Dragon’s Daring Return: SpaceX Capsule Heads for Florida Splashdown

On December 16 at 11:05 a.m. EST, the unpiloted SpaceX Dragon spacecraft undocked from the forward port of the Harmony module on the International Space Station (ISS) after receiving a command from SpaceX ground controllers.

After re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft is scheduled to make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, December 17.

Carrying nearly 6,000 pounds of crew supplies, scientific experiments, and equipment, the Dragon spacecraft arrived at the space station on November 5. It launched a day earlier, on November 4, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, supporting SpaceX’s 31st commercial resupply mission for NASA.

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon is an automated spacecraft designed to deliver supplies, scientific experiments, and equipment to the International Space Station. As part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services program, Cargo Dragon supports essential missions that sustain the ISS and facilitate groundbreaking research in space.

