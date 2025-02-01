Could Light Therapy Be the Key to Easing Alzheimer’s Symptoms?

Light therapy is emerging as a promising, non-pharmacological treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, offering significant improvements in sleep and psycho-behavioral symptoms such as depression and agitation.

A meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials found that light therapy enhances sleep efficiency, strengthens circadian rhythms, and reduces caregiver burden.

Light Therapy: A Promising Intervention for Alzheimer’s

A study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Qinghui Meng and colleagues from Weifang Medical University in China suggests that light therapy can significantly improve sleep and psycho-behavioral symptoms in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease not only affects memory and cognitive abilities but also often leads to sleep disturbances and behavioral challenges, such as apathy, depression, agitation, and aggression. Photobiomodulation, a non-drug therapy that uses light to stimulate the brain’s sleep-regulating center, the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), has gained attention as a possible treatment. However, until now, a thorough review of its effectiveness and safety has been lacking.

Exploring the Effectiveness of Light Therapy

To address this, researchers analyzed data from multiple scientific databases, selecting 15 high-quality randomized controlled trials that examined the impact of light therapy on Alzheimer’s or dementia patients. The studies, conducted between 2005 and 2022 across seven countries, involved a total of 598 participants and provided detailed methods and outcomes for further evaluation.

Promising Results from Meta-Analysis

The meta-analysis of all fifteen trials found that light therapy significantly improved sleep efficiency, increased interdaily stability (a measure of the strength of circadian rhythms), and reduced intradaily variability (a measure of how frequently someone transitions between rest and activity during the day). In patients with Alzheimer’s disease, light therapy also alleviated depression and reduced patient agitation and caregiver burden.

Future Research and Potential Considerations

Given the limited sample sizes in studies included in this meta-analysis, the authors advocate for larger future studies, which could also explore if bright light exposure could cause any adverse behavior in patients. They conclude that light therapy is a promising treatment option for some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

The authors add: “Light therapy improves sleep and psycho-behavioral symptoms in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and has relatively few side effects, suggesting that it may be a promising treatment option for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Reference: “The effect of light therapy on sleep disorders and psychobehavioral symptoms in patients with Alzheimer’s disease: A meta-analysis” by Lili Zang, Xiaotong Liu, Yu Li, Jiang Liu, Qiuying Lu, Yue Zhang and Qinghui Meng, 6 December 2023, PLOS ONE.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0293977

This work was supported by the Natural Science Foundation of Shandong Province (ZR2020MH128).

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