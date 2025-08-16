Dementia Often Mistaken for Normal Aging, Leading to Years of Delay

Many people with dementia endure long delays, often over 3 years, before receiving a diagnosis, with even longer waits for younger patients.

A new study led by researchers at UCL reveals that, on average, people with dementia are diagnosed about 3.5 years after symptoms first appear. For those with early-onset dementia, the wait is even longer, stretching to approximately 4.1 years.

Published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, this study is the first comprehensive review and meta-analysis to examine global data on how long it takes to diagnose dementia. The research team analyzed 13 previously published studies conducted in Europe, the United States, Australia, and China, covering a total of 30,257 individuals.

Their focus was on calculating the average time between when symptoms were initially noticed (as reported by patients or family members through interviews or medical records) and when an official dementia diagnosis was made.

Global Scope and Diagnostic Gaps

Lead author Dr. Vasiliki Orgeta (UCL Division of Psychiatry) said: “Timely diagnosis of dementia remains a major global challenge, shaped by a complex set of factors, and specific healthcare strategies are urgently needed to improve it. Other studies estimate that only 50-65% of cases are ever diagnosed in high-income countries, with many countries having even lower diagnostic rates.

“Timely diagnosis can improve access to treatments and for some people prolong the time living with mild dementia before symptoms worsen.”

When combining data from 10 of the included studies, the researchers confirmed that the average delay between early symptom recognition and formal diagnosis is 3.5 years. This delay increases to 4.1 years for early-onset cases, with some groups facing even longer diagnostic timelines.

Younger Patients Face Longer Waits

They found that younger age at onset and having frontotemporal dementia were both linked to longer time to diagnosis. While data on racial disparities was limited, one of the studies reviewed found that black patients tended to experience a longer delay before diagnosis.

Dr. Orgeta said: “Our work highlights the need for a clear conceptual framework on time to diagnosis in dementia, developed in collaboration with people with dementia, their carers, and supporters.”

Dr. Phuong Leung (UCL Division of Psychiatry) said: “Symptoms of dementia are often mistaken for normal ageing, while fear, stigma, and low public awareness can discourage people from seeking help.”

Healthcare Barriers and Cultural Hurdles

Professor Rafael Del-Pino-Casado, of the University of Jaén, Spain, said: “Within healthcare systems, inconsistent referral pathways, limited access to specialists, and under-resourced memory clinics can create further delays. For some, language differences or a lack of culturally appropriate assessment tools can make access to timely diagnosis even harder.”

Dr. Orgeta added, “To speed up dementia diagnosis, we need action on multiple fronts. Public awareness campaigns can help improve understanding of early symptoms and reduce stigma, encouraging people to seek help sooner. Clinician training is critical to improve early recognition and referral, along with access to early intervention and individualised support so that people with dementia and their families can get the help they need.”

Reference: “Time to Diagnosis in Dementia: A Systematic Review With Meta-Analysis” by Olubunmi Kusoro, Moïse Roche, Rafael Del-Pino-Casado, Phuong Leung and Vasiliki Orgeta, 27 July 2025, International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1002/gps.70129

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