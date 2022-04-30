Five Foods to Eat for Healthier Teeth  

Your smile is a significant part of making a positive impression on other people. Do you wish to improve the health of your teeth to ensure that your smile stays bright and white? Having a lovely smile is about more than brushing your teeth, flossing, and using mouthwash. What you eat daily also impacts the overall health of your teeth. Here are five foods that will help ensure your smile remains bright and healthy for years to come:

Yogurt

Yogurt contains a lot of calcium. Calcium is an essential mineral that helps to keep your bones and teeth strong. There is more calcium than any other mineral in the human body. One hundred grams of 0% fat Greek yogurt contains 110 milligrams of calcium. Because of the significant amount of calcium in yogurt, eating it each day will strengthen your tooth enamel.

If you want to ensure your body absorbs more of the calcium you ingest each day, make sure you also get an adequate amount of vitamin D. You can get vitamin D from foods such as mushrooms and eggs. Sitting in the sun for a short while will also provide your body with vitamin D.

Cheese

All dairy products are rich in calcium, and cheese is no exception. Harder cheeses such as parmesan have the most calcium. Parmesan cheese contains 242 mg of calcium per ounce, which is nineteen percent of the recommended daily intake of the mineral. Soft cheeses have a little less calcium. However, all types of cheese are a decent source of calcium. If you want to increase the amount of calcium in your diet, choose the varieties of cheese you like to eat most.

Apples

Apples are great for the health of your teeth and your oral hygiene in general. Apples contain a significant amount of fiber. Fiber is nature’s toothbrush. Eating an apple removes plaque and remnants of food from your teeth. Furthermore, apples are acidic. The acid in apples kills off some of the bacteria that cause bad breath. In addition, eating an apple stimulates your saliva gland, which then releases saliva. The alkaline properties of your saliva neutralize the acids in the plaque that forms on your teeth after eating foods containing carbohydrates. Dental plaque can cause tooth decay if you do not remove it from your teeth.

Celery

Celery and all crunchy, fibrous vegetables are beneficial to dental health. Fiber helps remove plaque and small pieces of food from your teeth. Having less plaque on your teeth means you are not as prone to tooth decay. Additionally, celery contains vitamins that help keep teeth healthy. For instance, celery contains vitamin C. Vitamin C stops your teeth from becoming loose. Furthermore, when celery stimulates saliva production, it neutralizes plaque acids and helps to prevent decay.

Spinach

Because eating spinach can make your teeth feel grainy, you might not think eating it benefits your dental health. However, spinach contains lots of calcium. Calcium keeps tooth enamel strong and healthy. Spinach contains vitamin B9, which is also called folic acid. Folic acid may be effective in helping pregnant women avoid developing gum disease.

A Healthier Smile

If you decide to include more of the foods mentioned here in your diet, you will have a brighter, healthier smile. When you know your teeth are lovely, you smile more and feel confident. So, why are you waiting? Visit your local supermarket today and start eating your way to gorgeous white teeth.