    Could Glucose Be the Key to Next-Generation Cancer Treatments?

    By Van Andel Research InstituteNo Comments3 Mins Read
    Immune T Cell
    New research shows that glucose gives T cells more than just energy, it also strengthens their ability to fight cancer. Credit: Shutterstock

    Glucose drives T cell signaling. Stronger signals mean better cancer defense.

    For the body’s disease-fighting T cells, glucose is much more than just a simple sugar rush.

    Russell Jones
    Russell Jones, Ph.D. Credit: Van Andel Institute

    Scientists at the Van Andel Institute have uncovered that glucose, a critical fuel source for immune cells, also plays a key role in T cell communication and enhances their tumor-fighting abilities. This insight could help refine how T cells are used to battle cancer and other illnesses.

    The research is detailed in a study published in Cell Metabolism.

    Why T cells need glucose

    “Immune cells are highly influenced by their environment,” said Joseph Longo, Ph.D., the study’s first author and a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Russell Jones, Ph.D. “We knew that T cells need access to glucose to function, but we didn’t know exactly why. It was previously thought that T cells mainly break down glucose for energy, but our new work shows that T cells use glucose as a building block for other molecules that are necessary to support T cells’ anti-cancer properties.”

    Illustration of Glucose Boxes Showing T Cell Pathways
    Glucose is more than just an essential fuel for T cells — significant amounts of glucose also are used to build large molecules called glycosphingolipids (GSLs). These sugar-fat compounds are essential for T cell growth, internal communication and making proteins that T cells use to combat cancer. The findings, published in Cell Metabolism by Van Andel Institute scientists, offer a potential path toward improving T cells’ ability to fight cancer and infection. Credit: Courtesy of Van Andel Institute. Image by Gabrielle Eisma

    Glucose fuels glycosphingolipid production

    Joseph Longo
    Joseph Longo, Ph.D. Credit: Van Andel Institute

    The findings reveal that T cells allocate significant portions of glucose to build large molecules called glycosphingolipids (GSLs). These sugar-fat compounds are essential for T cell growth and making proteins that T cells use to combat cancer.

    GSLs help form fat-rich structures on T cell surfaces called lipid rafts, which bring together cell signaling proteins that instruct the T cell to kill cancer cells. Without GSLs, these signals are weaker, making T cells less effective at destroying tumors.

    Reference: “Glucose-dependent glycosphingolipid biosynthesis fuels CD8+ T cell function and tumor control” by Joseph Longo, Lisa M. DeCamp, Brandon M. Oswald, Robert Teis, Alfredo Reyes-Oliveras, Michael S. Dahabieh, Abigail E. Ellis, Michael P. Vincent, Hannah Damico, Kristin L. Gallik, Nicole M. Foy, Shelby E. Compton, Colt D. Capan, Kelsey S. Williams, Corinne R. Esquibel, Zachary B. Madaj, Hyoungjoo Lee, Dominic G. Roy, Connie M. Krawczyk, Brian B. Haab and Russell G. Jones, 5 August 2025, Cell Metabolism.
    DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2025.07.006

    Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under award no. R01AI165722 (Jones).

