Why Arthritis Can Come Back Stronger After Cancer Immunotherapy

What if the immune system’s memory of cancer treatment also teaches it how to restart painful arthritis?

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found evidence that inflammatory arthritis triggered by immune checkpoint inhibitors can repeatedly call on the same populations of immune cells. When the arthritis returns, those cells appear to become even more inflammatory.

The discovery could help explain why some patients experience repeated arthritis flares, including episodes that are worse than the first. It also raises the possibility that doctors could eventually identify patients at greatest risk or selectively target the cells responsible for the arthritis without undermining the cancer-fighting immune response. The findings were published in Cancer Immunology Research.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have transformed cancer treatment by interfering with molecular signals that normally restrain immune activity. In effect, they release some of the immune system’s built-in brakes, allowing T cells to recognize and attack cancer more aggressively. The tradeoff is that a less restrained immune system can sometimes damage healthy tissue as well, producing what doctors call immune-related adverse events.

The joints can become one of those unintended targets. Patients who develop inflammatory arthritis can experience pain, swelling, and stiffness, and the problem does not always disappear when immunotherapy stops. Research on chronic immune-related side effects has shown that some can persist for months or even years after checkpoint inhibitor treatment has ended.

Recurrent Arthritis May Be Driven by Immune Memory

That persistence suggested that recurrent arthritis may not arise from a completely new immune response each time, but from the reactivation of an earlier one.

The new study points to immune memory as a possible driver.

Researchers examined joint fluid from six patients at two different points: during their first episode of inflammatory arthritis and during a later recurrence. Two notable T cell populations appeared during both flares. One consisted of inflammatory CD8 T cells. The other was a specialized population of CD4 T cells co-expressing PD-1 and CXCL13.

Finding the same populations twice suggests that recurrent arthritis is not simply starting from scratch. Instead, immune cells established during the original episode may survive or persist and then become active again when the disease returns.

Immune Cells Become More Inflammatory With Each Flare

Even more strikingly, the returning cells appeared to come back primed for a stronger response. During subsequent flares, they produced greater amounts of inflammatory signaling molecules and showed signs of heightened activation. The pattern offers a biological explanation for the observation that later arthritis episodes can become more severe.

The researchers also uncovered an unexpected change in cells that would normally help put the brakes back on.

Regulatory T cells typically limit excessive immune reactions and help prevent the immune system from damaging the body’s own tissues. But during recurrent arthritis flares, these cells were also producing inflammatory molecules. That shift could weaken an important layer of immune control just as other inflammatory cells are becoming more aggressive.

Immune Cells Become More Inflammatory With Each Flare

The inflammation also appeared to be a coordinated effort rather than the work of one rogue cell population. Researchers identified extensive networks of signaling molecules connecting inflammatory immune cells inside the joint. Those networks became more pronounced during the second flare, suggesting that recurrent disease may involve an increasingly organized inflammatory environment.

“Cancer immunotherapy works by creating a lasting immune response against tumors, but that same persistence may also contribute to recurring inflammatory side effects that can be debilitating for patients,” said Roza I. Nurieva, Ph.D., professor of Immunology at MD Anderson. “By identifying the immune cells that drive recurrent arthritis, we can inform treatment strategies that reduce the risk of future flares while preserving the therapy’s effectiveness against cancer.”

One important limitation is the study’s size. Because researchers analyzed samples from only six patients, the identified immune populations cannot yet be considered proven clinical biomarkers. Larger studies will be needed to determine how consistently these cells predict recurrent arthritis and whether they distinguish patients likely to develop severe or persistent disease.

Roughly 20% to 50% of patients who develop inflammatory arthritis after checkpoint inhibitor therapy experience more than one episode, and some continue to have symptoms for months or years after their cancer treatment has ended. Later flares also tend to be more severe than initial ones.

The broader challenge is finding a way to quiet harmful immunity without extinguishing the immune response doctors deliberately activated to fight cancer. If future research confirms that the cell populations identified in this study are key drivers of recurrence, they could provide more precise targets for treatment.

Reference: “Immune hallmarks of recurrent immune checkpoint inhibitor-mediated inflammatory arthritis” by Synat Keam, Yuanteng Jeff Li, Yanshuo Chu, Jean H. Tayar, Huifang Lu, Michael Wu, Sandeep K. Agarwal, Nitin Jain, Pavlos Msaouel, Adi Diab, Linghua Wang, Cara Haymaker, Roza Nurieva and Sang T. Kim, 31 July 2026, Cancer Immunology Research.

DOI: 10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-25-1639

This research was supported by the Wilkes Family Melanoma Autoimmune Research Fund, the National Institutes of Health, the Advanced Technology Genomics Core Facility, the Rheumatology Research Foundation Fund, the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the Andrew Sabin Family Fellowships, the Gateway for Cancer Research, the U.S. Department of Defense, the Kidney Cancer Association, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the Finneran Family Endowment in Translational Research, philanthropic donations by the family of Mike and Mary Allen, and UT MD Anderson institutional funding.

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