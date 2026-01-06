_Astronomers Finally Solve Betelgeuse’s Biggest Mystery

Betelgeuse’s long-standing mystery has been cracked: a hidden companion star is literally reshaping the giant from the inside out.

Astronomers using new data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope along with observations from ground-based telescopes have uncovered fresh evidence of a companion star shaping the environment around Betelgeuse. The study, led by researchers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA), shows that the companion star, known as Siwarha, is stirring up dense streams of gas within Betelgeuse’s enormous outer atmosphere. These findings help explain the unusual changes scientists have observed in the star’s brightness and behavior.

The research was presented on January 5 during a news conference at the 247th meeting of the American Astronomical Society in Phoenix and has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal.

Tracking a Stellar Wake Over Eight Years

The research team identified the influence of Siwarha by closely monitoring subtle shifts in Betelgeuse’s light over nearly eight years. These long-term observations revealed signs of a once-theoretical companion star moving through the red supergiant’s extended atmosphere. As the companion travels through the gas surrounding Betelgeuse, it creates a trail of denser material, similar to a wake.

This detection resolves a major question that has puzzled astronomers for decades. By confirming the presence of a companion star, scientists can now better explain how Betelgeuse behaves and how massive stars evolve during the final stages of their lives.

Why Betelgeuse Is a Stellar Laboratory

Betelgeuse lies about 650 light-years from Earth in the constellation Orion. It is a red supergiant so vast that more than 400 million Suns could fit inside it. Its immense size and relative closeness make it one of the few stars whose surface and surrounding atmosphere can be directly studied, offering astronomers a rare opportunity to observe how giant stars age, lose mass, and eventually explode as supernovae.

Evidence from Space and Ground Observatories

Using Hubble along with telescopes at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory and the Roque de Los Muchachos Observatory, the researchers detected repeating patterns in Betelgeuse’s behavior. These patterns pointed to the presence of a long-suspected companion and revealed how it affects the star’s outer layers.

The data showed changes in Betelgeuse’s spectrum, which is the range of colors emitted by different elements, as well as shifts in the speed and direction of gas in its atmosphere. These changes are linked to a trail of denser material left behind by the companion star. This wake appears shortly after the companion passes in front of Betelgeuse roughly every six years, or about 2,100 days, matching predictions from earlier theoretical models.

A Visible Ripple Through a Giant Star

“It’s a bit like a boat moving through water. The companion star creates a ripple effect in Betelgeuse’s atmosphere that we can actually see in the data,” said Andrea Dupree, an astronomer at the CfA and lead author of the study. “For the first time, we’re seeing direct signs of this wake, or trail of gas, confirming that Betelgeuse really does have a hidden companion shaping its appearance and behavior.”

Decades of Puzzling Variations

Astronomers have been monitoring Betelgeuse for years, trying to understand why its brightness and surface features change over time. Interest surged in 2020 when the star unexpectedly dimmed, an event often described as a stellar “sneeze.” Scientists identified two main cycles in its variability: a shorter 400-day cycle linked to pulsations within the star, and a longer secondary cycle lasting about 2,100 days.

From Theory to Direct Evidence

Over the years, researchers explored many possible explanations for Betelgeuse’s long-term changes, including massive convection cells, dust clouds, magnetic effects, and the idea of an unseen companion. Recent studies suggested that the longer cycle was best explained by a low-mass star orbiting deep within Betelgeuse’s atmosphere. While one team reported a possible detection, there had been no direct proof until now.

The newly observed wake provides the first clear evidence that a companion star is actively disrupting the atmosphere of this red supergiant.

“The idea that Betelgeuse had an undetected companion has been gaining in popularity for the past several years, but without direct evidence, it was an unproven theory,” Dupree said. “With this new direct evidence, Betelgeuse gives us a front-row seat to watch how a giant star changes over time. Finding the wake from its companion means we can now understand how stars like this evolve, shed material, and eventually explode as supernovae.”

What Comes Next for Betelgeuse Studies

From Earth, Betelgeuse is currently eclipsing its companion star, but astronomers are already planning new observations when the companion emerges again in 2027. Researchers believe this discovery may also help solve similar mysteries surrounding other giant and supergiant stars.

Hubble’s Ongoing Legacy

The Hubble Space Telescope has been operating for more than 30 years and continues to deliver discoveries that deepen our understanding of the universe. Hubble is a joint project between NASA and ESA (European Space Agency). NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, oversees the mission and telescope operations, with additional support from Lockheed Martin Space in Denver. The Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, operated by the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy, manages Hubble’s scientific programs for NASA.

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