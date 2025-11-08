Concerning New Research Reveals That the Ground Beneath Arizona Is Collapsing

Groundwater extraction for irrigation is leading to rapid subsidence, though effective state management could help slow the process.

In Arizona’s Willcox Basin, located just over an hour east of Tucson, the ground is literally breaking apart. Cracks spread across the surface, wells are running dry, and unusual flooding appears after heavy rains. The reason is straightforward: large-scale farms are extracting vast amounts of groundwater for irrigation, causing the water table to drop and the land itself to subside.

“For a long time,” says Dr. Danielle Smilovsky, a geospatial research scientist at the Conrad Blucher Institute, “there were no water regulations there.”

Smilovsky recently presented new findings at GSA Connects 2025 in San Antonio, Texas, detailing how much the region has sunk. Her five-year study, covering 2017–2021, used satellite observations to track subtle ground movements. The data revealed that some parts of the basin are sinking by as much as six inches per year—nearly three feet over the study period. Since the 1950s, the ground in some areas has dropped by up to 12 feet. The Willcox Basin now shows the fastest rate of subsidence in Arizona, although the issue extends across much of the state.

Why the Ground Is Collapsing

This sinking happens when groundwater is pumped out faster than it can naturally recharge. As water levels decline, the tiny spaces between underground sediment grains lose the pressure that once kept them open. Water normally acts like a cushion, supporting the surrounding material and balancing the weight of everything above. When that pressure disappears, the sediments compact, and the surface gradually sinks.

“Over time, those pore spaces that were once being held open by water pressure start to collapse,” says Brian Conway, a geophysicist at the Arizona Department of Water Resources, “and that causes the overlying surface to sink because of the compaction that’s happening in the subsurface.”

According to Conway, not only does this subsidence cause noticeable impacts on the surface like those fissures, it also creates a more pernicious problem. Once the sediment compacts, the change is permanent. Even if the groundwater is recharged, that storage space is lost forever. In a desert setting, every bit of water storage helps and a permanent loss of aquifer space makes sustainable water use even more difficult.

In the winter of 2022–2023, above-average precipitation and a buildup of a significant snowpack in the mountains gave officials and local residents hope that groundwater recharge might help stop the subsidence. Smilovsky found, however, that the hot, dry summer that followed mitigated any long-term benefits. While the subsidence rates did temporarily slow in the Willcox Basin, it was insufficient to stop the sinking.

Regulating for Recovery

Even so, there is hope that subsidence in the area could soon improve. One tool policymakers have to manage groundwater levels and prevent further subsidence is to declare a region an Active Management Area, or AMA. This year, they did just that after a ballot initiative in 2022 to do so failed. While the details of the regulation are still being worked out, AMAs have helped significantly in other Arizona basins experiencing subsidence.

“Especially in the Phoenix and Tucson areas, groundwater levels are recovering, and we’ve seen subsidence rates decrease quite a bit,” says Conway. “In the Tucson area, we’re not even seeing subsidence anymore with the groundwater management.”

But, the changes that have happened already in the Willcox Basin are locked in. “It needs to not be a desert” with such high demand for groundwater to significantly recover water levels, says Smilovsky. “I don’t think subsidence will ever stop, but an AMA might slow it down a bit.”

Reference: “Recharged but Not Recovered: InSAR Observations of Persistent Land Subsidence in Arizona’s Willcox Basin” by Danielle Smilovsky, 20 October 2025, Connects 2025.

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