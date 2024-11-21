Carbon Levels Soar As Natural Sinks Reach Their Breaking Point

In 2023, Mauna Loa Observatory recorded an unprecedented 86% increase in atmospheric carbon, a spike not due to fossil fuel emissions but exacerbated by weakened natural carbon sinks like forests and oceans.

Research indicates extreme weather events, including wildfires and droughts, significantly reduced these ecosystems’ carbon absorption abilities, signaling a critical shift that could impact global climate policy.

Surge in Atmospheric Carbon

Atmospheric carbon concentrations measured at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Observatory surged by an unprecedented 86% in 2023 compared to the previous year, the highest increase recorded since observations began in 1958.

Interestingly, fossil fuel emissions only rose by about 0.6% during the same period. This suggests that the spike was likely driven by other factors, such as a decline in the ability of natural ecosystems to absorb carbon.

To investigate the causes behind this alarming trend, an international team of scientists, supported by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Science for Society Near-Realtime Carbon Extremes project and the Climate Change Initiative RECCAP-2 project, analyzed satellite data and global vegetation models. Their goal was to quickly produce an updated carbon budget for 2023.

Deteriorating Carbon Sinks

Typically, land ecosystems absorb around one-third of human-generated carbon dioxide emissions. However, the team’s findings, published in National Science Review, revealed that in 2023, this capacity dropped to just one-fifth of its usual level, marking the weakest performance of land-based carbon sinks in two decades.

The graph above shows changes in the declining northern land carbon sink (blue) and the variations of tropical land flux (green) for 2015–2023. The solid lines reflect analyses using dynamic global vegetation models while the dotted lines are based on data from NASA–JPL’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 mission.

Climate Events Intensify Carbon Release

Philippe Ciais, from France’s Laboratory for Climate and Environmental Sciences, explained, “Our research shows that 30% of this decline was driven by the extreme heat of 2023, which fuelled massive wildfires that ravaged vast areas of Canadian forest and triggered severe drought across parts of the Amazon rainforest.

“These fires and droughts led to substantial vegetation loss, weakening the land ecosystem’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide. This was further compounded by a particularly strong El Niño, which historically reduces the carbon absorption capacity in the Tropics.”

Long-term Consequences and Policy Implications

Widespread wildfires across Canada and droughts in the Amazon in 2023 released about the same amount of carbon to the atmosphere as North America’s total fossil fuel emissions, underscoring the severe impact of climate change on natural ecosystems.

The Amazon – one of the world’s most crucial carbon sinks – is showing signs of long-term strain, with some regions shifting from absorbing carbon to becoming net sources of carbon emissions.

The researchers suggest that the declining capacity of Earth’s land ecosystems to absorb carbon dioxide may indicate that these natural carbon sinks are nearing their limits and no longer able to provide the mitigation service they have historically offered by absorbing half of human-induced carbon dioxide emissions.

“Consequently, achieving safe global warming limits will require even more ambitious emission reductions than previously anticipated,” stated Philippe Ciais.

The study also highlights that current climate models might be underestimating the rapid pace and impact of extreme events, such as droughts and fires, on the degradation of these crucial carbon reservoirs.

Stephen Plummer, ESA Earth Observation Applications Scientist, noted, “Understanding the knock-on effects of climate change on the carbon cycle is imperative and the two ESA study projects demonstrate the importance of Earth observation in the development of methodologies to provide rapid assessment of these impacts globally.”

ESA’s Acting Head of the Actionable Climate Information Section, Clement Albergel, added, “These results are particularly alarming, especially considering the difficulty the world is having limiting warming to 1.5°C, as laid out in the Paris Agreement.”

Reference: “Low latency carbon budget analysis reveals a large decline of the land carbon sink in 2023” by Piyu Ke, Philippe Ciais, Stephen Sitch, Wei Li, Ana Bastos, Zhu Liu, Yidi Xu, Xiaofan Gui, Jiang Bian, Daniel S Goll, Yi Xi, Wanjing Li, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeffeson Goncalves de Souza, Pierre Friedlingstein and Frédéric Chevallier, 22 October 2024, National Science Review.

DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwae367

