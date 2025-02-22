Could Time Run Backward? Quantum Discovery Challenges Everything We Know

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating possibility: time at the quantum level may not be strictly one-way. While our everyday experiences make time seem irreversible, fundamental physics suggests otherwise.

Their research on open quantum systems found that even when considering energy dissipation into the universe, time’s symmetry remains intact. A surprising mathematical factor — the “memory kernel” — was discovered, reinforcing that time could theoretically move in both directions. This discovery could reshape our understanding of time, physics, and the universe.

Rethinking Time: Can It Flow Both Ways?

What if time isn’t as fixed as we assume? Instead of moving only from past to future, could time also flow backward under certain conditions? Researchers at the University of Surrey have explored this intriguing possibility, revealing that opposing arrows of time could theoretically emerge within certain quantum systems.

For centuries, scientists have grappled with the concept of time’s arrow — the idea that time moves irreversibly in one direction. While this seems obvious in everyday life, the fundamental laws of physics don’t actually prefer one direction over the other. Whether time moves forward or backward, the equations governing physical processes remain unchanged.

Time in Physics: The Milk and the Pendulum

Dr. Andrea Rocco, Associate Professor in Physics and Mathematical Biology at the University of Surrey and lead author of the study, explains:

“One way to explain this is when you look at a process like spilled milk spreading across a table, it’s clear that time is moving forward. But if you were to play that in reverse, like a movie, you’d immediately know something was wrong – it would be hard to believe milk could just gather back into a glass.

“However, there are processes, such as the motion of a pendulum, that look just as believable in reverse. The puzzle is that, at the most fundamental level, the laws of physics resemble the pendulum; they do not account for irreversible processes. Our findings suggest that while our common experience tells us that time only moves one way, we are just unaware that the opposite direction would have been equally possible.”

Exploring Quantum Time Reversibility

The study, published in Scientific Reports, explored how a quantum system – the world of the sub-atomic – interacts with its environment, known as an ‘open quantum system’. Researchers investigated why we perceive time as moving in one direction, and whether this perception emerges from open quantum mechanics.

To simplify the problem, the team made two key assumptions. First, they treated the vast environment surrounding the system in such a way that they could focus only on the quantum system itself. Second, they assumed that the environment – like the entire universe – is so large that energy and information dissipate into it, never returning. This approach enabled them to examine how time emerges as a one-way phenomenon, even though, at the microscopic level, time could theoretically move in both directions.

A Stunning Discovery: Time’s Arrow is Not Fixed

Even after applying these assumptions, the system behaved the same way whether time moved forward or backward. This discovery provided a mathematical foundation for the idea that time-reversal symmetry still holds in open quantum systems – suggesting that time’s arrow may not be as fixed as we experience it.

Thomas Guff, postdoctoral researcher who led the calculations, said:

“The surprising part of this project was that even after making the standard simplifying assumption to our equations describing open quantum systems, the equations still behaved the same way whether the system was moving forwards or backward in time. When we carefully worked through the maths, we found that this behavior had to be the case because a key part of the equation, the “memory kernel,” is symmetrical in time.

“We also found a small but important detail which is usually overlooked – a time discontinuous factor emerged that keeps the time-symmetry property intact. It’s unusual to see such a mathematical mechanism in a physics equation because it’s not continuous, and it was very surprising to see it pop up so naturally.”

A New Perspective on Time and the Universe

The research offers a fresh perspective on one of the biggest mysteries in physics. Understanding the true nature of time could have profound implications for quantum mechanics, cosmology, and beyond.

Reference: “Emergence of opposing arrows of time in open quantum systems” by Thomas Guff, Chintalpati Umashankar Shastry and Andrea Rocco, 29 January 2025, Scientific Reports.

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-025-87323-x

