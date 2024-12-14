Better Than Metformin: New Diabetes Wonder-Drug Slashes Fat and Blood Sugar

HPH-15, a compound developed by Kumamoto University, reduces blood glucose and fat accumulation more effectively than metformin, with added benefits like antifibrotic properties and a safer profile. This innovation may revolutionize diabetes treatment.
Scientists at Kumamoto University have unveiled a novel compound, HPH-15, which has dual effects: reducing blood glucose levels and combating fat accumulation. This breakthrough represents a significant advancement in diabetes treatment innovation.
Type 2 diabetes, a condition affecting millions worldwide, is often accompanied by complications such as fatty liver and insulin resistance, posing challenges for current treatment methods. The research team, led by Visiting Associate Professor Hiroshi Tateishi and Professor Eiichi Araki, has identified HPH-15 as a promising alternative to existing medications like metformin.
The study, published in Diabetologia, a top journal in the field of diabetes, demonstrates that HPH-15 outperforms metformin by activating AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK)—a critical protein regulating energy balance—at lower doses. HPH-15 not only improved glucose uptake in liver, muscle, and fat cells but also significantly reduced fat accumulation in high-fat diet (HFD)-induced obese mice. Unlike metformin, HPH-15 exhibited additional antifibrotic properties, potentially addressing liver fibrosis and other complications often seen in diabetes patients.
Key Findings from the Research
Key findings include:
- Enhanced Efficacy: HPH-15 activated AMPK and promoted glucose uptake at concentrations 200 times lower than metformin.
- Fat Reduction: The compound decreased subcutaneous fat by 44% and mitigated fatty liver more effectively than metformin in preclinical trials.
- Safety Profile: Lactic acid production, a concern with metformin, was either comparable or lower with HPH-15, suggesting reduced risks of lactic acidosis.
These results suggest that HPH-15 could redefine diabetes management by combining glucose control with the prevention of obesity-related complications. “This compound holds transformative potential for diabetes treatment, offering benefits beyond blood sugar regulation,” said Professor Mikako Fujita from the Faculty of Life Sciences at Kumamoto University.
Reference: “An antifibrotic compound that ameliorates hyperglycaemia and fat accumulation in cell and HFD mouse models” by Tsugumasa Toma, Nobukazu Miyakawa, Yuiichi Arakaki, Takuro Watanabe, Ryosei Nakahara, Taha F. S. Ali, Tanima Biswas, Mikio Todaka, Tatsuya Kondo, Mikako Fujita, Masami Otsuka, Eiichi Araki and Hiroshi Tateishi, 9 September 2024, Diabetologia.
DOI: 10.1007/s00125-024-06260-y
Funding: Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development, Higo Bank Innovation Support Program, Kyushu/University-launched Startup Promotion Fostering Fund (GAP Fund)
I already wonder how overcharged US patients and insurance companies will be when this eventually hits the market.
Great achievement for diabetics 2 patient in shape of HPH15
.I am also diabetics 2 patient
Great to hear new drug, when can I get
Just another band aid…50 plus years and there should be a cure by now
I have developed awful side effects from metformin. Hoping for something more effective
I’m a diabetic type2 too. When will it reach Uganda? Or how can we order now?
When will it be available
Am type 2 Diebets
For almost 4year ,I have tried to all treatment but nothing gained ,
Any other option for futher treatment
I have type 2 diabetes, when can I try the new HPH15? I have had Diabetes for 16 years. I use metformin for my diabetes. I would be willing to do a human test study.
How long before HPH15 comes on the market.
It seems as if there are actually people who care whether most Americans are overweight. Bravo to you. If this drug does what they say it can do it would be fantastic. I want it.
Good day please how can I get this drug . Am from Nigeria
When will it be ready for humans? Even for human trials? I volunteer to be a test subject as I see many others are. I’m in Yukon Canada
Sounds like a good drug with promising results. I have type 2 diabetes for 15 years. Would like to try. Would also be willing to be in a research study.
Metformin is very dangerous. Research it.
But it’s better than battling Diabetes without it.
I’ve been using for years and I keep hearing this but it’s been helpful for me… what is bad about Metformin. I’ve experienced no side effects but worry about my kidneys??? TYA
Is This drug now available in the United Kingdom.
I am diabetic 2 patient.
Can i take HPH-15 WITH INSULIN HUMAN (rDNA) 30/70?
Will this help type 1 and being an
Endomorph?
I am also diabetic person and i want more insigth about this.And where to avail this HPH-15
What are expected side effects of using this new medicine?
I was a serious brittle diabetic taking 600 to 800 units of insulin per day. I was prescribed 1000 mg metformin bid (2x daily) and trulicity. I weighed 385 pounds then went to a trucking school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. I did not diet or exercise, but lose 100 pounds in 30 days. A year later I weigh 190 pounds. I once had a 70 inch waist, and now wear 36-38 jeans even with all the loose skin. I cannot eat a whole sandwich (1/2 whopper Jr no fries) I am never hungry and don’t exercise. I just had an extensive work up and I am in good health with no side effects.
What medication were you on to get back healthy and loose weight
I was wondering the same thing.
Was wondering the same thing.
This is Great News and should receive immediate support and financial assistance from around the World !
Suc
Wants to know and expirince the quality
If it ever is approved by the FDA, you can rest assured the pharmaceutical companies will charge hundreds of dollars for it on a monthly basis and HPH 15 to the point most people won’t be able to afford it.
Have faith in God.
Sadly but true, the big pharma loves to get their money’s worth back from sick patients.
I completely agree Steve, it will probably be largely unavailable for it’s 7 year branding period.
I would like to try this it sounds very promising.
I’ve been struggling
For a while now..
Insurance goes up so does
Our meds.
I wish a scientist would just cure this beast without our pharmaceutical companies getting there hands on it..
What is the new name of the drug, is it in tablet form or injection.
When will it be available in SA?
When can I get the new drug? Is it Approved yet?
Am dusbeic 2 impressed by yr new med how can I get the medication?
Seems this new HPH15 will be available in Asian markets for the diabetics whereas we have to wait years to use it in US and Canada.
When will it be available in the philippines and in the US.
Great achievement and when will the drug be on the market? Or it is already being used?
I think it is more sad because he has shown himself to be suck an untrustworthy person.
First stop eating fatty foods and don’t use the cheap “vegetable” oils in the store, those are bad. Eat fresh veggies, lean meat, hard boiled eggs. Cut out sugar for sure. No sodas.
There’s a great book by Sandra Cabo. It has instructions to eat fat free for about 2 months and then can continue until your fatty liver is reversed. Milk thistle is good liver protector, take an extract or capsules of milk thistle. Stop drinking milk too.
It’s completely reversible with diet. No med required. You just need to learn what healthy food really is.
I forgot about Milk Thistle! Thanks for bringing that up! There are some drastic changes that are sustainable, and super beneficial. However eliminating entire food groups is generally not sustainable and can be dangerous. For example I think there are ways to incorporate healthy fats, and eliminate the dangerous ones. Eliminating things like fast food (it is ALL bad) and soda is doable, and makes a huge difference.
Everyone is a little different. There is no “one size fits all” to fix everyone’s issues. A drastic elimination diet can exacerbate other potential conditions. I believe that an individualized approach with guidance from a well educated and certified pro is the logical choice.
No dieticians they dont know they told me greek yogurt was to fatty. thats is so so wrong that is the best yogurt but its not the fat that makes people fat but sugar
I have nearly reversed my diabetes by eating a keto diet. I’ve lost 130 lbs in a year I’ve been off all insulins for 8 months. My blood pressure is on the lower side, good cholesterol is up, bad cholesterol is way low. My A1c is down to 5.5. It’s the only diet that has helped with the severe insulin resistance I had. At one point, I was taking u-500 insulin which is 5 times concentrated, and using upwards of 700 units per day!! A nightmare and stroke waiting to happen.
Congratulations, Lesley.
Just a reminder to anyone trusting dietary advice from random comments on the internet: if you eat zero fat for months or even indefinitely, you risk developing gallstones.
Take my advice, and don’t take advice.
Most folks can’t afford healthy food social security doesn’t let you have enough left over to do that besides only the rich will be able to afford this you and I both know this
I think you mean Sandra Cabot.
Rachel, I know exactly how you are feeling! I have had a similar experience. Except, thankfully, metformin is working for me, along with seriously tweaking my eating habits. It’s not all about sugar, though, and everyone’s body is different! Women, in particular are at a disadvantage because most medical research has been done on (white) men for a very long time! It can be very complicated, and scary.
If I may suggest, enlist the aid of a board certified nutritionist, with certifications in diabetes management. Weight Watchers has a GREAT program for diabetes management. Ask your doctor to check for other things that might be going on with you, such as Hashimoto’s disease. If your doctor doesn’t listen to you, find one that will. Many physicians, especially newer ones, are learning at last that you know your own body best! Stay on top of your A1C checks, and see if your doc will get you a blood sugar monitor. This will help you draw a picture for yourself of what is going on. There are so many variables when we’re talking about metabolic issues. Please don’t fall into despair. This is a dragon you can conquer!
Is all this info really the truth or fake like everyone states.im so sick of liers.
You and me both, Marina.
Not eating sends your body into “starvation mode” and shut down your metabolism, so you won’t lose weight. I recommend starting with a detox and a GOOD probiotic to reset; then reevaluate your diet. See an endocrinologist to find out about hereditary factors.
I got rid of. Diabetes completely on the carnivore diet. High fat diet worked wonders but only omega 3 fats going in wild salmon and especially sardines. Check out Dr Bosworth in Tampa FL. She’s the best and not bought off by big pharma.
I recommend low impact aerobic exercise (e.g: walking) , which helps lower blood glucose. Combined with a healthy diet I lowered my A1C from 12+ to 5.x, it is totally doable, but requires you to make some life style changes. Good Luck and know that you can do it.
I have a very hard time losing weight. I eat pretty healthy and the scale doesn’t budge. I do the hard boiled egg diet and I’ve lost over 30 pounds.
No carbs, no can food, eat avocado and eggs for breakfast
Watch the weight fall off.
Cut out pasta and bread. Sodas and see if that’s helps.
The article stated that it was for diabetes management, not a cure.
Metformin is poison to your body. Stop sugar and follow the Keto diet. For a couple of months.
After about 2 weeks I no longer had sugar cravings.
Remember that bread and pasta turn to sugar ,eat whole grains in moderation,Iam pre-diabetic.and love sweets I’ve had to cut them out and my numbers are down.Good Luck praying you can get it under control
There are basically two types of diets that have shown to be extremely effective with insulin resistance, pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes.
The first is a very low carb higher fat diet. Keto, Atkins, Carnivore are examples of these diets. You pretty much eliminate all carbs except for low starch vegetables. No sugar., “white carbs” like rice, potatoes, wheat.. A lot of these people eat a lot of meat, cheese and eggs as their protein and fat source. No seed oils. Avocado oil, olive oil, butter, coconut oil is okay.However if you or your doctor are concerned about cholesterol you can also do a vegan or vegetarian keto diet… A bit more difficult as protein sources are fewer, but doable.
The second approach is a high fiber vegan diet with virtually no fat. The book “Mastering Diabetes” by Cyrus Khambatta is a good introduction to this approach. The theory is that intra cellular fat blocks insulin receptors. Only small amounts of fat are allowed on this diet to start with. But as your numbers improve you can add small amounts of nuts or healthy fats like avocado or olive. Here are a couple of studies showing the success of this diet with type 2 diabetes:
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2780863/
https://diabetesjournals.org/care/article/29/8/1777/28693/A-Low-Fat-Vegan-Diet-Improves-Glycemic-Control-and
No dieticians they dont know they told me greek yogurt was to fatty. thats is so so wrong that is the best yogurt but its not the fat that makes people fat but sugar
How many one get into the trials for this drug. Asking for a friend with fatty liver disease
No one is saying anything about the bad stomach & gut issues Metformin caused me for years! Had to go to Jardiance low dosage.
Look for the study on clinicaltrials.gov. You can search by the drug name or the pharmaceutical company name.
Good for humans not suffer more….when will this drug will be prescribed in farmacy
HPH15 appears to be life saving drug when it will be prescribed in farmacy
We pray that the drugs should be on market
Berberine
The plant they make metformin from. Stronger, no side effects, no corporate greed.
D3/K2, magnesium Taurate, zinc
Healthy salad, good protein.
Eric Berg (no affiliations)on YouTube, awesome info.
Cheers
Health and Wellness to you and yours.
keep dreaming big pharma will find away to screw it up. THEY DON”T WANT TO MAKE YOU BETTER!.
Berbarine, the source of Metformin . The natural side effect free plant.
Don’t let another greedy poisonous corporation get rich by creating more pain.
Berbarine, Magnesium Taurate, D3/K2 and Zinc. A healthy diet, salad and protein.
Soooo tired of corporate poisoning
Heal thyself
Viva la revolution!!!!!!!
The patent.
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020158890A1/en
Four Thieves Vinegar Collective needs to get on this. figure out how to make it.
Metformin is a nightmare combined with Actraphane HM(ge) I have stiff joints and nerve pain in my feet, they also swelling since I started using the combination, wish South Africa health department can change for better and innovative medicines
I take two 500 mg metformin in the morning and two at night and check blood every 4 months and it always comes in at a1c around 7. So it’s working for me. This is with me continuing a relatively poor diet. Still eat candy and ice cream here and there. I’ve cut down though.
Where can I get it?
Lets give it a try to see how it work!!! HPH- 15 maybe send info to my email Thanku
I guess every diabetic worldwide needs this new medication.
…or you could just eat a proper diet and not take the drugs. People to realize that we eat to live, not live to eat. Put down the ice cream and actually work at something in your lives. Sacrifice, instead of continuing your horrible dietary habits that gave you the disease to begin with and taking drugs so you can continue making bad decisions. Lazy people. I was diabetic and simply changed my diet. If one eats right, no drugs are needed. Everyone seems to be addicted to bad food, though. It’s just food, people. It’s not love.
Where can I find HPH15 from doctor prescription?
I’m suffering from awful effects with taking too many years of Metformin.
How can you obtain this HPH15?
I was a serious brittle diabetic taking 600 to 800 units of insulin per day. A new doctor prescribed 1000 mg metformin bid (2x daily) and trulicity. I weighed 425 with a 70 inch waist. A bariatric surgery dropped me down to 350 pounds after 8 years, then I went to a trucking school in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. I did not diet or exercise, but suddenly lost 100 pounds in 30 days. A year later I now weigh 190 pounds. I once had a 70 inch waist, and now wear 36-38 jeans even with all the loose skin. I cannot eat a whole sandwich (1/2 whopper Jr no fries) I am never hungry and don’t exercise. I just had an extensive work up and I am in good health with no side effects. I have not had to take insulin or test my sugar aside from DOT appointments and unless I request for over two years. I can drive semi trucks with no problem, and with normal glucose levels. I had to keep a CDL, and I passed DOT physicals yearly. Now I’m retired. God is good.