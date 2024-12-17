Close Menu
    Dragon’s Daring Return: SpaceX Capsule Heads for Florida Splashdown

    By NASA3 Comments2 Mins Read
    SpaceX Dragon Above Indonesia's Savu Sea
    The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft, on the company’s 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA, approaches the International Space Station while orbiting 261 miles above Indonesia’s Savu Sea. Credit: NASA

    The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft undocked from the ISS and will splashdown off Florida’s coast with 6,000 pounds of cargo.

    On December 16 at 11:05 a.m. EST, the unpiloted SpaceX Dragon spacecraft undocked from the forward port of the Harmony module on the International Space Station (ISS) after receiving a command from SpaceX ground controllers.

    After re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft is scheduled to make a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, December 17.

    ISS Configuration December 16 2024
    International Space Station Configuration on December 16, 2024. Five spaceships are parked at the space station including the SpaceX Dragon Freedom, the Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply ship, the Soyuz MS-26 crew ship, and the Progress 89 and 90 resupply ships. Credit: NASA

    Carrying nearly 6,000 pounds of crew supplies, scientific experiments, and equipment, the Dragon spacecraft arrived at the space station on November 5. It launched a day earlier, on November 4, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, supporting SpaceX’s 31st commercial resupply mission for NASA.

    The SpaceX Cargo Dragon is an automated spacecraft designed to deliver supplies, scientific experiments, and equipment to the International Space Station. As part of NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services program, Cargo Dragon supports essential missions that sustain the ISS and facilitate groundbreaking research in space.

    3 Comments

    2. T on

      Brother lives in Pensacola and said the entire area was hit with a loud sonic boom when this hit the ocean. Caused a lot of confusion for the first few hours until finally hearing about this space capsule!

      Reply
      • Kelley Hall on

        It wasnt that bad, I live next to the west end of NAS Pensacola, I didn’t hear or feel anything, my husband and neighbors didn’t either.

        Reply
