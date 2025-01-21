Breakthrough Process Turns CO2 and Electricity Into High-Protein Food

A study has introduced a novel bioprocess that transforms CO 2 and electricity into single-cell protein (SCP), a sustainable food source rich in essential amino acids.

A groundbreaking study in Environmental Science and Ecotechnology introduces an innovative bioprocess that converts carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and electricity into single-cell protein (SCP), a sustainable, nutrient-dense food alternative. The system, developed by researchers from Xi’an Jiaotong University and the Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, integrates anaerobic and aerobic microbial processes, using acetate as a crucial intermediate.

The process features two interconnected reactors. The first employs microbial electrosynthesis (MES) to transform CO 2 into acetate, while the second uses aerobic bacteria, specifically Alcaligenes, to convert acetate into SCP. By continuously cycling the medium between these reactors, the researchers achieved a notable cell dry weight of 17.4 g/L, with a protein content of 74%—outperforming traditional protein sources such as fish meal and soybean meal.

The process also minimizes pH adjustment, reduces wastewater generation, and alleviates product inhibition, enhancing both sustainability and efficiency.

Efficiency and Sustainability Advantages

This breakthrough offers a promising solution to global food security and climate challenges by converting CO 2 into valuable protein. The SCP produced is rich in essential amino acids, making it an excellent supplement for animal feed and a potential candidate for human nutrition.

As global food demand rises and climate change intensifies, this technology represents a significant step toward a circular carbon economy, turning greenhouse gases into nutritious food while reducing environmental impact. The study underscores the potential of biohybrid systems to revolutionize sustainable food production and address pressing environmental issues.

Reference: “Single-Cell Protein Production from CO 2 and Electricity with A Recirculating Anaerobic-Aerobic Bioprocess” by Zeyan Pan, Yuhan Guo, Weihe Rong, Sheng Wang, Kai Cui, Wenfang Cai, Zhihui Shi, Xiaona Hu, Guokun Wang and Kun Guo, 10 January 2025, Environmental Science and Ecotechnology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.ese.2025.100525

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