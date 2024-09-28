CERN scientists observed a rare kaon decay into a pion and two neutrinos, a significant find confirming predictions of the Standard Model and hinting at possible new physics.
Physicists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, have discovered an ultra-rare particle decay process, opening a new path to find physics beyond our understanding of how the building blocks of matter interact.
On September 24 the NA62 collaboration presented at a CERN EP seminar the first experimental observation of the ultra-rare decay of the charged kaon into a charged pion and a neutrino-antineutrino pair (K+ → π p+νν).
Confirming the Rarest Decay
This is an ultra-rare occurrence – the Standard Model (SM) of particle physics, which explains how particles interact, predicts that less than one in 10 billion kaons will decay in this way. The NA62 experiment has been designed and constructed specifically to measure this kaon decay.
Cristina Lazzeroni, Professor in Particle Physics at the University of Birmingham, commented: “With this measurement, K+ → π p+νν becomes the rarest decay established at discovery level – the famous 5 sigma. This difficult analysis is the result of excellent teamwork, and I am extremely proud of this new result.”
The Role of the NA62 Detector
Kaons are produced by a high-intensity proton beam provided by the CERN Super Proton Synchrotron (SPS), colliding with a stationary target. This creates a beam of secondary particles with almost a billion particles per second flying into the NA62 detector, about 6% of which are charged kaons. The detector identifies and measures precisely each kaon and its decay products, except neutrinos which show up as missing energy.
Professor Giuseppe Ruggiero, from the University of Florence, commented: “This is the culmination of a long project started more than a decade ago. Looking for effects in nature that have probabilities to happen of the order of 10 -11 is fascinating and challenging. After rigorous and painstaking work, we have got a stunning reward to our effort and delivered a long-awaited result.”
Advancements in Detection Techniques
The new result is based on the combination of data taken by the NA62 experiment in 2021–22 and a previously published result based on the 2016-18 dataset. The 2021-22 dataset was collected following a suite of upgrades to the NA62 setup, allowing operation at 30% higher beam intensity with several new and improved detectors.
The hardware upgrades combined with refined analysis techniques allowed collection of signal candidates at a 50% higher rate than before, while adding new tools to suppress backgrounds.
A group of scientists from the University of Birmingham, currently led by Professor Evgueni Goudzovski, joined the NA62 experiment at the design phase in 2007 – playing a central role in the collaboration.
Professor Goudzovski commented: “Attracting top talent and offering positions of responsibility to early-career researchers has always been the priority for the group. We are proud that both the current NA62 physics coordinator and the current convener of the K+ → π p+νν measurement are former Birmingham PhD students. It is a privilege to work in and lead such an energetic and constructive team.”
Probing New Physics
The research team is studying the K+ → π p+νν decay because it is very sensitive to new physics beyond the SM description. This makes the decay one of the most interesting processes to search for evidence of new physics.
The fraction of kaons that decay into a pion and two neutrinos is measured to be about 13 in 100 billion. This matches SM predictions but is about 50% higher. This could be due to new particles that increase the likelihood of this decay, but more data is needed to confirm this idea. The NA62 experiment is currently collecting data and scientists hope to confirm or rule out the presence of new physics in this decay within the next few years.
Memo 2409290234
Modern physics has repeatedly cross-checked with quantum theory and Cern’s experiments to create the standard model unit of quantum mechanics. There are 17 elementary particles established to understand general matter, but deeper physics must be introduced to understand dark matter or rare dark energy particles. I think there is a qpeoms unit physics there.
Source1.Edit
Now suppose kaon to be oms.vix.ain in my qpeoms model. vix.ain is a huge oms and a model in example 1. with vix.n!, whose largest state will be centralized.
Here, vix.ain is a huge region with chiral symmetry, and vix.ain instantaneously generates a vixxer.bar -like kaon about 1 in 100 billion palms. These are not elementary particle superstrained kaons that exist in our universe. In the multiverse, an infinite progressive particle fraction occurs. The reason is that the whole of infinity must exist in the value of ‘magicsum=1’. Uh-huh.
If Cern’s kaon has new fractions, the standard model of modern physics still has to be subject to new physics. The reason is that science cannot escape primitiveness because theory and experiment have to be consistent. If your shoes are worn out and you can’t walk anymore, you can’t go to new land beyond the horizon? The time has come for modern science to throw away its shoes (experimental method) from theoretical ideas because it wants to carry only shoes in a ridiculous way. You have to fly or shoot like a rocket and ride Starship to go to outer space. Haha.
CERN’s Gamechanger: Rare Collapse Observations Implicit New Physics
Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
The so-called peer review has become one of the fig leaves waving around by physics today. True science must conform to mathematical laws. Most pseudoscience is related to arbitrary imagination.
Today, the so-called official of physics firm belief that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, had been a typical case of rampant pseudoscience.
Theoretical basis:
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory: Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
The so-called official in physics today stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other. Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists ( https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286 ).
Let us continue to witness together the dirtiest and ugliest era in the scientific and humanistic history of human society.
Extension of the Standard Model: Topological Vortex Theory points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena.
Topological vortex theory heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. Today, so-called official in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, had been a typical case of rampant pseudoscience.