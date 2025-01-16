DNA Nanorobots Unlock New Frontiers in Targeted Drug Delivery

Scientists develop DNA nanorobots capable of modifying artificial cells.

Scientists at the University of Stuttgart have successfully used “DNA origami” to control the structure and function of biological membranes. This innovative system could enable the efficient delivery of large therapeutic molecules into cells, paving the way for more precise drug delivery and advanced therapeutic interventions. This breakthrough adds a powerful tool to the field of synthetic biology. The research, led by Prof. Laura Na Liu, was published in Nature Materials.

A cell’s shape and structure are critical to its biological function, reflecting the design principle of “form follows function,” commonly seen in modern design and architecture. Applying this concept to artificial cells presents a significant challenge in synthetic biology. However, recent progress in DNA nanotechnology offers promising solutions by enabling the design of new transport channels large enough to carry therapeutic proteins across cell membranes.

In this emerging field, scientists such as Prof. Laura Na Liu, Director of the 2nd Physics Institute at the University of Stuttgart and Fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research (MPI-FKF), have developed an innovative tool for controlling the shape and permeability of lipid membranes in synthetic cells. These membranes are made up of lipid bilayers that enclose an aqueous compartment and serve as simplified models of biological membranes. They are useful for studying membrane dynamics, protein interactions, and lipid behavior.

A milestone in the application of DNA nanotechnology

This new tool may pave the way for the creation of functional synthetic cells. The scientific work of Laura Na Liu aims to significantly influence the research and development of new therapies. Liu and her team have succeeded in using signal-dependent DNA nanorobots to enable programmable interactions with synthetic cells.

“This work is a milestone in the application of DNA nanotechnology to regulate cell behavior,” Liu says. The team works with giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs), which are simple, cell-sized structures that mimic living cells. Using DNA nanorobots, the researchers were able to influence the shape and functionality of these synthetic cells.

New transport channels for proteins and enzymes

DNA nanotechnology is one of Laura Na Liu’s main research areas. She is an expert in DNA origami structures — DNA strands that are folded by means of specifically designed shorter DNA sequences, so-called staples. The team of Liu used DNA origami structures as reconfigurable nanorobots that can reversibly change their shape and thereby influence their immediate environment in the micrometer range.

The researchers found that the transformation of these DNA nanorobots can be coupled with the deformation of the GUVs and the formation of synthetic channels in the model GUV membranes. These channels allowed large molecules to pass through the membrane and can be resealed if necessary.

Fully artificial DNA structures for biological environments

“This means that we can use DNA nanorobots to design the shape and configuration of GUVs to enable the formation of transport channels in the membrane,” says Prof. Stephan Nussberger, who is a co-author of this work. “It is extremely exciting that the functional mechanism of the DNA nanorobots on GUVs has no direct biological equivalent in living cells,” adds Nussberger.

The new work raises new questions: Could synthetic platforms – such as DNA nanorobots – be designed with less complexity than their biological counterparts, which would nevertheless function in a biological environment?

Understanding disease mechanisms and improving therapies

The new study is an important step in this direction. The system of cross-membrane channels, created by DNA nanorobots, allows an efficient passage of certain molecules and substances into the cells. Most importantly, these channels are large and can be programmed to close when needed. When applied to living cells, this system can facilitate the transportation of therapeutic proteins or enzymes to their targets in the cell. It thus offers new possibilities for the administration of drugs and other therapeutic interventions.

“Our approach opens up new possibilities to mimic the behavior of living cells. This progress could be crucial for future therapeutic strategies,” says Prof. Hao Yan, one of the co-authors of this work.

Reference: “Morphology remodelling and membrane channel formation in synthetic cells via reconfigurable DNA nanorafts” by Sisi Fan, Shuo Wang, Longjiang Ding, Thomas Speck, Hao Yan, Stephan Nussberger and Na Liu, 13 January 2025, Nature Materials.

DOI: 10.1038/s41563-024-02075-9

