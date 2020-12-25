European Space Agency Highlights 2020 [Video]

2020 has been another year of progress for the European Space Agency (ESA).

The launch and commissioning of Solar Orbiter heralded a new era of space science, whilst Eutelsat Konnect revolutionized telecommunications. The new Vega SSMS began a cost-effective new launch system for small satellites, deploying exciting new technologies such as PhiSat and ESAIL.

ESA’s Earth Observation activities were also showcased, with the launch of Sentinel-6 and an international effort to monitor the environmental and economic impact of COVID-19.

Gaia and Cheops yielded new findings about our universe; ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano returned successfully from orbit.

With a lunar program agreement signed and new steps being taken to control debris, ESA is set to begin 2021 at the forefront of space exploration.