Don’t Miss: NASA To Name Artemis II Moon Astronauts

During an event at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 3, from NASA Johnson Space Center’s Ellington Field in Houston, NASA and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) will announce the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon on Artemis II. Traveling aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft and launching on the Space Launch System rocket, the mission is the first crewed flight test on the agency’s path to establishing a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface.

The event will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.



Artemis II marks the inaugural crewed voyage utilizing NASA’s essential human deep space technologies: the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion spacecraft, and the necessary ground systems for launching. During this roughly 10-day mission, the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems will be rigorously assessed, demonstrating the abilities and methods needed for sustaining human life and conducting work in deep space in ways only humans can do.

The team will comprise three NASA astronauts and one CSA astronaut, showcasing the agency’s dedication to fostering global collaboration via the Artemis program. Artemis II follows the triumphant Artemis I flight test, which sent an uncrewed Orion, perched on the SLS rocket, on a 1.4 million-mile expedition past the Moon. This test aimed to evaluate the systems prior to astronauts embarking on a lunar mission using these systems.