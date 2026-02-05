The sharpest black hole collision ever detected just gave Einstein another win—and raised hopes that the next one might rewrite gravity.
For scientists who follow gravitational waves as they arrive from deep space, GW250114 stands out as an extraordinary event. It is the most precise gravitational wave signal ever captured from a pair of merging black holes, offering researchers a rare chance to closely examine Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity, known as general relativity.
“What’s fantastic is the event is pretty much identical to the first one we observed 10 years ago, GW150914. The reason it’s so much clearer is purely because our detectors have become much more accurate in the past 10 years,” said Cornell physicist Keefe Mitman, a NASA Hubble Postdoctoral Fellow at the Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science in the College of Arts and Sciences.
A Global Collaboration Behind the Discovery
Mitman is one of the authors of the study that analyzed this signal, titled “Black Hole Spectroscopy and Tests of General Relativity with GW250114,” which was published in Physical Review Letters on January 29. The research was carried out by the LIGO Scientific Collaboration along with the Virgo Collaboration in Italy and the KAGRA Collaboration in Japan. Scientists from Cornell have been deeply involved in the LIGO-VIRGO-KAGRA effort since it began in the early 1990s.
The gravitational wave called GW250114 was produced when two black holes crashed into one another, sending ripples through space-time. That signal reached the U.S.-based Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatories (LIGO) on January 14, 2025.
Gravitational waves are named using the date they are detected, and the LIGO-VIRGO-KAGRA team announced this event publicly in September 2025. According to the researchers’ analysis, the signal matches the predictions of general relativity. At the same time, scientists believe future black hole mergers may behave differently, creating opportunities to explore the basic laws that govern the universe.
Listening to the Ringing of a Black Hole
When two black holes merge, the newly formed black hole vibrates in a way that resembles a ringing bell. These vibrations produce distinct tones that are defined by two measurements, Mitman explained: an oscillatory frequency and a damping time. Detecting a single tone allows scientists to estimate the mass and spin of the resulting black hole. Detecting two or more tones makes it possible to perform multiple independent measurements of those same properties, as predicted by general relativity.
“If those two measurements agree with one another, you are effectively verifying general relativity,” Mitman said. “But if you measure two tones that don’t match up with the same mass and spin combination, you can start to probe how much you’ve deviated away from general relativity’s predictions.”
In the case of GW250114, the signal was strong enough for researchers to measure two distinct tones and place limits on a third. All of those measurements were consistent with Einstein’s theory.
Why Physicists Are Watching for Deviations
What would it have meant if the tones had not agreed?
“Then we would have had a lot of work to do as physicists to try to explain what’s going on and what the true theory of gravity would be in our universe,” Mitman said. He and his collaborators think it is possible that future gravitational wave detections will not fully follow general relativity, potentially shedding light on unanswered questions.
Many physicists already suspect that general relativity cannot be the final description of gravity. As Mitman noted, the theory does not explain gravitational phenomena linked to dark energy and dark matter, and it breaks down when scientists attempt to reconcile it with the laws that describe the quantum realm.
“There has to be some way to resolve this paradox to make our theory of gravity consistent with our theory of quantum mechanics,” Mitman said. “Along those lines, we expect there to be some deviation from Einstein’s classical prediction, where you might see signatures of quantum gravity imprinting themselves on these gravitational wave signals.
“The hope is that we’ll see these deviations one day and that will help guide us along what the true theory of quantum gravity might be.”
Reference: “Black Hole Spectroscopy and Tests of General Relativity with GW250114” by A. G. Abac, et.al., 29 January 2026, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/6c61-fm1n
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
In addition to demonstrating and writing online that gravity manifests as radiating pulsing angular lines of motive force since 2012, I tried to inform LIGO that the first alleged LIGO detection of a gravity wave on 14 September 2015 was concurrent with the eruption of a volcano on a Japanese island, with no reply. This latest announcement follows the upload of my most recent gravity video, last June, which demonstrates subtle start and stop (inertia) effects of invisible lines of gravity force on two aluminum disks loosely mounted on an aluminum bar (https://odysee.com/@charlesgshaver:d/5Gravity:c). And, it comes only about two weeks after a number of large earthquakes on the same day in January (https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquake/news/262294/World-Earthquake-Report-for-Tuesday-14-January-2025.html). They must be detecting something but I don’t believe it’s gravity waves or ringing black holes.
It is always worrying to see conspiracy theories displayed as if they were relevant to life. I count four or five independent such here: that volcanism is tied to the weak gravity (no correlation is expected or seen), that your video ‘demonstrations’ would be of interest to hard working scientists, that your contact efforts would net something similar in outcome, or that LIGO is not detecting both gravity waves and sometimes their ring down after mergers.
Unless a person out of genuine interest ask the experts how nature works, the efforts are put in the round bin. (Though there is this fun joke from a scientist that they wait for the next disruptor and then cross send the emails to get under the eyes of alleged ‘experts’.)
This may not apply to you personally, but research paints this picture of like behaving individuals on a group level:
“The results of the study paint a nuanced picture of what drives conspiracy theorists, according to lead author Shauna Bowes, a doctoral student in clinical psychology at Emory University.
“Conspiracy theorists are not all likely to be simple-minded, mentally unwell folks—a portrait which is routinely painted in popular culture,” said Bowes. “Instead, many turn to conspiracy theories to fulfill deprived motivational needs and make sense of distress and impairment.”
The research was published online in the journal Psychological Bulletin.” [Note, presented without scrutiny. I too, a mere student right now, have more important stuff to do.]
Some specific terms triggered the moderator filter. Let’s try the initial sentence:
It is always worrying to see conspiracy theories displayed as if they were relevant to life.
The moderator filter doesn’t like that I respond to you personally. But none of that happened in the real world, apart from your own actions. See the paper, say.
Professor Larsson, first, thank you for thoroughly questioning a potential quack for the sake of science. However, I would like to assure you (and Shauna Bowes?) that I am not a conspiracy theorist, I’m a lone lay discoverer, similar to Nikola Tesla and the 3-phase A-C motor in his day. As a still rather lucid senior lay male with about thirty years experience as an industrial electrician, I have done my due diligence. I don’t publish in professional publications for peer reviews because I’m not a professional and I have no peers. I believe my video demonstrations already prove my lay findings at a down-to-earth level and probably apply down to the atomic level (e.g., specific orbitals for electrons). I’m currently planning a second low-budget (about $200) attempt at disproving time dilation at a down-to-earth level, hopefully to upload a new video by this summer. If successful, would that convince you I know what I’m doing? As to a connection between alleged gravity wave signals and earthquakes, why not two separate earthquakes ringing the earth’s molten iron core in rapid succession? PS, my comments don’t always post immediately either.
BC Memo 2602060403_Source 1. Reinterpretation []
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/clearest-black-hole-collision-ever-recorded-puts-einstein-to-the-test/
1.
_The clearest image of a black hole collision ever recorded puts Einstein’s theory to the test.
_The record-breaking gravitational waves generated by the merger of two black holes have provided scientists with the most detailed opportunity to test Einstein’s theory of gravity.
_The most powerful black hole collision ever observed has given Einstein another victory and raised hopes that the next collision might overturn the laws of gravity.
_For scientists tracking gravitational waves from deep space, GW250114 is a very special event. This is the most precise gravitational wave signal ever detected from a pair of merging black holes, providing researchers with a rare opportunity to closely examine Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity, or general relativity.
1-1.
“What’s remarkable is that this event is nearly identical to the first gravitational wave event, GW150914, observed 10 years ago. It’s much clearer because the detectors have improved significantly in the past decade,” said Keef Mittman, a professor of physics at Cornell University and a NASA Hubble Postdoctoral Fellow.
This discovery was a global collaboration.
-a2. [Gravitational waves from the collision of two black holes quake spacetime. Einstein’s discovery serves as a new standard for gravity.
*(Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity (1915)
Einstein explained that gravity is not simply a force, but a geometric phenomenon caused by mass warping spacetime.
This theory suggested that in the presence of a strong mass, spacetime could be so distorted that even light could not escape.
2. Schwarzschild’s Mathematical Solution (1916)
German physicist Karl Schwarzschild solved Einstein’s equations of general relativity and mathematically demonstrated how a spherical mass distorts the surrounding spacetime.
He mathematically demonstrated that when a mass is compressed below a certain size (the Schwarzschild radius), a region is formed within it where the escape velocity exceeds the speed of light, meaning nothing can escape.)
—Black holes are celestial bodies first predicted through mathematical gravitational collapse calculations based on general relativity, which addresses the distortion of spacetime.
Is this tremor limited to the theory of relativity and Schwarzschild’s mathematical solution? My mathematical thinking is that it isn’t. Oh, my. 0441.
—qvixer implies a collision of two or more galaxy systems with eqpms.dark_energy. 0415. This theory is the most optimal point for detecting gravitational waves.
】
1-2.
Mittman is one of the authors of a research paper titled “Black Hole Spectroscopy and Verification of General Relativity Using GW250114,” published in Physical Review Letters on January 29. The research was conducted by the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, in collaboration with the Virgo Collaboration in Italy and the KAGRA Collaboration in Japan. Scientists at Cornell University have been deeply involved in the LIGO-VIRGO-KAGRA project since its inception in the early 1990s.
1-3. The gravitational wave, dubbed GW250114, was generated when two black holes collided, generating ripples across spacetime. This signal reached the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the United States on January 14, 2025.
2.
Gravitational waves are named based on the date they are detected, and the LIGO-VIRGO-KAGRA team officially announced the event in September 2025. According to the researchers’ analysis, the signal is consistent with the predictions of general relativity.
At the same time, scientists believe that future black hole mergers may exhibit unique behavior, providing an opportunity to explore the fundamental laws that govern the universe.
2-1. Listening to the Black Holes’ Ringing
When two black holes merge, the newly formed black hole vibrates like a bell. Mittman explained that these vibrations produce a distinct tone, defined by two measurements: vibration frequency and decay time.
Scientists can estimate the mass and spin of a black hole by detecting a single tone. Detecting two or more tones allows multiple independent measurements of the same property, as predicted by general relativity.
2-2.
“If two measurements agree, you’ve essentially verified general relativity,” said Mitman. “But if you measure two signals whose mass and spin combinations don’t match, you can investigate how far they deviate from general relativity’s predictions.”
In the case of GW250114, the signal was strong enough that researchers were able to measure two distinct tones and determine the range of the third. All of these measurements were consistent with Einstein’s theory.
3. Why do physicists pay attention to deviations?
What would it mean if the tones didn’t match?
“If that were the case, then as physicists, we would have had to do a lot of research to explain what was happening and what the true theory of gravity of our universe is,” said Mittman. He and his colleagues believe that gravitational waves observed in the future may not completely follow general relativity, which could provide answers to unanswered questions.
3-1.
Many physicists already doubt that general relativity is the definitive explanation of gravity. As Mittman points out, the theory fails to explain gravitational phenomena associated with dark energy and dark matter, and it faces limitations when scientists try to reconcile it with the laws that describe the quantum realm.
-a1.【 There is a general theory that gravitational waves originate from black hole collisions (qqcell). This is defined as qqcell.nqvixer.eqpms. 0443.
If the gravitational waves have different tones, the traces of the black hole collisions become more complex. Structural collisions are caused by the different vixer structures of the objects or by the sequential overlapping of other traces on top of the traces that suggest the scale of the collision in space and time.
—In this case, the black hole indicates a different gravitational wave tone at another qqcell location. 0347. 0400.
—The problem is that it’s entirely possible for more than two objects to collide or merge.
—sample2.eqpms hints at this. These all occur in the qpeoms.Decomposition.unit of msbase.msoss. Hmm. 0351.
—Of course, the gravitational wave tone changes at any time. This situation wouldn’t be consistent with the theory of relativity. Hehe. 0354.
】
_”For our theory of gravity to be consistent with quantum mechanics, there must be a way to resolve this paradox,” said Mitman. “In that context, we expect some deviation from Einstein’s classical prediction, and we may see traces of quantum gravity appear in the gravitational wave signal.”
_”Our hope is that one day we will be able to observe these deviations, which will help us figure out what the true theory of quantum gravity might be.”
““There has to be some way to resolve this paradox to make our theory of gravity consistent with our theory of quantum mechanics,” Mitman said. “Along those lines, we expect there to be some deviation from Einstein’s classical prediction, where you might see signatures of quantum gravity imprinting themselves on these gravitational wave signals.”
It is traipsing into folk lore territory to claim that you can’t see consistency, since it is trivial to quantize the gravity Lagrangian on local flat space, as in other quantum field theory. It is non-renormalizable but predictive, akin to other non-renormalizable quantum field theories such Feynman theory of weak interactions (before the renormalizable Standard Model). The problem, which now pops out even in AI powered search engines, “Predictions are reliable only below a specific energy scale \(\Lambda \).” But that scale is the same as for other, including renormalizable, effective quantum field theories (the Planck scale).
Actually I think they may want the converse, to understand how to embiggen perturbation theory of effective field theory, and then gravity stands out as low hanging fruit. However, there is a new paper that uses precisely effective quantum gravity field theory to understand spacetime curvature fluctuations and their imprint on gravitational waves (say) – it may be weak:
“It has recently been suggested that exotic quantum gravity effects could lead to large vacuum fluctuations, potentially observable with realistic detectors. Experiments are currently being built to search for these signals. Here we analyze the minimal model of quantum gravity at low energies — the usual effective quantum field theory of gravitons — and show that it unambiguously predicts an unobservably small variation in the measured interferometer length .” [arXiv:2409.03894]