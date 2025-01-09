Close Menu
    Fire Meets Zero Gravity As NASA Preps for Major Spacewalks

    Spherical Flame in Space
    A spherical flame created in space (left), and a candle flame burning on Earth (right). Credit: NASA

    Wednesday was a busy day aboard the International Space Station (ISS), as the crew tackled cutting-edge microgravity research focused on fire safety, the effects of exercise in weightlessness, and advanced piloting techniques. The Expedition 72 team also prepared for an upcoming spacewalk to repair and enhance scientific hardware on the station.

    Daily Activities and Safety Enhancements

    NASA Flight Engineers Don Pettit and Nick Hague were deeply engaged in both scientific experiments and spacesuit preparations. Pettit started his day by collecting urine samples for later analysis, storing them in the station’s science freezer. He then worked with the Combustion Integrated Rack, replacing experiment samples to study how flames behave in microgravity. This research aims to improve fire safety protocols for future space missions.

    Spacewalk Planning and Astronaut Training

    Hague spent the first half of his shift wearing the Bio-Monitor vest and headband that recorded his heart and breathing rate while he worked out on the advanced resistive exercise device and jogged on the COLBERT treadmill. Afterward, he joined NASA Commander Suni Williams organizing the Quest airlock and readying a pair of spacesuits for a January 16 spacewalk.

    Roscosmos Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin Rides European Robotic Arm
    Roscosmos cosmonaut and Expedition 72 Flight Engineer Alexey Ovchinin is maneuvered using the European robotic arm during a seven-hour and 17-minute spacewalk. He and fellow Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner (not pictured) partnered together in the vacuum of space on December 19 installing a celestial X-ray experiment and removing other scientific hardware on the exterior of the International Space Station. Credit: NASA

    NASA managers will talk about that spacewalk and a second one planned for January 23 during a spacewalk preview briefing that will be broadcast on NASA+ beginning at 2 p.m. EST on Friday. During the first spacewalk, Hague and Williams will exit Quest to repair a “light leak” on the NICER X-ray telescope and prepare the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer for future upgrades. The second spacewalk will see two yet-to-be-announced astronauts remove radio communications gear and collect samples for analysis of potential microbes living outside the space station. Both spacewalks will begin around 7 a.m. with NASA+ coverage starting at 5:30 a.m.

    Cygnus Approaches Space Station August 2024
    Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo craft, carrying 8,200 pounds of science and supplies, approaches the International Space Station for a capture with the Canadarm2 robotic arm commanded by Expedition 71 Flight Engineer Matthew Dominick of NASA. The maneuver marked the 50th free-flying capture for the Canadarm2 robotic arm. Credit: NASA

    International Collaborations and Future Missions

    NASA Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore started his shift inside the Kibo laboratory module stowing and photographing space biology gear. Afterward, he ended his day conducting cargo operations inside the Cygnus resupply ship and inventorying medical kits inside the orbital outpost’s two Human Research Facilities.

    Roscosmos Flight Engineers Alexey Ovchinin and Aleksandr Gorbunov started their day by taking turns wearing a sensor-packed cap that measured their reactions as they practiced on a computer futuristic planetary and robotic piloting techniques. Future crews may use the data gained from these tests to plan missions farther away from Earth. Ovchinin later joined Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner and checked out audio hardware in the Zvezda service module.

