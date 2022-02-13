First-Ever Turing Network Development Award for Research Into Artificial Intelligence

Researchers from the University of Nottingham have received the first-ever Turing Network Development Award to focus on making Artificial Intelligence accessible and building trust in its use.

The University of Nottingham is one of 24 Universities to receive this new award and was chosen after demonstrating its proven research excellence and track record of translation in data science and AI. The work of the University will now be significantly enhanced through active involvement with the Institute’s thriving network.

Praminda Caleb-Solly, Professor of Embodied Intelligence will lead the project at the University of Nottingham, working with a coordination and advisory (CaG) group* of AI experts in different application domains from across the university. will draw on their established areas of excellence, using the network to further connect and extend their research and develop and deliver a range of business and community-focused activities.

Praminda said: “There is a huge amount of knowledge and expertise in AI and data science at the University of Nottingham so it is really exciting to receive this award that will provide a unique framework to share and collaborate with other universities across the country. The focus of our network is Accessible [email protected] and our activities aim to build public trust through promoting transparency of AI decision-making. We have designed a series of activities for pro-active engagement and aim to empower people to be confident in accessing, understanding, and exploiting data.”

“The University of Nottingham is home to world class foundational and applied AI research and this network provides the opportunity to build on the University’s other initiatives, such as Digital Nottingham, which will help to further drive knowledge exchange and ensure AI benefits a wide range of sectors and communities.”

— Professor Dame Jessica Corner, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Research and Knowledge Exchange

As the national institute for data science and AI, the Turing Institute already has a well-established network of university partners. However, these awards enable the Institute to extend its reach. The group of successful universities will be awarded up to £25,000 to deliver their projects.

Professor Gladden, who is currently Executive Chair of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), said: “The awards reflect the demand across a range of sectors to work with the Institute. Data science and AI doesn’t stand still, and so we look forward to working together with this network of universities; exploring new ways to grow the UK’s dynamic research and innovation landscape.”

*The CaG group includes Profs Pridmore, Woodward, Boyd, Marsh, Kasprzyk, van Rossum, Ozan, Watson, Raykov, Hoskins, and Kypraios.