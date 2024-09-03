Closing In on Dark Matter Deep Underground: The Quest To Find the Universe’s Missing 85%

The LZ dark matter experiment continues its quest to detect dark matter, utilizing a large xenon tank to capture rare particle interactions deep underground.

Although no dark matter particles have been identified, the experiment has refined the search by excluding numerous potential particle properties.

Dark Matter Mysteries

Most of the matter in the universe is missing. Scientists believe around 85% of the matter in the cosmos is made of invisible dark matter, which has only been detected indirectly by its gravitational effects on its surroundings.

My colleagues and I – a team of some 250 scientists from around the world working on a dark matter experiment called LUX-ZEPLIN (or LZ) – reported our latest findings from the long quest to discover exactly what this dark matter is made of.

Latest Findings in Dark Matter Research

We have not yet found the elusive particles we believe dark matter consists of, but we have set the tightest limits yet on their properties. We have also shown our detector is working as expected – and should produce even better results in the future.

Our results were reported on August 26 at the TeV Particle Astrophysics 2024 conference in Chicago and the LIDINE 2024 conference in São Paulo, Brazil. A journal paper will be submitted for peer review in the coming weeks.

What Is Dark Matter?

When astronomers look at the universe, they see evidence that the visible matter of stars, gas and galaxies is not all there is. Many phenomena, such as how fast galaxies spin and the pattern of the residual glow of the Big Bang, can only be explained by the presence of large amounts of some invisible substance – dark matter.

So what is this dark matter made of? We currently don’t know of any kind of particle that could explain these astronomical observations.

There are dozens of theories that aim to explain dark matter observations, ranging from exotic unknown particles to tiny black holes or fundamental changes to our theory of gravity. However, none of them has yet been proven correct.

The Role of WIMPs in Dark Matter

One of the most popular theories suggests dark matter is made up of so-called “weakly interacting massive particles” (or WIMPs). These relatively heavy particles could cause the observed gravitational effects and also – very rarely – interact with ordinary matter.

How would we know if this theory is correct? Well, we think these particles must be streaming through Earth all the time. For the most part, they will pass through without interacting with anything, but every so often a WIMP might crash directly into the nucleus of an atom – and these collisions are what we are trying to spot.

Detecting Dark Matter at Great Depths

The LZ experiment is located in an old goldmine about 1,500 meters below ground in South Dakota in the US. Placing the experiment deep underground helps to cut out as much background radiation as possible.

The experiment consists of a large double-walled tank filled with seven tonnes of liquid xenon, a noble gas chilled down to a temperature of 175 kelvin (–98°C).

If a dark matter particle smacks into a xenon nucleus, it should give off a tiny flash of light. Our detector has 494 light sensors to detect these flashes.



Scientists complete building the sensor array for the LZ experiment.

Challenges in Dark Matter Detection

Of course, dark matter particles aren’t the only things that can create these flashes. There is still some background radiation from the surroundings and even the materials of the tank and detectors themselves.

A big part of figuring out whether we are seeing signs of dark matter is disentangling this background radiation from anything more exotic. To do this, we make detailed simulations of the results we would expect to see with and without dark matter.

These simulations have been the focus of much of my part in the experiment, which began when I started my PhD in 2015. I also developed detector monitoring sensors and was responsible for the integration and commissioning of the central detector underground, which began collecting data in 2021.

Drawing the Net Tighter

Our latest results show no signs of dark matter. However, they let us rule out a lot of possibilities.

We found no traces of particles with masses above 1.6 × 10–26 kilograms, which is about ten times as heavy as a proton.

These results are based on 280 days’ worth of observations from the detector. Eventually, we aim to collect 1,000 days’ worth – which will let us search for even more elusive potential dark matter particles.

Looking Forward: The Future of Dark Matter Experiments

If we’re lucky, we might find dark matter turns up in the new data. If not, we have already begun to make plans for a next generation dark matter experiment. The XLZD (XENON-LUX-ZEPLIN-DARWIN) consortium is aiming to build a detector almost ten times bigger that would allow us to trawl through even more of the space where these ubiquitous yet elusive particles may be hiding.

Written by Theresa Fruth, Lecturer in Physics, University of Sydney.

Adapted from an article originally published in The Conversation.

