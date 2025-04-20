Dark Matter May Be a Frequency – And We’re About to Dial It In

Scientists may be just 15 years away from finally detecting dark matter thanks to a new kind of detector that acts like a “cosmic car radio.”

Designed to pick up the elusive frequency of axions — hypothetical particles thought to make up dark matter — this device could help unlock one of the universe’s greatest mysteries. With groundbreaking materials and technology already in place, researchers believe it’s now just a matter of scale, precision, and patience.

A Bold New Tool to Find Dark Matter

Scientists have developed a new type of detector — nicknamed a “cosmic radio” — that could help identify dark matter within the next 15 years.

In a study published on April 16 in Nature, researchers from King’s College London, Harvard University, UC Berkeley, and other institutions unveiled the foundation for what they believe could become the most precise dark matter detector yet.

Dark matter is an invisible form of matter that may account for up to 85% of the mass in the universe. While its existence is inferred from gravitational effects on stars and galaxies, its true nature remains unknown.

One of the leading candidates for dark matter is a hypothetical particle called the axion. These particles are thought to be extremely light and interact only weakly with normal matter, making them incredibly difficult to detect.

Tuning Into the Universe’s Hidden Frequencies

Axions are believed to behave like waves and could exist somewhere along the electromagnetic spectrum. However, scientists don’t yet know their exact frequency. Theories suggest axion frequencies could span a vast range — from the kilohertz range (audible to humans) to the far higher terahertz range.

The new study proposes a detector, likened to a cosmic car radio, designed to “tune in” to the axion’s frequency. The device uses a special material to generate what the researchers call an axion quasiparticle (AQ). If successful, it could allow scientists to detect axions — and potentially confirm the nature of dark matter — within the next decade and a half.

High-Tech Listening Post in Space

The AQ is designed so its frequency can be transmitted into space, a frequency that would match with the axion. When it identifies and ‘tunes in’ to that frequency, it will emit very small amounts of light. AQ operates at the highest terahertz frequencies, which many researchers believe to be the most promising place to look for axions.

Co-author Dr. David Marsh, Ernest Rutherford Fellow at King’s College London, said: “We can now build a dark matter detector that is essentially a cosmic car radio, tuning into the frequencies of the wider galaxy until we find the axion. We already have the technology, now it’s just a matter of scale and time.”

Building a Detector That Could Change Everything

The team believes that by creating a much larger piece of AQ material, they can create a functioning detector in five years. After that, they estimate it will take another decade of scanning the spectrum of high frequencies where dark matter is thought to be hiding before they find it.

To create the quasiparticles, the researchers used manganese bismuth telluride (MnBi 2 Te 4 ), a material known for its unique electronic and magnetic properties. This was shaved down to just a few two-dimensional layers of material layered on top of one another.

Having developed the material over the past six years in the lab, Jian-Xiang Qiu, lead author from Harvard University said “Because MnBi₂Te₄ is so sensitive to air we needed to exfoliate it down to a few atomic layers to tune its properties accurately. This means we get to see this kind of interesting physics, and see how it interacts with other quantum entities like the axion.”

The Final Stretch in a 40-Year Hunt

Dr. Marsh added, “This is a really exciting time to be a dark matter researcher. There are as many papers being published now about axions as there were about the Higgs boson a year before it was found. Theorists proposed that axions acted like a radio frequency in 1983, and we now know we can tune in to it – we’re closing in on the axion and fast.”

Reference: “Observation of the axion quasiparticle in 2D MnBi 2 Te 4 ” by Jian-Xiang Qiu, Barun Ghosh, Jan Schütte-Engel, Tiema Qian, Michael Smith, Yueh-Ting Yao, Junyeong Ahn, Yu-Fei Liu, Anyuan Gao, Christian Tzschaschel, Houchen Li, Ioannis Petrides, Damien Bérubé, Thao Dinh, Tianye Huang, Olivia Liebman, Emily M. Been, Joanna M. Blawat, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Kin Chung Fong, Hsin Lin, Peter P. Orth, Prineha Narang, Claudia Felser, Tay-Rong Chang, Ross McDonald, Robert J. McQueeney, Arun Bansil, Ivar Martin, Ni Ni, Qiong Ma, David J. E. Marsh, Ashvin Vishwanath and Su-Yang Xu, 16 April 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08862-x

