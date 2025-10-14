Calcium Supplements and Dementia: Major Study Busts Long-Held Myth

Calcium supplements do not appear to raise dementia risk. Long-term data support their safety for older women.

New findings from Edith Cowan University (ECU), Curtin University, and the University of Western Australia show no link between calcium supplementation alone and an increased long-term risk of dementia. The results ease earlier concerns that calcium might negatively affect brain health in older women.

The study drew on data from earlier research involving 1,460 women who received either calcium supplements or a placebo over a five-year period. Researchers found that calcium intake did not raise the likelihood of developing dementia later in life.

“Calcium supplements are often recommended to prevent or manage osteoporosis,” said ECU PhD student Ms Negar Ghasemifard.

Approximately 20 percent of women over 70 experience osteoporosis, and calcium is commonly advised as a preventive measure to reduce fracture risk.

Reassuring results for older women

“Previous research has raised concerns around the impacts that calcium supplements could have on cognitive health, particularly dementia. Results from our study provide reassurance to patients and clinicians regarding the safety of calcium supplements in the context of dementia risk for older women,” Ms Ghasemifard said.

ECU Senior Research Fellow Dr. Marc Sim noted that when the analysis was adjusted for supplement compliance, a range of lifestyle factors, including dietary calcium intake and genetic risk, the results remained unchanged.

“Previous research suggesting potential links between calcium supplement use and the risk for dementia was purely observational in nature. Our research, in comparison, consisted of a post-hoc analysis from a 5-year double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial on calcium supplements to prevent fracture. Whilst our study is still epidemiology, its design does reduce the likelihood of unmeasured confounding.”

Strength of long-term data

“Some 730 older women were given calcium supplements over five years, and a further 730 were given a placebo. This study design offers more accurate data on dosage and duration, and we had a long follow-up period of 14.5 years, which strengthens our results,” Dr. Sim said.

Although the results help ease worries about calcium supplements and their connection to dementia in older women, especially those over 80, Professor Simon Laws, Director of ECU’s Centre for Precision Health, emphasized that additional studies are still needed.

“Whether this extrapolates to other demographics, such as men or even women commencing supplementation earlier in life, remains unknown. To confirm the current findings, particularly regarding brain health, and to address these population gaps, future clinical trials of calcium supplements, with or without vitamin D, would need to be undertaken. These should include specific and robust assessments of brain health as the primary outcome measures.”

Importance for clinical reassurance

Professor Blossom Stephan, a Dementia Australia Honorary Medical Advisor said the research highlighted a very important finding that provides reassurance to clinicians and patients about the long-term safety of calcium supplementation.

“Given calcium’s critical role in multiple physiological functions, including bone health, these results provide reassurance that long-term calcium supplementation did not increase dementia risk in older women,” she said.

Reference: “Calcium supplementation and the risk of dementia in the Perth Longitudinal Study of Aging Women: a post-hoc analysis of a randomised clinical trial for fracture prevention” by Negar Ghasemifard, Joshua R. Lewis, Simone Radavelli-Bagatini, Simon M. Laws, Blossom C.M. Stephan, Jonathan M. Hodgson, Kun Zhu, Richard L. Prince and Marc Sim, 6 October 2025, The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific.

DOI: 10.1016/j.lanwpc.2025.101694

Funding: National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia.

