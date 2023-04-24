Clearing the Air: How Do We Capture and Store CO2?

Scientists and policymakers are pursuing carbon capture techniques like CCUS, direct air capture, and reforestation to mitigate the harmful effects of CO2 emissions, driven by the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal to limit global temperature increases to no more than 2 degrees Celsius by 2050.

Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is a greenhouse gas that traps heat and warms the planet. Because of the burning of fossil fuels, the amount of CO 2 in the earth’s atmosphere is higher than it has been in at least one million years.

Other gases contribute to climate change, but CO 2 poses the greatest challenge: It accounts for 81 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions and can linger in the atmosphere for thousands of years. Methane, in comparison, has a lifetime of a decade.

Why do we need to remove CO 2 ?

Nature mitigates carbon and reduces some of the effects of climate change: Plants, trees, and algae in the ocean turn CO 2 into oxygen through photosynthesis, and the ocean absorbs and stores CO 2 in ocean sinks. But nature cannot withstand the rising levels of human-produced emissions. Consequently, Earth and the people on it have experienced the effects of climate change, such as more frequent and intense weather events.

That is why, in addition to efforts that reduce emissions through decreased fossil fuel use, scientists, engineers, and policymakers are pursuing techniques to decrease the CO 2 that reaches and stays in the atmosphere and oceans.

Currently, 40 million tons of CO 2 are captured from power and industrial facilities each year. But the International Energy Association estimates that number needs increase by more than 100 times to meet the United Nations’ energy-related sustainable development goals. Some scientists believe implementing these techniques may be more feasible than decarbonizing certain industries, such as long-distance transportation and the airline industry.

Methods of removing and storing carbon

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) involves collecting CO 2 from emission sources such as coal-burning power plants and converting it to other products, storing it, or burying it. Ocean-based solutions, such as ocean alkalinity enhancement, increase the ocean’s natural ability to remove and store CO 2 . Direct air capture physically and chemically pulls existing CO 2 from the atmosphere and returns it to the ecosystem in less harmful forms, such as oxygen or low-carbon synthetic fuel.

Policy makers attempt to reduce CO 2 emissions by promoting carbon offsets, which allow companies to compensate for the CO 2 they emit by paying another entity to remove carbon elsewhere.

Methods to capture, sequester, and pull CO 2 are gaining traction today partly because of the Paris Climate Agreement, which calls for limiting the jump in Earth’s average global surface temperatures to no more than 2 degrees Celsius by 2050.

Examples of current carbon removal approaches:

Carbon farming is a set of practices, such as leaving crop residues in the field, that increase the amount of CO 2 crops capture and store in soil. Carbon farming has been shown to result in healthier soil and increased crop yields as well. Recommended practices and climate-mitigation potential vary by location and should be based on experimental data.

is a set of practices, such as leaving crop residues in the field, that increase the amount of CO crops capture and store in soil. Carbon farming has been shown to result in healthier soil and increased crop yields as well. Recommended practices and climate-mitigation potential vary by location and should be based on experimental data. Direct air capture stations use large, powerful fans to draw in existing carbon emissions from the atmosphere. Once inside a capture station, the air undergoes a series of chemical reactions that cause CO 2 to separate from the rest of the air. The concentrated CO 2 can then be stored underground, sold to beverage companies that need carbonation for their drinks, or converted into synthetic fuel. (Although burning synthetic fuel rereleases CO 2 into the atmosphere, this use could still provide benefits by replacing fossil fuel.) As of 2020, there were 15 direct air capture stations throughout the world and together, they scrubbed 9,000 tons of CO 2 a year, far less than other techniques that remove CO 2 at the gigaton scale. In 2021, the world’s largest direct air capture station opened in Iceland.

Examples of other new and emerging strategies for removing CO 2 :