charge of knee replacement, this is not the time to fight for money but fight for what’s right and make this work!!! People are suffering from OA and RA out here!!!!
I really need this treatment soon. How do I get it, pls revert, tq
How do we aplly for the clinical trial ?
I live in Ca where do you sign up for a clinical trial ? [email protected]
I am interested in a trial. I tore my acl in my right knee when I was 30 and have torn the meniscus in the same kneesince. I am 51 now and the knee still gives me a lot of problems which now radiate into my hip
Really cool. I wonder if it would work for backs. Also, would it be easily accessed by every socio-economic class?
Interested from NZ.
Same with me. I’m very excited about this and would love to try the inhibitor.
This is around breaking news for people suffering knee joint pains
Looks like we old people who really need this will never see it’s benefits because the government and big pharma will hold back all they can
Right
Do you have evidence that ‘big pharma’ or the government is actively inhibiting research? If not, then you are only expressing your negative view of society.
If the drug were to work as hoped, 20% of the adult population would be anxious candidates for regular use of the pills. Maybe more if their problems include weakening of muscles with age. It would hurt joint-replacement surgeons more than ‘big pharma.’ It would be a boon for ‘big pharma.’
Think before you speak!
Surgeons no longer having joint replacement patients vs millions of people no longer suffering from joint pains. Hmmm ?
Learning a new specialty vs needing a knee replacement.
People over Profit any and ever day.
IF ITS TRUE THEN THE WHOLE WORLD WILL BE HAPPY!!
My 85 year old dad has muscle weakness and OA in his right leg and knee. He requires 24 hour psw support because he can’t walk. I would love for him to participate in this trial to get his independence back. It’s SO sad to see nothing can be done to help him.
I am 62. The PERFECT candidate for a trial. I’ll pay! Please! I really really want to try this. I just cancelled my double knee surgery as I believed that, thru a.i., an alternative would happen in 2026!
sad but probably true. The greed in our world today, and total lack of respect and empathy is sorrowful. A smile goes a long way and brightens everyones’ day. So lets be kinder to each other, it’s a good start.
Well said ~ thank you!
I have sero negative RA with much erosion in all of my joints. Im awaiting two ops for knee replacements and a hip replacement….mobility is very restricted. Every finger knuckle and joint on both hands are severly distorted, I cannot excersize as i would like to maintain a level of fitness I lost 3 stone in weight very rapidly ( not planned ) I weigh 9 stone and have lost much muscle .. I would love the chance to go on this trial….
Yes it’s sad I’ve already had a knee and hip replacement and I’m 68 , probably never will see it happen
Sounds awesome. 59 year old with Bone on Bone in both knees. Over weight so can’t get knee replacements yet. Would love to have regeneration before any surgery
A big pharma company will buy it out, if it works, so they can charge thousands of dollars more than necessary
My husband says this is a scam email. I was really hoping it was true. We both don’t want knee replacement surgery and all that goes with it. If this is true, it would be such a blessing. But dealing with
Big Pharma is a battle too.
I am also a candidate for knee cartilage replacement. I have ortho arthritis. I would love to be a trail patient.
I live in IL. I am also a candidate for knee cartilage replacement. I have osteoarthritis. I had one knee replacement and scheduled for my second one in Feb. My hips are also ina degenerative state. I would love to be a trail patient.
I had torn meniscus in both knees, 25 years ago, now, have Arthritis in both knees would be interested in regeneration therapy. Really don’t want knee replacements..
Tore my meniscus two years ago and have arthritis in my knee now. Really dont want a knee replacement. I’m afraid the time line for this won’t help me. It’ll take years to get to approval with the FDA.
It’s still a long jump from mice to humans, but I imagine there may be clinical trials before long. Still, it will be some years before it’ll be available. Knee replacements aren’t as bad as you many think. I’m 83 and had such a procedure seven years ago. I was walking three weeks later and in a few months hiking several miles a day, skiing as well. It doesn’t work as well as the original, but I’m happy it works as well as it does.
I have osteoarthritis in both knees. I exercise three, four times a week. I am trying very hard, not to have a knee replacement. Trying to build the muscle around knees. This would be fantastic, if I could try this. An end to my problems. I am fit for my age. The replacement would keep me out of action, for a while.
All into any available trial, ASAP
Who do I contact to get on board with treatment to regrow cartilage in my knees?
I would like to participate in study to regrow the spongy cartilage between my vertibre between my disks in my back spinal chord if possible . Due to an injury this cushion is one quarter the size of normal tissue…..and I can not wear high heal shoes or certain types of shoes due to the compression pain and presssure
I want
I’m a very good candidate for that……where can I get it?
IMMEDIATE Nobel Prize !
Next time we come to an article, we should get to our previous comment first. Google should change the address a little bit.
I am interested in this process because I’ve had three knee surgeries on my left knee. I have arthritis and my right knee. I have arthritis and my left hip so I am very interested in anything that can give me relief from the pain that I suffer.
I love to have this injection soon, How to get them in South Africa
I love to have this injection soon, How to get them in South Africa, to prevent knees replacement.
How can I participate in this study on Injection to regrow cartilage?
Hi
I would like to know if I am a good candidate for this procedure.
I’m 55 years old and have arthritis in my knees, thumb, ankle, as well as stenosis in my cervical neck and bulging discs in lower back, muscle pain in both thighs. My right knee was recently diagnosed with two meniscus tears as well as severe arthritis. I would love to be put in this trial. The pain is constant and I don’t want to go through meniscus surgery as I went through it on my left knee in 2018. Thank you for your consideration.
Who do I contact to get on board with treatment to regrow cartilage in my knees?
Me, too!
I am also suffering from osteoarthritis and would love to be included in the clinical trials.
Dito” in pain 24 7 ” I’m in Pain from 1 to 10 I fall in eleven ” Yes, I would love be placing on this list” I know though it’s a pipe dream ” but let me have this momentary dream”
This is great my left knee is a bumber it smelled and hurt yes .I elevated it for relief 😮💨 but this sound promising in itself would like more information on this awesome special. The news is like finding a rare diamond in plain dirt. FANTASTIC
Hello from Canada. What wonderful news to start 2026. Keep up the great work. My next step is a knee replacement. I’m trying to avoid it at all cost. So I just keep on going. Would be great to be one of the humans for the trials.
Sounds really good. I need 2 new knees but would rather have this sort of treatment. In the UK any trials?
I would love to be part of a knee cartilage regeneration trial also.
Clinical trial please. i e already had two one replacements. Now need two knees two shoulder a neck and now my elbows are hurting. I’m in pain every day all day. I will try anything rather than becoming a bionic woman.
I also suffer from osteoarthritis and would like to know more about the outcome òf the research or if possible to be included in the clinical trials
I am a perfect candidate for knee stem call rejuvenation. Who do I need to contact?
I have Rheumatoid and osteoarthritis with connective tissues disorder causing pain and weakness throughout entire body. This sounds great for people suffering from these awful diseases. I would love to join the trial and live in USA.
Osteoarthritis in one knee [2nd not far behind]. 3 injections and was told to have a knee replacement by 2 docs so went to the Panama Stem Cell Clinic a few months ago. It’s expensive and too early to know for sure but so far seems to be helping. Just FYI. I keep hoping one of these injections will help turn back time a bit. I’m mid 60’s.
How can I get into a clinical trial for knee regeneration? I live in NE Washington State. My email is [email protected].
Thank you,
Laurie Carr
Dear Sir I Am very interested in your knee regeneration. Cartlige on outside of my right knee has gone . I have vulgus knee at present . I am 76 years old and have been very active all my life . Thank you .BruceDeas 0428480804
I’m 73 and I’m dealing with severe knee pain to the point they are considering knee replacement surgery so I would gladly volunteer for this.
[email protected]
Would love to get my bone on bone knees fixed without surgery help.
What about vocal fold/ vocal cord regeneration ?
What about vocal fold/vocal cord regeneration?
Does it only work on the knees? Because osteoarthritis does occur in the hands (thumbs).
I am 62 years, live in India and want to volunteer for clinical trials of knee cartilage regeneration.
Located near Stanford, CA. 55 female runner, knee and hamstring surgeries all running related. Absolutely no other health issues. Would pay to be a part of this study! Please and Thank you.
Sounds fascinating. When would this treatment be available.
I am 72 have osteoarthritis in both knees.Told my future holds a knee replacement in it.Don’t want that.
I would love to be a candidate for a clinical trial.Very interested in this break thru.
Will there be any trials in the UK?
I have both knees osteoarthritis, some in back and shoulders. I am still working. I am 58.
What can this do for the back?
Great advancement, thank you. What can this do for the back?
Would like to try some. Lots of knee pain when is it on the market.
Could build cartilage for human robot. Would love to transfer conscience into something with longevity in mind.
I’ve had both knees meniscus surgery. Looking to regenerate cartilage and reduce pain. Where is this treatment available? I’m in Maryland.
Hope springs eternal, both knees scheduled for replacement neck and thumbs compromised and painful
I pray this Rx can get help to those us in need . Possibly AI can speed up the clinical trials process
Thank you for your important work
Hope springs eternal, both knees scheduled for replacement ,surgery on hold neck fused ,thumbs compromised and painful.75 was supposed to be the “golden years “ feel more like rust.
I pray this Rx can get help to those in need . Possibly AI can speed up the clinical trials process
Thank you for your important work,Robert
I am 37 years, live in Scotland and want to volunteer for clinical trials of knee cartilage regeneration. I had Patellofemoral Replacement done 5 years ago on left knee and as not work got OA on right knee as well and hips.
47 weak knees healthy, stay fit, Bowling Green ky. Interested
What about peptide therapy, such as BP157 and TB500? Both have been used for some time now, and have excellent results with soft tissue joint recovery/repair.
Hi,im 62yo,im wondering if this treatment would eventually also work for fat pad atrophy of the feet?
Suffer with knees shoulders i am 80 in few days and suffer with all body defeneration would like to join trials
Here’s what we can reliably say about that article you linked about an “anti-aging injection” that regrows knee cartilage and prevents arthritis:
📌 What the article is actually reporting
The article you linked is a science news summary of a preclinical research study — not a proven human therapy. It reports that blocking a protein called 15-PGDH helped older mice regenerate knee cartilage and reduced arthritis development after injury in animal models. It also showed some promising results on human knee tissue samples ex vivo (in the lab). ￼
🚫 It is not an approved human treatment yet
• There is no FDA-approved injection proven to regrow cartilage in human knees that reliably repairs osteoarthritis. Researchers continue to investigate many potential therapies, but none have yet been validated as a true regeneration cure. ￼
• Current clinically used injections (like viscosupplementation/hyaluronic acid, cortisone, or PRP) mainly focus on symptom relief or lubrication, not regenerating real cartilage tissue. ￼
• Some experimental approaches (like cell-based therapies, LNA043, or scaffold-based chondrocyte implants) are under research or in early clinical trials but again are not established cures yet. ￼
🧪 Why these kinds of headlines are premature
– Animal models are very useful, but results often don’t translate directly to humans — many promising cartilage regeneration strategies have failed in later human stages. ￼
– News summaries can make early research sound like a “miracle cure,” when in reality it’s an early-stage discovery that may still be years from any real therapy.
📌 Bottom line
The SciTechDaily article is based on legitimate early research, but the claim that this is a current available treatment for people is not true. It’s an exciting scientific step, but no injection so far has been proven to regrow knee cartilage and prevent arthritis in humans as a routine clinical treatment. ￼
If you’d like, I can point you to the best current evidence-based options for cartilage repair or arthritis management (both surgical and non-surgical) and what realistic results you can expect from each.
P Pickles
I would be greatful for your suggestions, from UK. 2 painful knees bone on bone, suddenly in savere pain.
Hi I have been diagnosed with OA on my right knee I am 82 living in Malaysia and interested to participate in clinical trials being conducted here . The pain at times is very unbearable and affecting my lifestyle
A few years back I read a mouse study where they received benefit in cartilage repair from the addition of N-Acetyl Cysteine to their drinking water. I started adding NAC to my daily supplement consumption.
I can’t scientifically say it is working but when docs take an x-ray, they always ell me my cartilage looks great for my age (74). I do a 600-800 miles of hiking/jogging in a year and regular weight-lifting.
You pays your money, you takes your chances. Maybe this will work for some people. Or maybe not. But it won’t hurt you.
Interesting. How does one obtain N-Acetyl Cysteine?
I’m in Australia 🇦🇺 and my husband is suffering with bad OA in his left knee.
I order it through Amazon. Would also suggest taking the supplement Glucosamine HCL/MSM.
Assuming it might work for you, it will take months at minimum to see any effects.
Thank you for clearly spelling out the actual facts if the article. It was obvious from the comments that most people either did not fully read (for comprehension) the article, or just did not understand what was being said.
The realistic side of this report is far from coming to fruition.
Based on your comments, what do you suggest?
R Harrison, I’d very much appreciate your help, I have damaged knees and am in bad need of advice.
Thank you.
Glenn Kleier
[email protected]
I’ve got a torn meniscus and don’t want to go for a operation..
But where will I be able to get this treatment ?
Research also shows that Too little 15-PGDH → higher cancer risk
It’s good when I can get this injection because I’m having knee pain.
Thanks
Bal
I would be interested in the trial for my knee pain,bone on bone.
People should not get their hopes up about access to this drug. It will be decades before it makes through all the required trials and then FDA approval.
My 4 year old son was diagnosed with SJIA in December 2025, after he suddenly became paralyzed. He was in so much pain, you couldn’t even touch him and he would scream of pain. Please consider him for this trial.
It’s good information. How authentic is it?
It’s good when I can get this injection because I’m having knee pain.
Thanks
Bal
Just find out I have knee pain on the right inside it make me think I sure not run or jump I need the help
1 knee replaced, my Dr has started me on some new injection for the arthritis, Pentosan polysulfate sodium 250 gm. 1 ml 2 times a week it helps with the pressure in my joints. My Dr said that the PPS has to build up in the joints. It has eased the pain. Ask your Dr.
Whst must I do to get this treatment
I’m interested in participating in this trial. I’m 63 healthy female. Had a failed meniscus scope surgery. My doctor said I have arthritis. Both knees are in pain. I’m too young for this. I miss walking my dog and yoga!
I have so much pain Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Atheritus.My hands are so bad.I would like to be offered the trial for this plz
Answer the people’s questions, unless this is FAKE NEWS!
1 knee replaced, my Dr has started me on some new injection for the arthritis, Pentosan polysulfate sodium 250 gm. 1 ml 2 times a week it helps with the pressure in my joints. My Dr said that the PPS has to build up in the joints. It has eased the pain. Ask your Dr.
Please let me know if clinical trials ever happen in South Africa. I’ve been diagnosed with Osteoarthritis and I’m 52 yrs old. I’ve had right hip replacement.
I would love to be in your clinical trial. Also I need knee replacement in both knees. Cartilage is gone very agonizing to walk and I’m only 60 and still want to work
If I can please help i live in detroit michigan
Is the trial coming the Caribbean?
I live in Texas, I’m interested in this treatment also. Would my joint dr know about this or is it only in clinical trials? I’m going to show my Dr this article. I’m probably going to need both knees replaced because I have no cartilage left. I don’t want surgery, I already had both hips replaced . Thank you
I’m 38 went through cancer twice, as well as slipped an fell which dislocated my knee. Every since I got this “protection shot to guard my bones” I’ve had trouble walking, doing starts & other things!! It sucks bad!! I would love to try this out!! I think I’d be an amazing candidate!! Help me get back to living my normal live please!! Thank you!!
I’m 38 went through cancer twice, as well as slipped an fell which dislocated my knee. Every since I got this “protection shot to guard my bones” I’ve had trouble walking, doing starts & other things!! It sucks bad!! I would love to try this out!! I think I’d be an amazing candidate!! Help me get back to living my normal live please!! Thank you!!
I would like to volunteer for your next trial for knee cartilage. Thank You.
I am another desperate osteoarthritis pain patient initiated by COVID Vaccine and tick borne disease! I live in 10 plus pain 24/7! Why do you not answer all of the desperate people who write!
Hello…
I need this treatment. Due to having two heart attacks, knee replacement surgery is not recommended by my cardiologist so this is my best option.
Someone please get me in contact with the makers of this experiment… Or email me at:
[email protected]
Thank you
Nis there a study or trial here in Detroit MI because I suffer from Arthritis all over my body and it’s horrible.
Is there trial coming to South Africa . I’m suffering from back pain
Great invention.
Am interested in it. Having severe knee pain n difficulty in walking.
I will interested in the clinical trial
Finally a breakthrough.
I commented on the idea years ago. I’m absolutely thrilled that the research is making progress.
I’ve already been through one hip replacement and spine fusion. Osteoarthritis is a challenge.
Knee replacements in the near future unless a miracle presents itself and I’m able to have treatment available.
There seems to be little response to the questions on the trials . Do they exist? There are a lot of people hoping for it.
PLease advise one way or the other.
Hopefully something will come of this in the not too distant future.
Who would I contact to be a part of the study? Left knee needs replaced but I would drive to Stanford from Indiana to be part of this study!!! [email protected]. Thanks Johnathan Gasser
I have knee and hands osteoarthritis and want to be in this trial.