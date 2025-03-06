Fire, Ice, and Fury: When a Cyclone Unleashed America’s Wildest Weather

A monstrous storm system tore across the U.S. in March 2025, igniting wildfires, spawning tornadoes, and blanketing Texas in a choking dust storm.

With parched land and relentless winds, visibility plummeted, leading to accidents and power outages. Scientists caution that worsening droughts will only make these events more common.

Dust Storms Blanket West Texas

In March 2025, a powerful mid-latitude cyclone swept across the United States, bringing a mix of extreme weather. Beginning on March 3, the storm system fueled wildfires and dust storms in the Southwest, triggered severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Southeast, unleashed blizzards across the Great Plains and Midwest, and delivered heavy rain to the Northeast.

On March 4, 2025, NASA’s Terra satellite captured an image of thick dust plumes streaming across West Texas. The dust appeared to originate from arid areas in northern Mexico and West Texas, a region that includes the Chihuahuan Desert, cattle ranches, cotton farms, and oil and gas fields.

Drought and Dangerous Conditions

West Texas has been experiencing extreme drought for several months, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The prolonged lack of rainfall has dried out vegetation and the land’s surface, increasing the region’s vulnerability to erosion and severe dust storms.

Fierce winds and thick plumes of blowing dust led to traffic accidents, flight disruptions, school closures, power outages, and red and orange skies throughout the state and region, according to news reports. One particularly severe dust storm on March 3 sharply reduced visibility and contributed to a 21-car accident near Roswell, New Mexico.

A Growing Trend of Extreme Weather

“This is a large event, but dust storms are typical in this region at this time of year,” said Santiago Gassó, a University of Maryland atmospheric scientist based at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing longer droughts in the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico, so we can expect more of this type of event.”

Tools powered by NASA data and satellites are available to meteorologists, scientists, and others tracking the storm. The Worldview browser hosts timely data and imagery from several satellites. A data viewer from NASA’s Short-term Prediction Research and Transition Center (SPoRT) provides access to rainfall, lightning, air quality, and other data, and NASA’s Global Modeling and Assimilation Office has tools for real-time weather analysis and reanalysis.

A New Era of Atmospheric Detection

One of the newer data products comes from an experimental aerosol detection algorithm that NOAA’s AerosolWatch team is developing. The algorithm makes it easier to distinguish between dust and smoke, both of which were present in the hazy plume over Texas on March 4, by merging data collected by the TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution) mission with ABI (Advanced Baseline Imager) observations from the GOES-19 satellite.

New Aerosol Detection Product (ADP) from merged TEMPO & GOES-19 ABI observations highlights blowing dust along a cold front across TX & NM on 3 Mar; yellow indicates thin dust & dark brown indicates thick dust. @CenterForAstro @TEMPO_Mission @NOAASatellites @Karma_lobsang12 pic.twitter.com/p6WGKrkOET — AerosolWatch (@AerosolWatch) March 4, 2025

“The combination of TEMPO with GOES is very promising,” Gassó said. “Both satellites make multiple observations each day, and given their combined observations at several spectral channels, we’re able to fully characterize smoke or dust in time, space, and concentration for the first time.”

NASA Earth Observatory image by Michala Garrison, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.