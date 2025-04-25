Cosmic Parade: Planets, the Moon, and a Comet Dazzle Over Paranal

A dazzling snapshot from ESO’s Paranal Observatory captures a rare sky parade — the Moon, a comet, and nearly every visible planet strung across the heavens.

This celestial lineup is an optical illusion caused by their shared orbital plane, the ecliptic, which slices through the night sky at a striking angle to the Milky Way. It’s a stunning moment that reveals the hidden geometry of our Solar System.

A Celestial Parade Over Paranal

This stunning image, captured in early February at ESO’s Paranal Observatory in Chile, showcases a rare celestial lineup. Spread across the night sky are several of our Solar System’s planets, appearing almost as if they’re marching in a parade. Alongside the Moon, the glow of the Milky Way, and the newly discovered comet C/2024 G3, you can spot Saturn, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars — and with closer inspection, even the distant ice giants Neptune and Uranus make an appearance.

Why Planets Align in the Sky

When multiple planets are visible at once, they often seem to trace a straight line across the sky. This isn’t just a coincidence — it’s because all the planets orbit the Sun on roughly the same flat plane, known as the ecliptic. While they’re actually spread out at different distances in space, their shared orbital path makes them appear aligned from our viewpoint on Earth. This kind of multi-planet visibility only happens every few years, making it a special event for skywatchers.

This animation shows how, from the perspective of an observer on Earth, the Sun appears to move across the background of stars in the night sky, tracing out a path as we orbit around the Sun. This path is known as the ecliptic, and the constellations on that path are known as the Zodiac constellations.

A Cosmic Tilt Revealed

In the image, you’ll notice that this line of planets cuts across the Milky Way at a noticeable angle. That’s because the ecliptic — the plane of our Solar System — is tilted about 60 degrees relative to the galactic plane, the vast disk of stars that forms our Milky Way. If you could flatten the Milky Way like a tabletop, the Solar System would stick out at a steep angle, like a tilted pin. This dramatic tilt is what creates the striking intersection of planetary paths and galactic light in the night sky.

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