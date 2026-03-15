First-of-Its-Kind Study Finds Drug Reduces Excessive Sleepiness in Early-Morning Workers

A clinical trial suggests that a wake-promoting drug may help early-morning shift workers overcome the biological challenges of working during hours when the brain expects sleep.
Before sunrise, millions of people are already at work. For many of them, the biggest challenge is not motivation. It is biology. Early morning shifts are more common than overnight schedules, yet many workers on these shifts struggle with the extreme sleepiness linked to shift work disorder. That can hurt concentration, job performance, and safety.
A new clinical trial from Mass General Brigham suggests there may be a way to help. Researchers found that solriamfetol (Sunosi), a wake-promoting drug, improved alertness in early morning shift workers with shift work disorder. The findings were published in NEJM Evidence.
“Until now, no clinical trial had tested a treatment for shift work disorder in early-morning shift workers, even though this is the most common type of shift schedule,” said senior author Charles A. Czeisler, PhD, MD, chief and senior physician of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Medicine in the Mass General Brigham Department of Medicine. “This study addresses a major gap by focusing on the workers who start their day when most people are still asleep.”
About one in four workers has a schedule that falls outside the traditional 9-to-5 day. That includes many people who start work well before dawn. Researchers say these workers often do not think of themselves as “shift workers.” They may see their schedule as an unusually early version of a normal workday. Even so, many are still vulnerable to shift work disorder, a condition marked by disrupted sleep and excessive daytime sleepiness.
The Biological Challenge of Early Starts
“People who start work between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. are waking up at a time when the brain is biologically programmed to sleep. That makes staying alert extraordinarily difficult, even when they are highly motivated,” said first author Kirsi-Marja Zitting, PhD, an investigator with the Division of Sleep and Circadian Medicine in the Mass General Brigham Department of Medicine. “They are often dealing with a double burden—excessive sleepiness during work hours and difficulty sleeping enough when they have the chance to rest.”
Shift work disorder can increase the risk of impaired thinking, reduced job performance, motor vehicle crashes, and workplace accidents. Doctors sometimes prescribe wake-promoting medications such as modafinil to help manage the condition. However, those drugs were mainly studied in overnight shift workers and may interfere with sleep later in the day.
Solriamfetol, the medication tested in the new study, is already approved to treat excessive sleepiness in people with obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy. Researchers considered it a promising option for early morning workers because it can promote wakefulness for several hours without significantly reducing sleep later.
The clinical trial included 78 early morning shift workers who met the criteria for shift work disorder. Half of the participants took solriamfetol on each workday for four weeks, while the other half received a placebo.
Researchers evaluated how long participants could remain awake in a quiet, dark setting during periods that matched their normal working hours. Participants also met with physicians and reported on their daily functioning.
Improved Alertness and Work Function
After four weeks, the group taking solriamfetol reported significantly less sleepiness and remained awake longer during simulated work hours. Both participants and their doctors also noted improvements in overall functioning, work productivity, and daily activities.
“The improvement we saw is clinically meaningful. These workers were able to stay awake and alert throughout a full eight-hour shift, which has real implications for performance, safety, and quality of life,” Czeisler said. “Shift workers are essential to how our society functions, yet they often pay a hidden biological cost. This study shows we can do better for them.”
The researchers note that early morning shift workers have not been widely studied. In addition, the four week trial involved otherwise healthy adults, so the long term effects of the treatment still need further investigation.
The team is now recruiting participants for a follow-up clinical trial that will test solriamfetol in overnight shift workers, which could help support approval of the drug as a treatment for shift work disorder.
Reference: “Solriamfetol for Excessive Sleepiness in Early-Morning Shift Work Disorder” by Kirsi-Marja Zitting, Katherine R. Gilmore, Brandon J. Lockyer, Eileen B. Leary, Wei Wang, Nicolas C. Issa, Stuart F. Quan, Jonathan S. Williams, Jeanne F. Duffy and Charles A. Czeisler, 27 January 2026, New England Journal of Medicine.
DOI: h10.1056/EVIDoa2500190
Funding: Funded by Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital Center for Clinical Investigation; NCT04788953(2021-03-09) https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04788953
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Yeaaaah!
Oops, meant that for the AM chocolate one. Even though maybe disclaimer only tested in postmenopause.
We need LESS drugs, not more. We need MORE body awareness through conscious living, which can’t be found in a pill container.
People so obsessed with convenience often fail miserably at life.
They found a drug to replace coffee.
That sounds like a you problem
Right cuz we need a drug that makes us a more effective appliance to pedophile corporates. Make it make sense
Uhh, many years ago…. I believe it was extremely popular in the 70’s!!
Don’t be putting my name on this crap. To eachs own, I don’t mess with or push nothing on to no one period! Leave me out the equation and go ur way I go mine damnit
Don’t be putting my name on this crap. To eachs own, I don’t mess with or push nothing on to no one period! Leave me out the equation and go ur way I go mine damnit
Fix the work problem? Nah, we got a drug for that, and you know what, sign me up.
I agree with you shan. Sadly people will take a pill rather than fight a failed system. The only pills i take are vitamins and eventually nothing because a body can only sustain itself for a limited time,
Sometimes despite someone’s best efforts, they dont have time or resources to learn how to meditate, become tuned in with their body, become mindful ( this all takes work and some discipline and training ) sometimes a pill is what they need , and its perfect because its fast. Life is moving !
Speak for yourself. Some people actually go see a REAL doctor and are prescribed MORE than precious body awareness x “conscious living”. And are willing to give a new drug a chance. Every drug affects each person differently. I consider my doctor’s opinion much more valuable than your untruthful, useless comment and your unhealthy obsession with the way others succeed in life.
Damn, someone woke up grumpy. Is there a pill for that too?
No REAL DOC S LEFT
No wonder
Only get PAs
Half of them. Will write you a Script..
More pills to stay awake == more Drug Addicts wanting and Getting that Pill
Yeah it’s called coffee
Yet another drug instead of better quality sleep, nutrition or lifestyle changes. Articles getting funded by big pharma much?
Gotta drug the debt slaves to keep them employed until they drop.
Exactly
Thats called meff
Nowadays drs will make anything a disorder… gyf
2 types of people moving forward: 1)people pickled in fluoride, spike proteins, nanotec and pharma plastic. 2)pure bloods that turn off the TV and make time for their health and wellness.
Wild woman:
1) Enjoy the tooth decay and diseases you get from not being vaccinated. 2) You do realize you were online when you posted this, right? Maybe you should turn off the computer and make time for your health and wellness.
So your saying that people who get up early for work should be on drugs? This isn’t anything break through. I I’ve been saying it for years. In fact I’ve testing with what’s available and I’ve got to say the side effects outweigh the benefits of all the ones I’ve tried. That being said, I’m willing to try more in the name of better living and science. Will keep everyone posted and your welcome.
Yeah the drugs been out for a while there’s one called crystal methamphetamine which has been showing in clinically induced trials and personal video game room experiments in my own to reduce sleepiness sometimes altogether and then there is a very new hip drug the kids are all using called a d d e r a l l or something like that…ADDYRILL? ADDERALL! That’s it. Very effective sleepiness antagonists
Very new? Oh dear you must be young, how sweet that must be!
Lmao
There are already medications that do this though? Modafinil and armodafinil are the first to come to mind. Not to mention the countless other stimulants that are already legally prescribed for other sleep disorders and other mental conditions. Are they too scared to prescribe someone a 10 mg adderall to take as needed or something?
I think anything to help narcoleptics, truck drivers etc. stay alert will help save lives. I had a brain tumor and now have a sleep/wake disorder. Tried them all to help stay awake. Which is not many. Big pharmas got a lot to make us stay asleep and submissive. Not much for staying alert and productive. And btw, when you fall asleep at the wheel… you just might try ADD meds. OR even Meth…. Hope you never come to that.
No worries. This problem will be solved by robots doing all the work humans used to do in a decade or two.
I’m profoundly relieved that, based on the other comments, I’m not the only one who found this to be kinda dystopian.