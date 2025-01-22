Breakthrough Single-Dose Drug Wipes Out Breast Tumors in Mice Without Side Effects

A revolutionary new treatment for breast cancer has shown the ability to eliminate small breast tumors and significantly shrink large ones in mice with a single dose.
This innovative approach targets estrogen receptor-positive cancers more selectively, aiming to reduce side effects and improve patient outcomes.
New Breast Cancer Treatment Research
Despite advances in treatment, breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women. Standard treatment usually includes surgery followed by hormone therapy. However, these treatments can have long-term side effects, such as osteoporosis, sexual dysfunction, and blood clots. Researchers publishing today (January 22) in ACS Central Science have now developed a new treatment that, in a single dose, eliminated small breast tumors and significantly reduced larger ones in mice—all without harmful side effects.
Current Limitations in Hormone Therapy
The majority of breast cancers are estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), meaning they rely on estrogen to grow. Current treatment often requires several years of hormone therapy, which, although generally more tolerable than chemotherapy, can still lead to significant side effects that impact quality of life. Additionally, these treatments do not eliminate the risk of cancer recurrence or resistance. This highlights the urgent need for therapies that can effectively target and destroy cancer cells while minimizing adverse effects.
Development of a Promising Molecule
To address this challenge, Paul Hergenrother and colleagues previously developed a small molecule called ErSO. This compound kills ER+ breast cancer cells but results in undesirable side effects. In 2022, the researchers synthesized a series of small molecules similar to ErSO. That prior study demonstrated that these derivatives have higher potency, greater selectivity for ER+ cancer cells and better pharmacological properties than the original compound.
Breakthrough Findings with ErSO-TFPy
Now, in the latest study, the researchers further evaluated one derivative, ErSO-TFPy, and found that it:
- Effectively killed multiple human ER+ breast cancer cell lines in culture.
- Was well tolerated, with no obvious deleterious effects, by multiple species (mice, rats and beagles).
- Shrank transplanted human breast tumors of various genetic backgrounds in mice.
Potential for Transformative Cancer Treatment
In a dosing experiment, the researchers noted that a single dose of ErSO-TFPy in mice induced complete or near-complete regression of small or large tumors, respectively, that had grown in the animals. Other drugs require long-term dosing, but the researchers suggest that a lone dose of ErSO-TFPy and therefore minimal circulation in the body could help reduce the risk of side effects and late effects. They acknowledge the need for more testing to confirm drug safety and efficacy, but they suggest if these results translate to human patients, ErSO-TFPy could be transformative for ER+ breast cancer treatment.
“It is very rare for a compound to shrink tumors in mouse models of breast cancer, let alone completely eradicate those tumors with a single dose, so we are eager for ErSO-TFPy to advance for treatment of breast cancer,” says Hergenrother.
Reference: “Single Dose of a Small Molecule Leads to Complete Regressions of Large Breast Tumors in Mice” by Michael P. Mulligan, Matthew W. Boudreau, Brooke A. Bouwens, Yoongyeong Lee, Hunter W. Carrell, Junyao Zhu, Spyro Mousses, David J. Shapiro, Erik R. Nelson, Timothy M. Fan and Paul J. Hergenrother, 22 January 2025, ACS Central Science.
DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.4c01628
The authors acknowledge funding from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health and the Cancer Center at Illinois.
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Well, this single treatment cure will certainly be buried by billion dollar chemo therapy drug companies.
Agreed. There’s no way this’ll make it to the table
Paula you’re so right
Good afternoon I was told by a Breast Surgeon that I have pre cancerous cells in my left breast and I should see an oncologist.. that I should go on a medication… that scared me outta my mind . Are you having clinical trials. Please continue me .. 849/992-5009. S Howe. God bless & Thank you from my heart 🙏🏻
Go see an oncologist and see if you have any genetically related cancer. The cancer center will know if you are eligible for clinical trials. But be cautious because once you have certain trials you cant always access others, so your desires are not necessarily the way to go.
Also look into a low carb diet and google to see what is the best diet for breast cancer. Learn what you can about dealing with it. Meditation or yoga can help mentally.
Big Pharm will bury any drug that cures actually cures cancer. They control life and death of the American people.
Everyone is guilty including the consumer. And the fact that we have free healthcare of a sort. If people had to pay for their treatments they’d be more knowledgeable. Because every dollar would count when it comes out of somebody else’s pocket ho-hum. I truly believe in the broken Health Care system that we have Insurance big Pharma not to mention even medical devices used to do MRIs Etc the consumers allow this., doctors work the system, big Pharma medical device manufacturers fuel the monster
I’m dying of breast cancer I know this could help me. It won’t happen. No matter what your doctor says make him prove there isn’t any cancer in your breast or anywhere else.
Hi did you get an ultra sound?
How can I make him prove it? With an MRI or CT screen?
Thank you
Karen I have triple negative breast cancer, I know how you feel and now multiple infections after the double mastectomy. So disappointed that they have not tried this on triple negative. I have not read of many triple negative researchs.
I agree, those of us that have/had triple negative have terrible treatment options that cause horrible and sometimes permanent side effects yet new research is done on ER+ cancer.
Ivermectin and Fenbendazole research, take it and live. Its curing breast cancer. Many Drs talk about it online. Please research. Take it with butter bc it needs a carrying oil. Cbd is good too.
Go see an oncologist and see if you have any genetically related cancer. The cancer center will know if you are eligible for clinical trials. But be cautious because once you have certain trials you cant always access others, so your desires are not necessarily the way to go.
Also look into a low carb diet and google to see what is the best diet for breast cancer. Learn what you can about dealing with it. Meditation or yoga can help mentally.
Hi my wife has stage for breast cancer, we live in England, she is taking the standard treatment, like Palbociclib and estrogen blocker, they make her feel shxt, but are suppressing tumours growth. I have just started looking at Fenbendazole, have looked at research 🧐, briefly, am interested in any information you can give me on taking it, etc.
Thank
Stephen ( Somerset)
Yes, it’s counter to their infinitely lucrative revolving door sick care model if people knew they could use combination key word searches followed by the word “cancer” to find readily avaliable substances to cure themselves. Red light masks do wonder for your health, do does castor oil.
Perhaps they should research this drug for its effects on estrogen positive ovarian cancers. Would it have the same efficacy?
Maybe these unethical drug companys wifes, daughters, etc will need this treatment,
It’s not a cure. There is no drug so far that does this, and neither does this one. It shrinks tumors. If it keeps tumors at bay, keeps the cancer from spreading to vital organs or the growth of tumors in organs, then it extends life. I have always cringed when people say did they get all the cancer. Impossible. You never know what cells are out there and what makes them become active years later. I had clear MRI for 13 years, now dealing with its return. The treatment buys time, remission not a cure. If you are lucky it doesn’t come back before you die of other causes. That’s just the truth of it. Big pharma will bring it to the table. Who do you think pays to develop these drugs to the goal line of FDA approval?. Everyone wants to make money.
You are right Susie, my wife Nina had breast cancer and it was ( cured) and now about 20 years later she has stage 4, what they don’t tell women is that once you have it there is a 40% chance of reoccurrence and certainly here in the uk other than estrogen blocking for a couple of years, they do no annual checks, even though reoccurrence is a strong possibility.
Yep lol
This is in mice, people. So if you have a mouse genetically engineered to develop mammary tumors, this may work for them. But it hasn’t been tried in humans. Another “miracle” drug looking for more funding.
Diet is very important I just read a great article on sugar is main food of cancer
But white flour white rice , pasta all turn into sugar in the body. So I’m off those pretty much and eating broccoli , dark greens not hormone fed beef which thrn feeds our tumors but broccoli is proven to help cancer read books How Not to Die has proven foods to help us. They have a recipe book too same name only I don’t agree thst canola oil and GMO foods are safe AT ALL
IM ON TRANKONSENCE OIL ON SKIN OVER TUMOR AND THE BY MOUTH VERSION CALLED BOSWELLIA ( the name of the ancient medicine tree frankinsence comes from. I’m also on Essiac Tea as it cured my severe ITP the Herbalist said we have to keep our diets and our guard up the rest of our life ! We’ll. How desperate are you to live It’s a good life to eat wisely ! It can be fun ! To figure out a great diet ! It helps others to live wiser too. To AVOID getting cancer other inflamation based diseases Too. Help others with our cures and examples Horray ! There IS a CAUSE God will BLESS YOU FOR YOUR EXAMPLE GREATER LOVE ❤️ HAS NO MAN THST HE WILL LAY DOWN HIS LIFE ( our wills )FOR A FRIEND ( eat well live well soni yr best rest of our life to hrlp us snd inspire others !! This is a reason to live ! A great cause a testimony. When jests returns it will all change. We’ll all be healed yeh !! Not very long now
It’s worked on more than just mice if you read the article. Also we are nearly 99% identical to mice in regards to genes that we share with them, which is the main reason why they use mice in the first place, to test.
I am always interested in supposed cures.. My father died of Hodgkin’s disease when I was a teenager in the 1970s about a year and a half after he was diagnosed.. went into remission once but was dead 6 months later.
I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after menopause.. but because I had no insurance, and it was considered deadly, I had some help paying for surgery from a local charity.. The docs did a total hysterectomy.. I was told I didn’t need chemo or radiation.. I was always suspicious that I didn’t need it because I had no insurance.. 15 yrs later I’m still good.. Makes me wonder if I’m still here because I didn’t have their “treatments”
You did have their treatments. You were told you didn’t need further treatment… you have proved them right. Nothing to do with lack of insurance.
nice topic
My mouse will be very happy.