Breaking: Analysis of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Effectiveness for Preventing COVID-19

At 11:00 am ET today (November 2, 2021), the results will be released for research that analyzed the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for preventing COVID-19. The study will be published in JAMA Network Open, a monthly open access medical journal published by the American Medical Association.

What The Study Did: The findings of this study, which included 8,889 patients who received a single dose of the Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine and 88,898 unvaccinated patients, are consistent with the clinical trial–reported efficacy of Ad26.COV2.S, suggesting that the vaccine is effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 infection, even with the spread of variants such as Alpha or Delta that were not present in the original studies, and reaffirm the urgent need to continue mass vaccination efforts globally.

Authors: Tyler Wagner, Ph.D., and Venky Soundararajan, Ph.D., of nference in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are the corresponding authors.

